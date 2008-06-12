Clinical Ocular Toxicology
1st Edition
Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects
Description
Written by international authorities in ocular toxicology, including the Founder of The National Registry of Drug-Induced Side Effects and its current Director, this essential resource provides the clinically relevant information you need to effectively diagnose and manage herbal, chemical, and drug-related ocular problems. Comprehensive coverage of all drugs’ generic and trade drug names, primary uses, ocular and systemic side effects, and clinical significance make this book - like its best-selling predecessor, Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects - the ideal reference for quick, on-the-spot consultation.
Key Features
- Leaders in the field provide need-to-know information on all aspects of ocular toxicology—all in one concise reference.
- Data from the National Registry of Drug Induced Ocular Side-Effects (Casey Eye Institute, Portland, OR) and the World Health Organization (Uppsala, Sweden) help you recognize and avoid drug-induced ocular side effects.
- A highly templated format makes retrieval of essential knowledge quick and easy.
- A wealth of full-color photographs provide vivid, visual diagnostic guidance.
- The latest information on approved medications helps you stay up to date and provide state-of-the-art care.
- Extensive coverage of principles of therapy, ocular drug delivery, methods to evaluate drug-induced visual side effects, and the role of electrophysiology and psychophysics gives you the knowledge you need to manage any challenge in ocular toxicology
- Authoritative guidance on ocular drugs and their use in pregnancy helps you safely manage the unique needs of these patients.
- The inclusion of the WHO classification system helps you determine whether a particular side effect is certain, probable, or likely to occur.
Table of Contents
Instructions to Users
1 Principles of Therapy, Focke Ziemssen, MD, Manfred Zierhut, MD
2 Ocular Drug Delivery and Ocular Toxicology, Frederick T. “Fritz” Fraunfelder, MD
3 Methods to Evaluate Drug-Induced Visual Side Effects, Wiley A. Chambers, MD
4 Electrophysiology testing in Ocular Toxicology, Eberhart Zrenner, MD
5 National Registry of Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects, Frederick W. “Rick” Fraunfelder, MD, Frederick T. “Fritz” Fraunfelder, MD
6 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplements - An Overview Frederick W. “Rick” Fraunfelder, MD
7 Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects
Section 1 – Anti-Infectives
AIDS-Related Agents Amebicides Antihelmintics Antibiotics Antifungal Agents Antileprosy Agents Antimalarial Agents Antiprotozoal Agents Antitubercular Agents
Section 2 – Agents Affecting the Central Nervous System
Analeptics Anorexiants Antianxiety Agents Anticonvulsants Antidepressants Antipsychotic Agents Psychedelic Agents Sedatives and Hypnotics
Section 3 – Analgesics, Narcotic Antagonists, and Agents Used to Treat Arthritis
Agents Used to Treat Gout Antirheumatic Agents Mild Analgesics Narcotic Antagonists Strong Analgesics
Section 4 – Agents Used in Anesthesia
Adjuncts to Anesthesia General Anesthesia Local Anesthetics Therapeutic Gases
Section 5 – Gastrointestinal Agents
Agents Used to Treat Acid Peptic Disorders Antacids Antiemetics Antilipidemic Agents Antispasmodics Gastrointestinal and Urinary Tract Stimulants
Section 6 – Cardiac, Vascular and Renal Agents
Agents Used to Treat Migraine Antianginal Agents Antiarrythmic Agents Antihypertensive Agents Bronchodilators Diuretics Osmotics Peripheral Vasodilators Vasopressors
Section 7 – Hormones and Agents Affecting Hormonal Mechanisms
Adrenal Corticosteroids Androgens Antithyroid Agents Erectile Dysfunction Agents Estrogens and Progestogens Ovulatory Agents Thyroid Hormones
Section 8 – Agents Affecting Blood Formation and Coagulability
Agents Used to Treat Deficiency Anemias Anticoagulants Blood Substitutes
Section 9 – Homeostatic Agents
Agents Used to Treat Hyperglycemia
Section 10 – Agents Used to Treat Allergic and Neuromuscular Disorders
Agents Used to Treat Myasthenia Gravis Antihistamines Antiparkinsonism Agents Cholinesterase Reactivators Muscle Relaxants
Section 11 – Oncolytic Agents
Antineoplastic Agents
Section 12 – Heavy Metal Antagonists and Miscellaneous Agents
Agents Used to Treat Alcoholism Calcium Regulating Agents Chelating Agents Diagnostic Aids Immunosuppressants Retinoids Solvents Vaccines
Section 13 – Drugs Used in Ophthalmology
Agents Used to Treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration Agents Used to Treat Allergies Agents Used to Treat Glaucoma Antiviral Agents Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors Decongestants Mydriatics and Cycloplegics Neurotoxins Ophthalmic Dyes Ophthalmic Implants Ophthalmic Preservatives and Antiseptics Proteolytic Enzymes Topical Local Anesthetics Topical Ocular Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Topical Osmotic Agents Viscoelastics
8 Chemical-Induced Ocular Side Effects, Devin Gattey, MD
Acids Aerosals Alcohols Alkali Bleaches Detergents Glues Herbicides and Insecticides Hydrocarbons Miscellaneous
9 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplement-Induced Ocular Side Effects
10 Index of Side Effects
11 Index of Drug Names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 12th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416046738
About the Author
Frederick Fraunfelder
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR, USA gregory.ginsberg.uphs.upenn.edu; (Kelly)
Frederick Fraunfelder
Affiliations and Expertise
Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mason Eye Institute, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO, USA