Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology with CD-ROM
1st Edition
Description
Written by internationally renowned authorities, this book provides expert guidance and advice on the diagnosis and management of the complete range of ocular cancers—including eyelid, conjunctival, intraocular, and orbital tumors. From basic principles through the diagnosis and management of every cancer type, it equips you with the state-of-the-art knowledge you need to identify these cancers early and treat them as effectively as possible. More than 800 full-color photographs and illustrations facilitate diagnosis, and a consistent, user-friendly format expedites reference. Plus, a bonus CD-ROM enables you to incorporate any of the book's figures into your PowerPoint® presentations!
Key Features
- Provide effective patient care using the latest knowledge on all aspects of ophthalmic oncology, from basic principles through clinical features, pathology and diagnostic imaging findings, diagnosis, and differential diagnosis, as well as today's full range of management options.
- Verify your diagnostic conclusions by comparing your findings to more than 800 clinical photographs from the authors' private collections, histopathologic microphotographs, imaging studies, and crisp illustrations.
- Locate the information you need quickly thanks to a practical, clinically focused format.
- Gain a global perspective of clinical practice with input from 124 authors from 18 countries.
- Enhance your PowerPoint® presentations with the bonus image library on CD-ROM.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Basic Principles
1. Principles of Clinical Epidemiology
2. Cancer Etiology
3A. Cancer Pathology
3B. Cancer Angiogenesis
4. Cancer Immunology
5. Cancer Genetics
6. Principles of Cryotherapy
7. Principles of Laser Therapy
8. Principles of Radiation Therapy
9. Ocular Complications of Radiotherapy
10. Principles of Chemotherapy
11. Counselling Patients with Cancer
Section 2. Eyelid Tumors
12. Examination Techniques
13. Classification and Differential Diagnosis of Eyelid Tumors
14. Benign Eyelid Tumors
15. Basal Cell Carcinoma
16. Squamous Cell Carcinoma
17. Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma
18. Melanoma of the Eyelid
19. Eyelid Adnexal Tumors
20. Eyelid Stromal Tumors
21. Surgical Techniques
22. Systemic Association with Eyelid Tumors
Section 3. Conjunctival and Corneal Tumors
23. Examination Techniques, classification and differential diagnosis of conjunctival and corneal tumors
24. Benign Conjunctival Tumors
25. Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia
26. Primary Acquired Melanosis
27. Conjunctival Melanoma
28. Conjunctival Stromal Tumors
29. Surgical Techniques
30. Systemic Association with Conjunctival and Corneal Tumors
Section 4. Uveal Tumors
31. Examination Techniques
32. Diagnostic Techniques
33. Classification of Uveal Tumors
34. Tumors of the Uvea: Benign Melanocytic Tumors
35. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Epidemiologic Aspects
36. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Clinical Features
37. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Differential Diagnosis
38. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Histopathologic Features
39. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: An Overview
40. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Thermotherapy
41. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Brachytherapy
42. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Proton Beam Radiotherapy
43. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Stereotactic Radiotherapy
44. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Resection Techniques
45. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: COMS Results
46. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Prognostic Factors
47. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Mortality
48. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Metastasis
49. Uveal Vascular Tumors
50. Uveal Neural Tumors
51. Uveal Osseous Tumors
52. Uveal Myogenic, Fibrous and Histiocytic Tumors
53. Uveal Lymphoproliferative Tumors
54. Uveal Metastatic Tumors
55. Intraocular Manisfestations of Hematopoeitic Disorders
56. Intraocular Biopsy
Section 5. Tumors of the Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium
57. Retinal Vascular Tumors
58. Coats Disease
59. Retinal Astrocytic Tumors
60. Tumors of the Retinal Pigment Epithelium
61. Tumors of the Ciliary Pigment Epithelium
62. Lymphoma of the Retina and CNS
63. Ocular Paraneoplastic Diseases
64. Neuro-Oculo-Cutaneous Syndromes (Phakomatoses)
Section 6. Retinoblastoma
65. Retinoblastoma and Cancer Genetics
66. Genetic and Cellular Events in Retinoblastoma
67. Geographic and Environmental Factors
68. International Perspective
69. Staging and Grouping of Retinoblastoma
70. Heritable Retinoblastoma: The RB1 Cancer Predisposition Syndrome
71. Non-Ocular Tumors
72. Trilateral Retinoblastoma
73A. Genetic Testing and Counseling
73B. Family Counseling
74. Chemotherapy
75. Local Therapy, Brachytherapy and Enucleation
76. Teletherapy
77. Histologic Risk Factors
78. Orbital Retinoblastoma
79. Metastatic Retinoblastoma
80. Retinocytoma
81. COG Clinical Trials
82. The At-Risk Pregnancy
83. Future Directions
Section 7. Orbital Tumors
84. Examination Techniques
85. Imaging Techniques
86. Classification of Orbital Tumors
87. Evaluation of a Child with Orbital Tumor
88. Evaluation of an Adult with Orbital Tumor
89. Non-Specific Orbital Inflammation (Pseudo-tumor)
90. Vascular Orbital Tumors
91. Benign Orbital Tumors
92. Tumors of the Optic Nerve
93. Tumors of the Lacrimal Gland
94. Tumors of the Lacrimal Sac
95. Orbital and Adnexal Lymphoma
96. Malignant Orbital Tumors
97. Rhabdomyosarcoma
98. Enucleation and Orbital Implants
99. Principles of Orbital Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 16th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710878
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031673
About the Author
Arun Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Department of Ophthalmic Oncology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland OH, USA
Bertil Damato
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, Director St Paul's Eye Unit, Ocular Oncology Centre, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK
Jacob Pe'er
Affiliations and Expertise
Jonas Friedenwald Professor of Ophthalmic Research, Professor and Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel
A. Linn Murphree
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The Retinoblastoma Centre, Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA
Julian Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head, Orbital & Oculoplastic Surgery, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
Reviews
"Textbook a definitive resource on ocular tumor diagnosis, management
A new multiauthored textbook on ophthalmic oncology includes two Cole Eye Institute ophthalmologists, Arun D. Singh, M.D., and Julian D. Perry, M.D., among its five editors.
Entitled Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology, it is the largest textbook ever published on this topic and is a comprehensive reference source on the diagnosis and management of all types of ocular cancers. The book contains more than 100 chapters and over 650 pages. The chapters are written by 124 contributing authors representing international experts in the field from18 countries.
The textbook’s contents cover all aspects of clinical ophthalmic oncology, including eyelid, conjunctival, intraocular and orbital tumors. In addition, the volume includes a section on basic sciences that reviews the latest information on tumor angiogenesis, basic principles of radiation, and radiation complications.
Dr. Singh says the textbook is designed to be user-friendly. The content is presented in a practical format with a clinical focus and is easy to search for desired information. Numerous graphics supplement the written text. The book contains more than 700 clinical photographs, histolopathologic microphotographs and imaging studies along with tables, algorithms and illustrations highlighting key information.
Packaged with the book is a CD-ROM containing figures from the text that can be downloaded for use in PowerPoint presentations."
--Cole Eye Institute Ophthalmology Update, April 2007