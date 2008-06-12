Clinical Ocular Toxicology

Instructions to Users



1 Principles of Therapy, Focke Ziemssen, MD, Manfred Zierhut, MD



2 Ocular Drug Delivery and Ocular Toxicology, Frederick T. “Fritz” Fraunfelder, MD



3 Methods to Evaluate Drug-Induced Visual Side Effects, Wiley A. Chambers, MD



4 Electrophysiology testing in Ocular Toxicology, Eberhart Zrenner, MD



5 National Registry of Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects, Frederick W. “Rick” Fraunfelder, MD, Frederick T. “Fritz” Fraunfelder, MD



6 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplements - An Overview Frederick W. “Rick” Fraunfelder, MD



7 Drug-Induced Ocular Side Effects



Section 1 – Anti-Infectives



AIDS-Related Agents Amebicides Antihelmintics Antibiotics Antifungal Agents Antileprosy Agents Antimalarial Agents Antiprotozoal Agents Antitubercular Agents



Section 2 – Agents Affecting the Central Nervous System



Analeptics Anorexiants Antianxiety Agents Anticonvulsants Antidepressants Antipsychotic Agents Psychedelic Agents Sedatives and Hypnotics



Section 3 – Analgesics, Narcotic Antagonists, and Agents Used to Treat Arthritis



Agents Used to Treat Gout Antirheumatic Agents Mild Analgesics Narcotic Antagonists Strong Analgesics



Section 4 – Agents Used in Anesthesia



Adjuncts to Anesthesia General Anesthesia Local Anesthetics Therapeutic Gases



Section 5 – Gastrointestinal Agents



Agents Used to Treat Acid Peptic Disorders Antacids Antiemetics Antilipidemic Agents Antispasmodics Gastrointestinal and Urinary Tract Stimulants



Section 6 – Cardiac, Vascular and Renal Agents



Agents Used to Treat Migraine Antianginal Agents Antiarrythmic Agents Antihypertensive Agents Bronchodilators Diuretics Osmotics Peripheral Vasodilators Vasopressors



Section 7 – Hormones and Agents Affecting Hormonal Mechanisms



Adrenal Corticosteroids Androgens Antithyroid Agents Erectile Dysfunction Agents Estrogens and Progestogens Ovulatory Agents Thyroid Hormones



Section 8 – Agents Affecting Blood Formation and Coagulability



Agents Used to Treat Deficiency Anemias Anticoagulants Blood Substitutes



Section 9 – Homeostatic Agents



Agents Used to Treat Hyperglycemia



Section 10 – Agents Used to Treat Allergic and Neuromuscular Disorders



Agents Used to Treat Myasthenia Gravis Antihistamines Antiparkinsonism Agents Cholinesterase Reactivators Muscle Relaxants



Section 11 – Oncolytic Agents



Antineoplastic Agents



Section 12 – Heavy Metal Antagonists and Miscellaneous Agents



Agents Used to Treat Alcoholism Calcium Regulating Agents Chelating Agents Diagnostic Aids Immunosuppressants Retinoids Solvents Vaccines



Section 13 – Drugs Used in Ophthalmology



Agents Used to Treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration Agents Used to Treat Allergies Agents Used to Treat Glaucoma Antiviral Agents Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors Decongestants Mydriatics and Cycloplegics Neurotoxins Ophthalmic Dyes Ophthalmic Implants Ophthalmic Preservatives and Antiseptics Proteolytic Enzymes Topical Local Anesthetics Topical Ocular Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Topical Osmotic Agents Viscoelastics



8 Chemical-Induced Ocular Side Effects, Devin Gattey, MD



Acids Aerosals Alcohols Alkali Bleaches Detergents Glues Herbicides and Insecticides Hydrocarbons Miscellaneous



9 Herbal Medicines and Dietary Supplement-Induced Ocular Side Effects



10 Index of Side Effects



11 Index of Drug Names