Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of this highly regarded textbook has been thoroughly overhauled. There is
■ a new chapter bridging the gap between learning and doing (On-Call);
■ new coverage of FGM and the Zika virus;
■ sepsis has been updated;
■ there is access to a further five chapters online;
■ there are ten videos to guide learners through the more difficult, complex issues they might face in O&G;
■ and new self-assessment has been written to help with testing understanding.
Key Features
- Key points boxes throughout
- Full-colour illustrations throughout
- Over 350 illustrations
- Comprehensive coverage
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 FUNDAMENTALS
- Pelvic anatomy
- History and examination
- Paediatric gynaecology and disorders of sex development
- The normal menstrual cycle and amenorrhoea
- Sub-fertility
- Early pregnancy care
- Menstrual disorders and premenstrual syndrome
- Pelvic pain and endometriosis
- The menopause and HRT
- Prolapse
- Incontinence
- Ovarian neoplasms
- Uterine neoplastic disease
- Cervical disease
- Trophoblastic disease
- Vulval disorders
- Gynaecological surgery
- Pelvic infection and STIs
- Psychosexual problems
- Abortion
- Contraception
- Antenatal and postnatal care
- Maternal medicine
- Prenatal diagnosis
- Obstetric haemorrhage
- Fetal growth and surveillance
- Hypertension in pregnancy
- Prematurity
- Multiple pregnancy
- Normal labour and pain relief in labour
- Monitoring of the fetus in labour
- Induction
- Malpresentation and slow labour
- Emergencies in labour
- Operative delivery
- Stillbirth and neonatal mortality
- Neonatal resuscitation
- Practical obstetrics and gynaecology
- Self-assessment
SECTION 2 GYNAECOLOGY
SECTION 3 REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
SECTION 4 OBSTETRICS
SECTION 5 ON CALL FOR OBSTETRICS & GYNAECOLOGY
ONLINE CHAPTERS
W1. Embryology
W2. Imaging in gynaecology
W3. Physiology of pregnancy
W4. Obstetrics in under-resourced settings
W5. Neonatal care
W6. Self-assessment
VIDEOS
V1. Pelvic pain
V2. The menopause
V3. STIs
V4. Contraception
V5. Fetal medicine
V6. Prematurity
V7. Induction
V8. Slow and precipitate labour
V9. Stillbirth
V10. On call
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 10th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074059
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074042
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074066
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074073
About the Author
Brian Magowan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Borders General Hospital, Melrose, UK
Philip Owen
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Princess Royal Maternity Unit, Glasgow, UK
Andrew Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK.