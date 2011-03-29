Clinical Notes for the FRCA - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702035258, 9780702050756

Clinical Notes for the FRCA

3rd Edition

Authors: Charles Deakin
eBook ISBN: 9780702050756
Paperback ISBN: 9780702035258
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th March 2011
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

Cardiovascular system. Respiratory system. Neurology. Other systems. Metabolism. General topics. Intensive care. Obstetrics. Paediatrics. Pain. Pharmacology. Equipment. Reports.

Details

About the Authors

Charles Deakin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anaesthesia, Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, UK

