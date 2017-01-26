Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

Get the best skills guidance on the market with Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition. Known for its clear and comprehensive coverage of over 200 basic, intermediate and advanced skills, this widely respected, bestselling text features nearly 1,000 full-color photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-based practice. This edition also includes new coverage of patient-centered care and safety guidelines, an enhanced emphasis on QSEN core competencies, and an expanded clinical focus with specialized Clinical Debriefs, Teach-Back, and sample documentation throughout. Written by the highly respected author team of Anne Griffin Perry, Patricia A. Potter, and Wendy Ostendorf, this text offers all the guidance and tools you need to perform nursing skills with complete confidence!