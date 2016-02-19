Clinical Optics
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Optics is intended primarily for use by optometry students, though it could also prove useful for the training of optometric technicians and dispensing opticians.
This book is organized into thirteen chapters. These chapters cover most aspects of ophthalmic optics or clinical optics including the design and dispensing of eyewear, the types for lenses suitable for correcting high refractive errors, the optical principles governing low vision lenses and the importance of absorptive lenses and lens coatings for eye protection against radiation.
This book will be of interest to optometry students and to those involved in the training of optometric technicians and dispensing opticians.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Introduction. Sign Convention, Nomenclature, and Notation
0.1 Sign Convention
0.2 Nomenclature
0.3 Notation
Chapter One Ophthalmic Lens Materials
Glass
1.1 History of Glassmaking
1.2 The Development of Optical Glass
1.3 The Manufacture of Optical Glass
1.4 Varieties of Optical Glass
1.5 Desirable Characteristics and Defects of Optical Glass
Plastic Materials
1.6 Introduction
1.7 Manufacturing Processes
1.8 Development of Optical Plastics
1.9 Manufacture of Plastic Lenses
1.10 Optical and Physical Properties of Plastic Lenses
The Strength of Lens Materials
1.11 FDA Policies
1.12 The Strength of Glass
1.13 Methods of Tempering Glass Lenses
1.14 Impact Resistance of Plastic Lenses
1.15 Lenses for Occupational and Educational Use
References
Questions
Chapter Two Characteristics of Ophthalmic Lenses
Physical Characteristics
2.1 Curvature
2.2 Surfaces of Revolution
2.3 Relationship between Curvature and Refracting Power of a Surface
2.4 The Lens Measure
2.5 Lens Form: Spherical Lenses
2.6 Lens Form: Cylindrical and Toric Lenses
2.7 Lens Blanks and Base Curves
2.8 Specification of Cylinder Axes
2.9 Prescription Writing and Transposition
Optical Characteristics
2.10 Basic Terminology
2.11 Image Formation by a Spherical Lens
2.12 Image Formation by Cylindrical and Toric Lenses
2.13 Terminology and Basic Concepts Regarding Image Formation by a Lens
2.14 Dimensional Aspects of the Conoid of Sturm
2.15 Misconceptions Concerning Astigmatic Image Formation
2.16 The Spherical Equivalent
2.17 Power in an Oblique Meridian of a Cylindrical Lens
2.18 Power in an Oblique Meridian of aToric Lens
2.19 Obliquely Crossed Cylinders
2.20 Astigmatism due to Lens Tilt
2.21 The Maddox Rod
References
Questions
Chapter Three. Power Specification and Measurement
Power Specification
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Approximate Power
3.3 Back Vertex Power
3.4 Front Vertex Power, or Neutralizing Power
3.5 Equivalent Power
3.6 Effective Power
Power measurement
3.7 Hand Neutralization
3.8 The Lensometer
3.9 Lensometer Calibration, Alignment, and Measurement Errors
3.10 Projection Lensometers
3.11 Automatic Lensometers
Relationships Between Lens Power and Lens Thickness
3.12 The Sagitta Formula
3.13 Formula Relating Power to Center Thickness and Edge Thickness
3.14 Thickness Calculations for Cylindrical and Sphero-cylindrical Lenses
Reference
Questions
Chapter Four
Ophthalmic Prisms and Decentration
4.1 Terminology
4.2 Refracting Power of a Prism
4.3 Specification of the Power of an Ophthalmic Prism
4.4 Relationship between Refracting Angle and Angle of Deviation
4.5 Effects of Prisms on Movements of the Eyes
4.6 Prentice's Rule
4.7 Oblique Prismatic Effects
4.8 Obliquely Crossed Prisms
4.9 Effective Power of a Prism in an Oblique Meridian
4.10 Specification of Prismatic Effects: The Major Reference Point
4.11 Specification of Lens and Frame Sizes
4.12 Prismatic Power and Thickness
4.13 Thickness of a Lens/Prism
4.14 Prismatic Effects of Cylindrical Lenses
4.15 Decentration
4.16 Effects of Prisms on the Eyes
4.17 Effectivity of a Prism
4.18 Risley Prisms
4.19 Fresnel Press-on Prisms
References
Questions
Chapter Five. The Correction of Ametropia
5.1 The Schematic Eye
5.2 Emmetropia and Ametropia
5.3 The Far and Near Points of Accommodation
5.4 The Correction of Spherical Ametropia
5.5 Range and Amplitude of Accommodation
5.6 Spectacle Refraction versus Ocular Refraction
5.7 Spectacle Accommodation versus Ocular Accommodation
5.8 Accommodation and Effectivity in Anisometropia
5.9 Accommodation and Effectivity in Astigmatism
5.10 Retinal Image Size in Uncorrected Ametropia
5.11 Retinal Image Size in Corrected Ametropia
References
Questions
Chapter Six. Aberrations and Ophthalmic Lens Design
Introduction
6.1 Laws of Geometrical Optics
Chromatic Aberration and Achromatic Lenses
6.2 Chromatic Aberration
6.3 Chromatic Dispersion
6.4 Chromatic Aberration in Prisms
6.5 Achromatic Prisms
6.6 Chromatic Aberration in Lenses
6.7 Achromatic Lenses
The Monochromatic Aberrations
6.8 Spherical Aberration
6.9 Coma
6.10 Oblique Astigmatism
6.11 Curvature of Image
6.12 Distortion
Principles of Lens Design
6.13 Introduction
6.14 Lens Design Variables
6.15 Design Assumptions
6.16 The Base Curve of a Lens
History and Evolution of Lens Design
6.17 Spherical Lenses
6.18 Sphero-Cylindrical Lens Design
6.19 Negative versus Positive Toric Lenses
6.20 Design of High Plus Lenses
The Optometrists Role in Lens Design
6.21 Changes in the Optical Industry and in ANSI Standards
6.22 Base Curve Specification
References
Questions
Chapter seven. Absorptive Lenses and Lens Coatings
Effects of Radiation on the Eye
7.1 The Nature of Light
7.2 The Visible Spectrum
7.3 Classification of Radiation Effects
7.4 Concentration of Radiant Energy by the Eye
7.5 Absorption of Radiation by the Ocular Tissues
7.6 Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation
7.7 Effects of Infrared Radiation
7.8 The Effects of Visible Radiation
7.9 Other Forms of Radiation
7.10 Recommended Levels of Retinal Illumination
Absorptive Lenses
7.11 Reflection, Absorption, and Transmission
7.12 Opacity
7.13 Density
7.14 Methods of Manufacturing Absorptive Lenses
7.15 Categories of Absorptive Lenses and Specification of Transmission
7.16 General-Wear Lenses Absorbing the Spectrum Evenly
7.17 Lenses That Selectively Absorb Ultraviolet Radiation While Transmitting the Visible Spectrum in a
Uniform Manner
7.18 Lenses That Selectively Absorb Both Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation While Absorbing a Substantial
Amount of Visible Radiation in a Relatively Uniform Manner
7.19 Lenses That Selectively Absorb Portions of the Visible Spectrum
7.20 Absorptive Lenses Designed for Occupational Use
7.21 Photochromic Lenses
7.22 Lens Thickness and Transmission
7.23 Prescribing Absorptive Lenses
7.24 Miscellaneous Absorptive Lenses
Lens Reflections and Coatings
7.25 Refleaions from Spectacle Lens Surfaces
7.26 Types of Surface Reflections
7.27 Methods of Controlling Surface Reflections
7.28 Antireflective Coatings
7.29 Optical Principles of Antireflective Coatings
7.30 Production of Antireflective Coatings
7.31 Reflections Annoying to an Observer
References
Questions
Chapter Eight. Multifocal Lenses
Physical Characteristics
8.1 History and Development of Multifocal Lenses
8.2 Fused Bifocal Lenses
8.3 One-Piece Bifocal Lenses
8.4 Double-Segment Bifocals
8.5 "Minus Add" Bifocal
8.6 Trifocal Lenses
8.7 Plastic Multifocal Lenses
Multifocal Lens Manufacturing Processes
8.8 Glass Multifocals
8.9 Plastic Multifocals
Optical Principles of Multifocal Lens Design
8.10 Powers of the Distance and Reading Portions
8.11 One-Piece Bifocals
8.12 Fused Bifocals
Performance Characteristics
8.13 Vertical Placement of the Optical Center of the Segment
8.14 Lateral Placement of the Optical Center of the Segment
8.15 Differential Displacement (Image Jump)
8.16 The Zone of Confusion
8.17 Differential Displacement at the Reading Level
8.18 Total Displacement at the Reading Level
8.19 Transverse Chromatic Aberration
Clinical Considerations
8.20 Theories of Bifocal Selection
8.21 Segment Size and Shape
8.22 Horizontal Prismatic Effects
8.23 Differential Vertical Prismatic Effects at the Reading Level
8.24 Ordering and Dispensing Bifocals
8.25 Verification of Bifocals
8.26 Prescribing and Fitting Double-Segment Bifocals
8.27 Prescribing and Fitting Trifocals
Invisible bifocals and progressive addition Lenses
8.28 Invisible Bifocals
8.29 Blended Bifocals
8.30 Progressive Addition Lenses
8.31 Patient Selection and Dispensing Considerations
References
Questions
Chapter Nine. Eyewear Design and Dispensing
Spectacle Frames and Mountings
9.1 Historical Introduction
9.2 Modern Frames and Mountings
9.3 Metal Frame and Mounting Materials
9.4 Plastic Frame Materials
9.5 Bridge and Temple Styles
Frame Selection and Ordering Materials
9.6 Measuring Interpupillary Distance
9.7 Frame Selection
9.8 Fitting Principles
9.9 Frame Alignment
9.10 Frame and Mounting Specifications
9.11 Lateral Placement of Optical Centers
9.12 Vertical Placement of Optical Centers
9.13 Centering Problems and Solutions
9.14 Bifocal Segment Inset
9.15 Prescription Order Forms
Verification and Dispensing
9.16 Verification
9.17 Dispensing and Adjusting
References
Questions
Chapter Ten. Anisometropia and Aniseikonia
Anisometropia
10.1 Problems Resulting from Anisometropia
10.2 Horizontal Prismatic Effects
10.3 Differential Vertical Prismatic Effects at the Reading Level
Aniseikonia
10.4 Introduction
10.5 Etiology of Aniseikonia
10.6 Significance of Aniseikonia
10.7 The Spectacle Magnification Formula
10.8 Clinical Application of the Spectacle Magnification Formula
10.9 Comparison of Spectacle and Contact Lens Magnification
10.10 Spectacle Magnification in Astigmatism
10.11 Relative Spectacle Magnification
10.12 Relative Spectacle Magnification in Axial Ametropia
10.13 Relative Spectacle Magnification in Refractive Ametropia
10.14 Relative Spectacle Magnification in Astigmatism
10.15 The Dilemma of Relative Spectacle Magnification
10.16 Clinical Considerations in Anisometropia and Astigmatism
Prescribing to Eliminate or Minimize Induced Aniseikonia
10.17 Indications of the Presence of Aniseikonia
10.18 Measurement of Image Size Differences
10.19 Estimating the Amount of Aniseikonia
10.20 Avoiding or Minimizing Induced Aniseikonia
10.21 Prescribing and Lens Design
10.22 The Use ofEikonic Lenses in Fit-Over Form
10.23 Frame Selection for Eikonic Lenses
10.24 Aniseikonia: Clinical Considerations in Anisometropia and Astigmatism
References
Questions
Chapter Eleven. Lenses for High Refractive Errors
Lenses for Aphakia and High Hyperopia
11.1 Management of the Cataract Patient
11.2 Optical Consequences of Cataract Surgery
11.3 Predicting the Power of an Aphakic Lens
11.4 Problems with Aphakic Spectacles
11.5 Parameters of Aphakic Lenses
11.6 Aphakic Lens Design
11.7 Frames for Aphakic Lenses
11.8 The Unilateral Aphakic
11.9 Determining^the Final Aphakic Prescription
11.10 The High Hyperope
Lenses for High Myopia
11.11 Problems Caused by High Minus Lenses
11.12 Minimizing Edge Thickness
11.13 Minimizing Edge Reflections
11.14 Lenticular Lenses
11.15 Fresnel Press-on Lenses
References
Questions
Chapter Twelve. Optical Principles of Lenses for Low Vision
12.1 Methods of Providing Magnification
Optical Aids for Distance Vision
12.2 Afocal Telescopes
12.3 Headborne Telescopic Systems
12.4 Nonprescription Telescopes
Optical Aids for Near Vision
12.5 Microscopic Lenses
12.6 Telescopic Lenses for Near Vision
12.7 Hand Magnifiers
12.8 Stand Magnifiers
12.9 The Paperweight Magnifier
References
Questions
Chapter Thirteen. Optics of Contact Lenses
Basic Contact Lens Optics
13.1 The Contact Lens as a Thick Lens
13.2 The Effective Power of a Contact Lens
13.3 Calibration of the Keratometer
The Contact Lens/Eye Optical System
13.4 The Contact Lens on the Eye
13.5 Over-refraction
13.6 Contact Lenses and Corneal Astigmatism
13.7 Fitting Steeper or Flatter Than the Cornea
13.8 The Optics of Bifocal Contact Lenses
13.9 Residual Astigmatism and Its Correction
13.10 Magnification Effects of Contact Lenses
Effects of Contact Lenses on Binocular Vision
13.11 Accommodative Demand
13.12 Accommodative Convergence
13.13 Prismatic Effects
13.14 Prescribing Prism in a Contact Lens
Aberrations and Field of View
13.15 Aberrations
13.16 Field of View
Aphakia
13.17 Aphakic Contact Lenses
Instrumentation
13.18 The Radiuscope
References
Questions
Answers to Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 14th May 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192598
About the Author
Troy E. Fannin
Theodore Grosvenor
Adjunct Professor, Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR; Professor Emeritus, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN; Professor Emeritus, University of Houston College of Optometry, Houston, TX
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University College of Optometry, Forest Grove, OR, USA