Clinical Neuroscience
1st Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Overview of the nervous system. Brain development. Functional neuroanatomy. Sensory and motor pathways. Neurons and glial cells. Electrical signalling in neurons. Synaptic transmission. Cellular mechanisms of neurological disease. Head injury. Stroke. Epilepsy. Dementia. Parkinson’s disease. Multiple sclerosis. Appendix. Index.
- 216
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- 20th March 2014
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780443103216
- 9780702057137
- 9781455742127
Paul Johns Author
Dr Paul Johns is Consultant Neuropathologist at St George's Healthcare NHS Trust and a Senior Lecturer in Neuroanatomy at St George's University of London. His research interests have included neuroprotection in acute cerebral ischaemia and the pathology of focal epilepsy. In 2006 he won the Intercapital Prize in Epileptology and is the Course Director of 'Neurocourses UK'.
Consultant Neuropathologist / Senior Lecturer in Neuroanatomy, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust and St George's University of London, London, UK