Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702074042, 9780702074073

Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology

4th Edition

Editors: Andrew Thomson Philip Owen Brian Magowan
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074042
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074059
eBook ISBN: 9780702074073
eBook ISBN: 9780702074066
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th July 2018
Page Count: 416
Description

The fourth edition of this highly regarded textbook has been thoroughly overhauled. There is

■ a new chapter bridging the gap between learning and doing (On-Call);

■ new coverage of FGM and the Zika virus;

■ sepsis has been updated;

■ there is access to a further five chapters online;

■ there are ten videos to guide learners through the more difficult, complex issues they might face in O&G;

■ and new self-assessment has been written to help with testing understanding.

Key Features

  • Key points boxes throughout

  • Full-colour illustrations throughout

  • Over 350 illustrations

  • Comprehensive coverage

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 FUNDAMENTALS

    1. Pelvic anatomy

    2. History and examination

      3. SECTION 2 GYNAECOLOGY

    3. Paediatric gynaecology　and disorders of sex development

    4. The normal menstrual cycle and amenorrhoea

    5. Sub-fertility

    6. Early pregnancy care

    7. Menstrual disorders and premenstrual syndrome

    8. Pelvic pain and endometriosis

    9. The menopause and HRT

    10. Prolapse

    11. Incontinence

    12. Ovarian neoplasms

    13. Uterine neoplastic disease

    14. Cervical disease

    15. Trophoblastic disease

    16. Vulval disorders

    17. Gynaecological surgery

      18. SECTION 3 REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

    18. Pelvic infection and STIs

    19. Psychosexual problems

    20. Abortion

    21. Contraception

      22. SECTION 4 OBSTETRICS

    22. Antenatal and postnatal care

    23. Maternal medicine

    24. Prenatal diagnosis

    25. Obstetric haemorrhage

    26. Fetal growth and surveillance

    27. Hypertension in pregnancy

    28. Prematurity

    29. Multiple pregnancy

    30. Normal labour and pain relief in labour

    31. Monitoring of the fetus in labour

    32. Induction

    33. Malpresentation and slow labour

    34. Emergencies in labour

    35. Operative delivery

    36. Stillbirth and neonatal mortality

    37. Neonatal resuscitation

      38. SECTION 5 ON CALL FOR OBSTETRICS & GYNAECOLOGY

    38. Practical obstetrics and gynaecology

    39. Self-assessment

ONLINE CHAPTERS

W1. Embryology

W2. Imaging in gynaecology

W3. Physiology of pregnancy

W4. Obstetrics in under-resourced settings

W5. Neonatal care

W6. Self-assessment

VIDEOS

V1. Pelvic pain

V2. The menopause

V3. STIs

V4. Contraception

V5. Fetal medicine

V6. Prematurity

V7. Induction

V8. Slow and precipitate labour

V9. Stillbirth

V10. On call

About the Editors

Andrew Thomson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK.

Philip Owen

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Princess Royal Maternity Unit, Glasgow, UK

Brian Magowan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Borders General Hospital, Melrose, UK

