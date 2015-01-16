Clinical Nursing Judgment Study Guide for Medical-Surgical Nursing
8th Edition
Patient-Centered Collaborative Care
Description
The Clinical Nursing Judgment Study Guide for Ignatavicius & Workman's Medical-Surgical Nursing: Patient-Centered Collaborative Care, 8th Edition, provides extensive practice in developing clinical judgment and reasoning skills while facilitating deep learning of the core textbook content. Completely revised under new authorship and with a fresh emphasis on NCLEX-style questions and core textbook content, the 8th edition Study Guide ensures that you are thoroughly prepared for today’s NCLEX Examination and safe nursing practice.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough review of core textbook content while uniquely developing your clinical nursing judgment skills.
- Emphasis on clinical decision-making prepares you to confidently make safe and effective decisions in clinical practice.
- Answer key in the back of the book facilitates self-study.
Table of Contents
Tips for Student Success [NEW!]
UNIT I: Foundations for Medical-Surgical Nursing
UNIT II: Concepts of Emergency Care and Disaster Preparedness
UNIT III: Management of Patients with Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
UNIT IV: Management of Perioperative Patients
UNIT V: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Immune System
UNIT VI: Problems of Protection: Management of Patients with Problems of the Skin, Hair, and Nails
UNIT VII: Problems of Oxygenation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Respiratory Tract
UNIT VIII: Problems of Cardiac Output and Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Cardiovascular System
UNIT IX: Problems of Tissue Perfusion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Hematologic System
UNIT X: Problems of Cognition, Mobility, and Sensory Perception: Management of Patients with Problems of the Nervous System
UNIT XI: Problems of Sensation: Management of Patients with Problems of the Sensory System
UNIT XII: Problems of Mobility: Management of Patients with Problems of the Musculoskeletal System
UNIT XIII: Problems of Digestion, Nutrition, and Elimination: Management of Patients with Problems of the Gastrointestinal System
UNIT XIV: Problems of Regulation and Metabolism: Management of Patients with Problems of the Endocrine System
UNIT XV: Problems of Excretion: Management of Patients with Problems of the Renal/Urinary System
UNIT XVI: Problems of Reproduction: Management of Patients with Problems of the Reproductive System
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 16th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393270
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221931
About the Author
Donna Ignatavicius
Affiliations and Expertise
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico
M. Linda Workman
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Linda LaCharity
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Accelerated Program Director and Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Candice Kumagai
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor in Clinical Nursing, School of Nursing, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas