Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques
7th Edition
Description
Written by the author team you trust, this market-leading text is known for its comprehensive coverage of over 200 nursing skills. It offers hundreds of full-color illustrations, a nursing process framework, and clear step-by-step instructions — with rationales for each step. Improved readability makes guidelines easier to follow, and coverage of many new skills keeps you completely current with nursing practice today.
Key Features
- This market-leading book is written by the most respected team of authors and contributors in the profession.
- Comprehensive coverage includes over 200 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
- Over 1,200 vivid, full-color photographs and drawings aid understanding.
- Five-step nursing process provides a framework for description of skills, as related to overall client care.
- Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
- Unique! Critical decision points address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
- Unique! Unexpected outcomes and related interventions alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
- Delegation principles discuss your responsibilities when assigning tasks to unlicensed assistive personnel.
- Guidelines for reporting and recording list what to document and include examples of proper wording.
- Cultural Considerations sections alert you to the care issues unique to people of specific cultural or ethnic backgrounds.
- Special considerations discuss variations in the needs of children, older adults, and home care patients, and help you provide appropriate patient education as mandated by the Joint Commission.
- Pediatric, geriatric, home care, and teaching considerations address specific patient needs.
- Critical thinking exercises challenge you to integrate information on patient assessment and care.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Supporting the Client through the Health Care System
1. Using Evidence in Nursing Practice NEW!
2. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
3. Communication
4. Reporting and Recording
Unit 2: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment
5. Vital Signs
6. Health History and Physical Examination
Unit 3: Infection Control
7. Medical Asepsis
8. Sterile Technique
Unit 4: Activity and Mobility
9. Safe Patient Handling-Transfer and Positioning
10. Exercise and Ambulation
11. Orthopedic Measures
12. Support Surfaces and Special Beds
Unit 5: Safety and Comfort
13. Safety
14. Disaster Preparedness
15. Pain Assessment and Basic Comfort Measures
16. Palliative Care
Unit 6: Hygiene
17. Personal Hygiene and Bedmaking
18. Pressure Ulcer Care
19. Care of Eye and Ear Prosthesis
Unit 7: Medications
20. Preparing for Medicine Administration
21. Oral and Topical Medications
22. Parenteral Medications
Unit 8: Oxygenation
23. Oxygen Therapy
24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25. Airway Management
26. Closed Chest Drainage Systems
27. Emergency Measures for Life Support
Unit 9: Fluid Balance
28. Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy
29. Blood Transfusions
Unit 10: Nutrition
30. Oral Nutrition
31. Enteral Nutrition
32. Parenteral Nutrition
Unit 11: Elimination
33. Urinary Elimination
34. Bowel Elimination
35. Ostomy Care
Unit 12: Care of Surgical Client
36. Preoperative and Postoperative Care
37. Intraoperative Care
Unit 13: Dressings and Wound Care
38. Wound Care and Irrigations
39. Dressings, Binders and Bandages
40. Warm and Cold Therapy
Unit 14: Home Care
41. Home Care Safety
42. Home Care Teaching
Unit 15: Special Procedures
43. Specimen Collection
44. Diagnostic Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 26th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323071383
About the Author
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO