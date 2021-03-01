Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323708630, 9780323796552

Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

10th Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter Wendy Ostendorf Nancy Laplante
Paperback ISBN: 9780323708630
Paperback ISBN: 9780323751537
eBook ISBN: 9780323796552
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 1296
Table of Contents

Unit 1: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System

1 Using Evidence in Practice

2 Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge

3 Communication and Collaboration

4 Documentation and Informatics

Unit 2: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment

5 Vital Signs

6 Health Assessment

Unit 3: Special Procedures

7 Specimen Collection

8 Diagnostic Procedures

Unit 4: Infection Control

9 Medical Asepsis

10 Sterile Technique

Unit 5: Activity and Mobility

11 Safe Patient Handling, Transfer, and Positioning

12 Exercise and Mobility

13 Support Surfaces and Special Beds

Unit 6: Safety and Comfort

14 Patient Safety

15 Disaster Preparedness

16 Pain Management

17 Palliative Care

Unit 7: Hygiene

18 Personal Hygiene and Bed Making

19 Care of the Eye and Ear

Unit 8: Medications

20 Safe Medication Preparation

21 Nonparenteral Medications

22 Parenteral Medications

Unit 9: Oxygenation

23 Oxygen Therapy

24 Performing Chest Physiotherapy

25 Airway Management

26 Cardiac Care

27 Closed Chest Drainage Systems

28 Emergency Measures for Life Support

Unit 10: Fluid Balance

29 Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy

30 Blood Therapy

Unit 11: Nutrition

31 Oral Nutrition

32 Enteral Nutrition

33 Parenteral Nutrition

Unit 12: Elimination

34 Urinary Elimination

35 Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation

36 Ostomy Care

Unit 13: Care of the Surgical Patient

37 Preoperative and Postoperative Care

38 Intraoperative Care

Unit 14: Dressings and Wound Care

39 Impaired Skin Integrity Prevention and Care

40 Wound Care and Irrigations

41 Dressings, Bandages, and Binders

42 Warm and Cold Therapy

Unit 15: Home Care

43 Home Care Safety

44 Home Care Teaching

About the Authors

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Wendy Ostendorf

Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Affiliations and Expertise

Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Nancy Laplante

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, RN, AHN-BC, Associate Professor of Nursing, Widener University, Chester, Pennsylvania

