Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques
8th Edition
Description
Known for its clear, comprehensive coverage of over 200 evidence-based skills, Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques is today’s leading nursing skills reference. It features nearly 1,000 full-color photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-based practice. This edition includes new coverage of patient-centered care and safety guidelines, an emphasis on QSEN core competencies, and links to valuable online resources. Written by the trusted author team of Anne Griffin Perry and Patricia A. Potter, and now joined by new author Wendy Ostendorf, this reference helps you perform nursing skills with confidence.
Key Features
- Coverage of QSEN core competencies includes delegation and collaboration, guidelines for reporting and recording, and pediatric, geriatric, home care, and teaching considerations.
- Unique! Using Evidence in Nursing Practice chapter covers the entire process of conducting research, including collecting, evaluating, and applying evidence from published research.
- Comprehensive coverage includes 212 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
- Clinical Decision Points within skills address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
- Icons indicate video clips related to skills and procedures in the book and related lessons in Nursing Skills Online.
- Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
- The five-step nursing process provides a framework for the description of skills within overall client care.
- Unique! Unexpected outcomes and related interventions alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
- Online checklists and video clips may be downloaded to mobile devices.
Table of Contents
1. Using Evidence in Practice
2. Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge
3. Communication
4. Documentation and Informatics
5. Vital Signs
6. Health Assessment
7. Medical Asepsis
8. Sterile Technique
9. Safe Patient Handling, Transfer and Positioning
10. Exercise and Ambulation
11. Orthopedic Measures
12. Support Surfaces and Special Beds
13. Safety and Quality Improvement
14. Disaster Preparedness
15. Pain Assessment and Basic Comfort Measures
16. Palliative Care
17. Personal Hygiene and Bed Making
18. Pressure Ulcer Care
19. Care of the Eye and Ear
20. Safe Medicine Preparation
21. Oral and Topical Medications
22. Parenteral Medications
23. Oxygen Therapy
24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25. Airway Management
26. Closed Chest Drainage Systems
27. Emergency Measures for Life Support
28. Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy
29. Blood Transfusions
30. Oral Nutrition
31. Enteral Nutrition
32. Parenteral Nutrition
33. Urinary Elimination
34. Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation
35. Ostomy Care
36. Preoperative and Postoperative Care
37. Intraoperative Care
38. Wound Care and Irrigations
39. Dressings, Bandages, and Binders
40. Therapeutic Use of Heat and Cold
41. Home Care Safety
42. Home Care Teaching
43. Specimen Collection
44. Diagnostic Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 14th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100373
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293914
About the Author
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Wendy Ostendorf
Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania