Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology with CD-ROM

"Textbook a definitive resource on ocular tumor diagnosis, management





A new multiauthored textbook on ophthalmic oncology includes two Cole Eye Institute ophthalmologists, Arun D. Singh, M.D., and Julian D. Perry, M.D., among its five editors.



Entitled Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology, it is the largest textbook ever published on this topic and is a comprehensive reference source on the diagnosis and management of all types of ocular cancers. The book contains more than 100 chapters and over 650 pages. The chapters are written by 124 contributing authors representing international experts in the field from18 countries.



The textbook’s contents cover all aspects of clinical ophthalmic oncology, including eyelid, conjunctival, intraocular and orbital tumors. In addition, the volume includes a section on basic sciences that reviews the latest information on tumor angiogenesis, basic principles of radiation, and radiation complications.



Dr. Singh says the textbook is designed to be user-friendly. The content is presented in a practical format with a clinical focus and is easy to search for desired information. Numerous graphics supplement the written text. The book contains more than 700 clinical photographs, histolopathologic microphotographs and imaging studies along with tables, algorithms and illustrations highlighting key information.



Packaged with the book is a CD-ROM containing figures from the text that can be downloaded for use in PowerPoint presentations."





--Cole Eye Institute Ophthalmology Update, April 2007