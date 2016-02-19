Clinical Oral Microbiology
Clinical Oral Microbiology describes the significant models of monomicrobial and polymicrobial mechanisms of pathogenicity to appreciate the multifactorial nature of many infections. This book provides an understanding in the development of the science and practice of clinical oral microbiology. Organized into five parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various types of oral and dental infections. This text then describes the different environmental characteristics of the human mouth, which consists of a complex mixture of microbial species of bacteria, fungi, mycoplasma, and protozoa. Other chapters consider the relative proportions of oral microorganisms in health. This book discusses as well the interplay of the etiological factors in dental caries. The final chapter deals with the transmission of infectious agents among patients and staff within a hospital environment, which is commonly called as cross-infection. This book is a valuable resource for microbiologists, dentists, oral pathologists, clinicians, and practitioners.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Part 1 Oral Ecology
2 Normal Oral Flora
Study of the Oral Microbial Flora
3 Oral Ecosystem and Dental Plaque
The Oral Environment
Acquisition of the Normal Oral Microflora
Dental Plaque
Part 2 Diseases Related to Dental Plaque
4 Microbiology of Dental Caries
Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis
Aetiology
Management of Dental Caries
Prevention of Dental Caries
5 Microbiology of Periodontal Diseases
Types of Periodontal Disease
Factors Involved in Periodontal Diseases
Chronic Gingivitis
The Transitional Stage
Chronic Periodontitis
Localized Juvenile Periodontitis
Prepubertal Periodontitis
Rapidly Progressive Periodontitis
Acute Ulcerative Gingivitis
6 Dentoalveolar Infections
Dentoalveolar Abscess
Ludwig's Angina
Periodontal Abscess
Suppurative Osteomyelitis of the Jaws
Staphylococcal Submandibular Lymphadenitis in Children
Cervico Facial Actinomycosis
7 Microbiology in Endodontic Therapy
Source and Route of Infection
Pathogenesis of Pulp and Periapical Infections
Host Defense Mechanisms
Microbiology
Role of Microbiology in Endodontics
Microbiological Sampling from Root Canals
Treatment
Part 3 Infections Involving the Oral and Perioral Tissues
8 Bacterial Infections
Tonsillitis and Pharyngitis
Gonorrhoea
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Leprosy
Tetanus
9 Fungal Infections
Oral Candidosis
Candidoses Confined to the Oral and Perioral Tissues
Oral Manifestations of Mucocutaneous Candidoses
Oral Manifestations of Systemic Mycoses
10 Viral Infections
Interaction of Virus and Host Cells
Recovery and Immunity to Virus Infection Herpes Virus Infections
Varicella Zoster Infection
Infectious Mononucleosis
Cytomegalovirus Disease
Coxsackie a Virus Infections
Paramyxovirus Infections
Viruses and Cancer
11 Salivary Gland Infections
Viral Infections of Salivary Glands
Bacterial Infections of Salivary Glands
Oral Infection Consequential to Xerostomia
12 Infections in Medically Compromised Patients
Infective Endocarditis
Recommendations on Antibiotic Prophylaxis
Prostheses
Immunocompromised Patients
Oral and Dental Infections in Compromised Patients
Xerostomia and Sjogren's Syndrome
Part 4 Diagnostic Oral Microbiology
13 Use of the Microbiology Laboratory
Requesting a Microbiology Report
Specimen Collection from Oral Infections
Diagnosis of Fungal Infections
The Use of Laboratory Investigations in the Management of Antimicrobial Therapy
14 Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
Bacteriostatic and Bactericidal Antimicrobial Agents
General Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy
Antimicrobial Prophylaxis
Prescribing an Antimicrobial Agent
Pharmacodynamics an Antimicrobial Agents
Failure of Antimicrobial Therapy
Antimicrobials Commonly Used in Dentistry
Part 5 Cross-Infection in Dentistry
15 Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis Β
Non-A Non-B (NANB) Hepatitis
Delta Hepatitis (Hepatitis D)
16 Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
Definition of AIDS
Epidemiology
Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Natural History and Clinical Features of AIDS
Oral Manifestations of AIDS
Transmission of AIDS
17 Cross-Infection and Sterilization
Cross-Infection in the Dental Surgery
Prevention of Cross-Infection
Dental Treatment of High-Risk Patients
Appendices
1 Code of Practice for the Use of Protective Clothing and Other Procedures Associated with the Prevention of Cross-Infection during Dental Treatment
2 Additional Procedures Available when Treating Known High-Risk Infective Patients
Index
