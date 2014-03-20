Clinical Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103216, 9780702057137

Clinical Neuroscience

1st Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Paul Johns
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103216
eBook ISBN: 9780702057137
eBook ISBN: 9781455742127
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Overview of the nervous system. Brain development. Functional neuroanatomy. Sensory and motor pathways. Neurons and glial cells. Electrical signalling in neurons. Synaptic transmission. Cellular mechanisms of neurological disease. Head injury. Stroke. Epilepsy. Dementia. Parkinson’s disease. Multiple sclerosis. Appendix. Index.

About the Authors

Paul Johns Author

Dr Paul Johns is Consultant Neuropathologist at St George's Healthcare NHS Trust and a Senior Lecturer in Neuroanatomy at St George's University of London. His research interests have included neuroprotection in acute cerebral ischaemia and the pathology of focal epilepsy. In 2006 he won the Intercapital Prize in Epileptology and is the Course Director of 'Neurocourses UK'.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Neuropathologist / Senior Lecturer in Neuroanatomy, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust and St George's University of London, London, UK

