Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology with CD-ROM

Description

Written by internationally renowned authorities, this book provides expert guidance and advice on the diagnosis and management of the complete range of ocular cancers—including eyelid, conjunctival, intraocular, and orbital tumors. From basic principles through the diagnosis and management of every cancer type, it equips you with the state-of-the-art knowledge you need to identify these cancers early and treat them as effectively as possible. More than 800 full-color photographs and illustrations facilitate diagnosis, and a consistent, user-friendly format expedites reference. Plus, a bonus CD-ROM enables you to incorporate any of the book's figures into your PowerPoint® presentations!

Key Features

  • Provide effective patient care using the latest knowledge on all aspects of ophthalmic oncology, from basic principles through clinical features, pathology and diagnostic imaging findings, diagnosis, and differential diagnosis, as well as today's full range of management options.
  • Verify your diagnostic conclusions by comparing your findings to more than 800 clinical photographs from the authors' private collections, histopathologic microphotographs, imaging studies, and crisp illustrations.
  • Locate the information you need quickly thanks to a practical, clinically focused format.
  • Gain a global perspective of clinical practice with input from 124 authors from 18 countries.
  • Enhance your PowerPoint® presentations with the bonus image library on CD-ROM.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Basic Principles

1. Principles of Clinical Epidemiology

2. Cancer Etiology

3A. Cancer Pathology

3B. Cancer Angiogenesis

4. Cancer Immunology

5. Cancer Genetics

6. Principles of Cryotherapy

7. Principles of Laser Therapy

8. Principles of Radiation Therapy

9. Ocular Complications of Radiotherapy

10. Principles of Chemotherapy

11. Counselling Patients with Cancer

Section 2. Eyelid Tumors

12. Examination Techniques

13. Classification and Differential Diagnosis of Eyelid Tumors

14. Benign Eyelid Tumors

15. Basal Cell Carcinoma

16. Squamous Cell Carcinoma

17. Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma

18. Melanoma of the Eyelid

19. Eyelid Adnexal Tumors

20. Eyelid Stromal Tumors

21. Surgical Techniques

22. Systemic Association with Eyelid Tumors

Section 3. Conjunctival and Corneal Tumors

23. Examination Techniques, classification and differential diagnosis of conjunctival and corneal tumors

24. Benign Conjunctival Tumors

25. Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia

26. Primary Acquired Melanosis

27. Conjunctival Melanoma

28. Conjunctival Stromal Tumors

29. Surgical Techniques

30. Systemic Association with Conjunctival and Corneal Tumors

Section 4. Uveal Tumors

31. Examination Techniques

32. Diagnostic Techniques

33. Classification of Uveal Tumors

34. Tumors of the Uvea: Benign Melanocytic Tumors

35. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Epidemiologic Aspects

36. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Clinical Features

37. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Differential Diagnosis

38. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Histopathologic Features

39. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: An Overview

40. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Thermotherapy

41. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Brachytherapy

42. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Proton Beam Radiotherapy

43. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Stereotactic Radiotherapy

44. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Management Options: Resection Techniques

45. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: COMS Results

46. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Prognostic Factors

47. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Mortality

48. Uveal Malignant Melanoma: Metastasis

49. Uveal Vascular Tumors

50. Uveal Neural Tumors

51. Uveal Osseous Tumors

52. Uveal Myogenic, Fibrous and Histiocytic Tumors

53. Uveal Lymphoproliferative Tumors

54. Uveal Metastatic Tumors

55. Intraocular Manisfestations of Hematopoeitic Disorders

56. Intraocular Biopsy

Section 5. Tumors of the Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium

57. Retinal Vascular Tumors

58. Coats Disease

59. Retinal Astrocytic Tumors

60. Tumors of the Retinal Pigment Epithelium

61. Tumors of the Ciliary Pigment Epithelium

62. Lymphoma of the Retina and CNS

63. Ocular Paraneoplastic Diseases

64. Neuro-Oculo-Cutaneous Syndromes (Phakomatoses)

Section 6. Retinoblastoma

65. Retinoblastoma and Cancer Genetics

66. Genetic and Cellular Events in Retinoblastoma

67. Geographic and Environmental Factors

68. International Perspective

69. Staging and Grouping of Retinoblastoma

70. Heritable Retinoblastoma: The RB1 Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

71. Non-Ocular Tumors

72. Trilateral Retinoblastoma

73A. Genetic Testing and Counseling

73B. Family Counseling

74. Chemotherapy

75. Local Therapy, Brachytherapy and Enucleation

76. Teletherapy

77. Histologic Risk Factors

78. Orbital Retinoblastoma

79. Metastatic Retinoblastoma

80. Retinocytoma

81. COG Clinical Trials

82. The At-Risk Pregnancy

83. Future Directions

Section 7. Orbital Tumors

84. Examination Techniques

85. Imaging Techniques

86. Classification of Orbital Tumors

87. Evaluation of a Child with Orbital Tumor

88. Evaluation of an Adult with Orbital Tumor

89. Non-Specific Orbital Inflammation (Pseudo-tumor)

90. Vascular Orbital Tumors

91. Benign Orbital Tumors

92. Tumors of the Optic Nerve

93. Tumors of the Lacrimal Gland

94. Tumors of the Lacrimal Sac

95. Orbital and Adnexal Lymphoma

96. Malignant Orbital Tumors

97. Rhabdomyosarcoma

98. Enucleation and Orbital Implants

99. Principles of Orbital Surgery

About the Author

Arun Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Department of Ophthalmic Oncology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland OH, USA

Bertil Damato

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Director St Paul's Eye Unit, Ocular Oncology Centre, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK

Jacob Pe'er

Affiliations and Expertise

Jonas Friedenwald Professor of Ophthalmic Research, Professor and Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel

A. Linn Murphree

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Retinoblastoma Centre, Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA

Julian Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Head, Orbital & Oculoplastic Surgery, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

Reviews

"Textbook a definitive resource on ocular tumor diagnosis, management


A new multiauthored textbook on ophthalmic oncology includes two Cole Eye Institute ophthalmologists, Arun D. Singh, M.D., and Julian D. Perry, M.D., among its five editors.

Entitled Clinical Ophthalmic Oncology, it is the largest textbook ever published on this topic and is a comprehensive reference source on the diagnosis and management of all types of ocular cancers. The book contains more than 100 chapters and over 650 pages. The chapters are written by 124 contributing authors representing international experts in the field from18 countries.

The textbook’s contents cover all aspects of clinical ophthalmic oncology, including eyelid, conjunctival, intraocular and orbital tumors. In addition, the volume includes a section on basic sciences that reviews the latest information on tumor angiogenesis, basic principles of radiation, and radiation complications.

Dr. Singh says the textbook is designed to be user-friendly. The content is presented in a practical format with a clinical focus and is easy to search for desired information. Numerous graphics supplement the written text. The book contains more than 700 clinical photographs, histolopathologic microphotographs and imaging studies along with tables, algorithms and illustrations highlighting key information.

Packaged with the book is a CD-ROM containing figures from the text that can be downloaded for use in PowerPoint presentations."


--Cole Eye Institute Ophthalmology Update, April 2007

