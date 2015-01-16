Clinical Nursing Judgment Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing

Tips for Student Success [NEW!]

UNIT I: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing

UNIT II: Concepts of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness

UNIT III: Management of Patients with Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

UNIT IV: Management of Perioperative Patients

UNIT V: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Immune System

UNIT VI: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails

UNIT VII: Problems of Oxygenation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Respiratory Tract

UNIT VIII: Problems of Cardiac Output and Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Cardiovascular System

UNIT IX: Problems of Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System

UNIT X: Problems of Cognition, Mobility, and Sensory Perception: Management of Patients with Problems of the Nervous System

UNIT XI: Problems of Sensation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Sensory System

UNIT XII: Problems of Mobility: Management of Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System

UNIT XIII: Problems of Digestion, Nutrition, and Elimination: Management of Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System

UNIT XIV: Problems of Regulation and Metabolism: Management of Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System

UNIT XV: Problems of Excretion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System

UNIT XVI: Problems of Reproduction: Management of Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System

Answer Key

