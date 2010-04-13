Clinical Nuclear Cardiology: State of the Art and Future Directions - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057967, 9780323085687

Clinical Nuclear Cardiology: State of the Art and Future Directions

4th Edition

Authors: Barry Zaret George Beller
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th April 2010
Page Count: 896
Description

Clinical Nuclear Cardiology—now in its fourth edition—covers the tremendous clinical growth in this field, focusing on new instrumentation and techniques. Drs. Barry L. Zaret and George A Beller address the latest developments in technology, radiopharmaceuticals, molecular imaging, and perfusion imaging. Thoroughly revised to include 20 new chapters—Digital/Fast SPECT, Imaging in Revascularized Patients, and more—this new edition provides state-of-the-art guidance on key areas and hot topics with stunning visuals. Online access to the fully searchable text at expertconsult.com includes highly illustrated case studies that let you see the problem using a variety of imaging modalities. In other words, this is an invaluable resource no clinician or researcher in nuclear cardiology should be without.

Key Features

  • Features an editorial and contributing team of worldwide leaders in nuclear cardiology to provide you with current and authoritative guidance.

  • Includes a section focusing on acute coronary syndromes to provide you with practical management tools for these conditions.

  • Presents a full-color design that allows color images to be integrated throughout the text.

Details

896
English
© Mosby 2010
Mosby
About the Author

Barry Zaret

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert W. Berliner Professor of Medicine, Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, Chief, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, Associate Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Internal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT

George Beller

Affiliations and Expertise

Ruth C. Heede Professor of Cardiology and Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia School of Medicine; Cardiovascular Division, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA

