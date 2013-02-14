Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

Known for its clear, comprehensive coverage of over 200 evidence-based skills, Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques is today’s leading nursing skills reference. It features nearly 1,000 full-color photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-based practice. This edition includes new coverage of patient-centered care and safety guidelines, an emphasis on QSEN core competencies, and links to valuable online resources. Written by the trusted author team of Anne Griffin Perry and Patricia A. Potter, and now joined by new author Wendy Ostendorf, this reference helps you perform nursing skills with confidence.