"Of many recent volumes to emerge on the topic of clinical neuropsychology, this is one of the most integrative, empirically documented, and easily readable texts.... The writing is clear and integrative and there is a good presentation of the pertinent historical context, which adds a certain spice to the reading.... The number and quality of scientific citation to recent work is impressive and provides a valuable roadmap of recent scientific advances. The writing is free of unnecessary technical language to facilitate comprehension by a broad spectrum of readers who vary in neurological and medical training backgrounds. Although chiefly intended as a basic text in neuropsychology for advanced undergraduates and graduate students, the depth, clarity, and sophistication of knowledge presented makes the book an appropriate synopsis and excellent review of state-of-the-art knowledge for postdoctoral fellows and research-based clinicians in neuropsychology." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

"In the last 10 years, neuropsychology has become a vibrant field whose discoveries have illuminated our understanding of brain function and cognition. Bradshaw and Mattingley provide a solid overview of the field that is rich in information. The book has two features that recommend it. First, it focuses on clinical data and provides vivid and insightful interpretations of these data. Second, the book covers a number of topics (motor disorders, autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease) that are normally not included in neuropsychology works, but should be...it is recommended over a similar work...principally because of its useful descriptions and analyses." --CHOICE

"...John Bradshaw and Jason Mattingley have produced an academic text that has been carefully researched and would be a useful addition to the libraries of students interested in neuropsychological theory and research." --Jenni A. Ogden, PhD, Department of Psychology, University of Aukland, New Zealand, JINS