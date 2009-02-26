Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

Unit 1: Supporting the Client through the Health Care System



1. Using Evidence in Nursing Practice NEW!



2. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge



3. Communication



4. Reporting and Recording



Unit 2: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment



5. Vital Signs



6. Health History and Physical Examination



Unit 3: Infection Control



7. Medical Asepsis



8. Sterile Technique



Unit 4: Activity and Mobility



9. Safe Patient Handling-Transfer and Positioning



10. Exercise and Ambulation



11. Orthopedic Measures



12. Support Surfaces and Special Beds



Unit 5: Safety and Comfort



13. Safety



14. Disaster Preparedness



15. Pain Assessment and Basic Comfort Measures



16. Palliative Care



Unit 6: Hygiene



17. Personal Hygiene and Bedmaking



18. Pressure Ulcer Care



19. Care of Eye and Ear Prosthesis



Unit 7: Medications



20. Preparing for Medicine Administration



21. Oral and Topical Medications



22. Parenteral Medications



Unit 8: Oxygenation



23. Oxygen Therapy



24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy



25. Airway Management



26. Closed Chest Drainage Systems



27. Emergency Measures for Life Support



Unit 9: Fluid Balance



28. Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy



29. Blood Transfusions



Unit 10: Nutrition



30. Oral Nutrition



31. Enteral Nutrition



32. Parenteral Nutrition



Unit 11: Elimination



33. Urinary Elimination



34. Bowel Elimination



35. Ostomy Care



Unit 12: Care of Surgical Client



36. Preoperative and Postoperative Care



37. Intraoperative Care



Unit 13: Dressings and Wound Care



38. Wound Care and Irrigations



39. Dressings, Binders and Bandages



40. Warm and Cold Therapy



Unit 14: Home Care



41. Home Care Safety



42. Home Care Teaching



Unit 15: Special Procedures



43. Specimen Collection



44. Diagnostic Procedures