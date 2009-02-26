Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323052894, 9780323071383

Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

7th Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter
eBook ISBN: 9780323071383
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th February 2009
Page Count: 1312
Description

Written by the author team you trust, this market-leading text is known for its comprehensive coverage of over 200 nursing skills. It offers hundreds of full-color illustrations, a nursing process framework, and clear step-by-step instructions — with rationales for each step. Improved readability makes guidelines easier to follow, and coverage of many new skills keeps you completely current with nursing practice today.

Key Features

  • This market-leading book is written by the most respected team of authors and contributors in the profession.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes over 200 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
  • Over 1,200 vivid, full-color photographs and drawings aid understanding.
  • Five-step nursing process provides a framework for description of skills, as related to overall client care.
  • Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
  • Unique! Critical decision points address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
  • Unique! Unexpected outcomes and related interventions alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
  • Delegation principles discuss your responsibilities when assigning tasks to unlicensed assistive personnel.
  • Guidelines for reporting and recording list what to document and include examples of proper wording.
  • Cultural Considerations sections alert you to the care issues unique to people of specific cultural or ethnic backgrounds.
  • Special considerations discuss variations in the needs of children, older adults, and home care patients, and help you provide appropriate patient education as mandated by the Joint Commission.
  • Pediatric, geriatric, home care, and teaching considerations address specific patient needs.
  • Critical thinking exercises challenge you to integrate information on patient assessment and care.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Supporting the Client through the Health Care System

1. Using Evidence in Nursing Practice NEW!

2. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

3. Communication

4. Reporting and Recording

Unit 2: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment

5. Vital Signs

6. Health History and Physical Examination

Unit 3: Infection Control

7. Medical Asepsis

8. Sterile Technique

Unit 4: Activity and Mobility

9. Safe Patient Handling-Transfer and Positioning

10. Exercise and Ambulation

11. Orthopedic Measures

12. Support Surfaces and Special Beds

Unit 5: Safety and Comfort

13. Safety

14. Disaster Preparedness

15. Pain Assessment and Basic Comfort Measures

16. Palliative Care

Unit 6: Hygiene

17. Personal Hygiene and Bedmaking

18. Pressure Ulcer Care

19. Care of Eye and Ear Prosthesis

Unit 7: Medications

20. Preparing for Medicine Administration

21. Oral and Topical Medications

22. Parenteral Medications

Unit 8: Oxygenation

23. Oxygen Therapy

24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy

25. Airway Management

26. Closed Chest Drainage Systems

27. Emergency Measures for Life Support

Unit 9: Fluid Balance

28. Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy

29. Blood Transfusions

Unit 10: Nutrition

30. Oral Nutrition

31. Enteral Nutrition

32. Parenteral Nutrition

Unit 11: Elimination

33. Urinary Elimination

34. Bowel Elimination

35. Ostomy Care

Unit 12: Care of Surgical Client

36. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

37. Intraoperative Care

Unit 13: Dressings and Wound Care

38. Wound Care and Irrigations

39. Dressings, Binders and Bandages

40. Warm and Cold Therapy

Unit 14: Home Care

41. Home Care Safety

42. Home Care Teaching

Unit 15: Special Procedures

43. Specimen Collection

44. Diagnostic Procedures

About the Author

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

