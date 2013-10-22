Clinical Neuropsychology
1st Edition
Behavioral and Brain Science
Description
Clinical Neuropsychology is an up-to-the minute overview of the major and many interesting minor disorders and behavioral syndromes caused by localized brain damage or abnormal brain functioning. The text combines clinical findings with studies on normal, healthy individuals to provide a comprehensive picture of the human brain's operation and function. Biological rather than cognitive in emphasis, Clinical Neuropsychology integrates findings across a broad range of disciplines. This text serves as an up-to-date reference source for clinicians, researchers, and graduate students and as a textbook for advanced undergraduate courses on clinical neuropsychology. Coverage includes the ramifications of localized brain damage/abnormal brain functioning on emotion, thought, language, and behavior, illustrative case histories, chapter overviews, and more than 700 recent references.
Key Features
- More than 700 recent references
- Extensive illustrations
- Interesting and unusual illustrative case histories from recent literature
- An overview and a list of important further readings end each chapter
- Comprehensive index
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students, academics, and researchers in behavioral, neuropsychological, and neurological fields. Professionals in the psychological, medical, and paramedical fields
Table of Contents
Preface. An Introduction to Clinical Neuropsychology. Disorders of Speech: The Aphasias. Disorders of Reading and Writing: The Alexias and the Agraphias. A Right-Hemisphere Contribution to Language and a Calculation Deficit. Disorders of Object Recognition: The Agnosias and Related Phenomena. Disorders of Spatial Cognition: Unilateral Neglect. The Acallosal Syndrome: Commissurotomy Studies. Disorders of Memory: The Amnesias. Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. Movement Control I: Cortical Systems and Apraxia. Movement Control II: Cerebellum and Basal Ganglia. Subcortical Movement Disorders I: Parkinson's Disease. Surcortical Movement Disorders II: Huntington's Disease. Other Movement and Neuropsychiatric Disorders: Tics, Tourette's Syndrome, Obsessive--Compulsive Disorder, Autism and Affective Disorders, and Other Such Disabilities. A Disorder of Thought: Schizophrenia. Final Thoughts: The Present and Future Status of Experimental and Clinical Neuropsychology. References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917009
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121245450
About the Author
John Bradshaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
Jason Mattingley
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
Reviews
"Of many recent volumes to emerge on the topic of clinical neuropsychology, this is one of the most integrative, empirically documented, and easily readable texts.... The writing is clear and integrative and there is a good presentation of the pertinent historical context, which adds a certain spice to the reading.... The number and quality of scientific citation to recent work is impressive and provides a valuable roadmap of recent scientific advances. The writing is free of unnecessary technical language to facilitate comprehension by a broad spectrum of readers who vary in neurological and medical training backgrounds. Although chiefly intended as a basic text in neuropsychology for advanced undergraduates and graduate students, the depth, clarity, and sophistication of knowledge presented makes the book an appropriate synopsis and excellent review of state-of-the-art knowledge for postdoctoral fellows and research-based clinicians in neuropsychology." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
"In the last 10 years, neuropsychology has become a vibrant field whose discoveries have illuminated our understanding of brain function and cognition. Bradshaw and Mattingley provide a solid overview of the field that is rich in information. The book has two features that recommend it. First, it focuses on clinical data and provides vivid and insightful interpretations of these data. Second, the book covers a number of topics (motor disorders, autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease) that are normally not included in neuropsychology works, but should be...it is recommended over a similar work...principally because of its useful descriptions and analyses." --CHOICE
"...John Bradshaw and Jason Mattingley have produced an academic text that has been carefully researched and would be a useful addition to the libraries of students interested in neuropsychological theory and research." --Jenni A. Ogden, PhD, Department of Psychology, University of Aukland, New Zealand, JINS