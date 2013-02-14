Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083836, 9780323100373

Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

8th Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter Wendy Ostendorf
eBook ISBN: 9780323083836
eBook ISBN: 9780323293914
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th February 2013
Page Count: 1216
Description

Known for its clear, comprehensive coverage of over 200 evidence-based skills, Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques is today’s leading nursing skills reference. It features nearly 1,000 full-color photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-based practice. This edition includes new coverage of patient-centered care and safety guidelines, an emphasis on QSEN core competencies, and links to valuable online resources. Written by the trusted author team of Anne Griffin Perry and Patricia A. Potter, and now joined by new author Wendy Ostendorf, this reference helps you perform nursing skills with confidence.

Key Features

  • Coverage of QSEN core competencies includes delegation and collaboration, guidelines for reporting and recording, and pediatric, geriatric, home care, and teaching considerations.
  • Unique! Using Evidence in Nursing Practice chapter covers the entire process of conducting research, including collecting, evaluating, and applying evidence from published research.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes 212 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
  • Clinical Decision Points within skills address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
  • Icons indicate video clips related to skills and procedures in the book and related lessons in Nursing Skills Online.
  • Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
  • The five-step nursing process provides a framework for the description of skills within overall client care.
  • Unique! Unexpected outcomes and related interventions alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
  • Online checklists and video clips may be downloaded to mobile devices.

Table of Contents

1. Using Evidence in Practice

2. Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge

3. Communication

4. Documentation and Informatics

5. Vital Signs

6. Health Assessment

7. Medical Asepsis

8. Sterile Technique

9. Safe Patient Handling, Transfer and Positioning

10. Exercise and Ambulation

11. Orthopedic Measures

12. Support Surfaces and Special Beds

13. Safety and Quality Improvement

14. Disaster Preparedness

15. Pain Assessment and Basic Comfort Measures

16. Palliative Care

17. Personal Hygiene and Bed Making

18. Pressure Ulcer Care

19. Care of the Eye and Ear

20. Safe Medicine Preparation

21. Oral and Topical Medications

22. Parenteral Medications

23. Oxygen Therapy

24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy

25. Airway Management

26. Closed Chest Drainage Systems

27. Emergency Measures for Life Support

28. Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy

29. Blood Transfusions

30. Oral Nutrition

31. Enteral Nutrition

32. Parenteral Nutrition

33. Urinary Elimination

34. Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation

35. Ostomy Care

36. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

37. Intraoperative Care

38. Wound Care and Irrigations

39. Dressings, Bandages, and Binders

40. Therapeutic Use of Heat and Cold

41. Home Care Safety

42. Home Care Teaching

43. Specimen Collection

44. Diagnostic Procedures

Details

No. of pages:
1216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323100373
eBook ISBN:
9780323293914

About the Author

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Wendy Ostendorf

Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Affiliations and Expertise

Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

