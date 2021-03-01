Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques
10th Edition
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System
1 Using Evidence in Practice
2 Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge
3 Communication and Collaboration
4 Documentation and Informatics
Unit 2: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment
5 Vital Signs
6 Health Assessment
Unit 3: Special Procedures
7 Specimen Collection
8 Diagnostic Procedures
Unit 4: Infection Control
9 Medical Asepsis
10 Sterile Technique
Unit 5: Activity and Mobility
11 Safe Patient Handling, Transfer, and Positioning
12 Exercise and Mobility
13 Support Surfaces and Special Beds
Unit 6: Safety and Comfort
14 Patient Safety
15 Disaster Preparedness
16 Pain Management
17 Palliative Care
Unit 7: Hygiene
18 Personal Hygiene and Bed Making
19 Care of the Eye and Ear
Unit 8: Medications
20 Safe Medication Preparation
21 Nonparenteral Medications
22 Parenteral Medications
Unit 9: Oxygenation
23 Oxygen Therapy
24 Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25 Airway Management
26 Cardiac Care
27 Closed Chest Drainage Systems
28 Emergency Measures for Life Support
Unit 10: Fluid Balance
29 Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy
30 Blood Therapy
Unit 11: Nutrition
31 Oral Nutrition
32 Enteral Nutrition
33 Parenteral Nutrition
Unit 12: Elimination
34 Urinary Elimination
35 Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation
36 Ostomy Care
Unit 13: Care of the Surgical Patient
37 Preoperative and Postoperative Care
38 Intraoperative Care
Unit 14: Dressings and Wound Care
39 Impaired Skin Integrity Prevention and Care
40 Wound Care and Irrigations
41 Dressings, Bandages, and Binders
42 Warm and Cold Therapy
Unit 15: Home Care
43 Home Care Safety
44 Home Care Teaching
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323708630
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323751537
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323796552
About the Authors
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Wendy Ostendorf
Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Nancy Laplante
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, RN, AHN-BC, Associate Professor of Nursing, Widener University, Chester, Pennsylvania
