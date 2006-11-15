Clinical Neurophysiology
2nd Edition
Description
Clinical Neurophysiology is aimed at bedside clinical application of neurophysiological tests, with emphasis on clinical problem solving. Highly illustrated format including line diagrams, clinical photographs, CT scan and MRI pictures with corresponding neurophysiological findings is a special feature of this book.
Clinical Neurophysiology is written by clinicians for fellow clinicians. This book will be useful to all those ordering, conducting or interpreting electrodiagnostic tests, especially students and clinicians in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, and pediatrics.
Key Features
The exposition is systematically organized into the following three parts:
Nerve Conduction: It discusses the basis of electrodiagnostic signals and their measurements. The techniques of performing nerve conduction tests of various nerves have been illustrated with a series of simple line diagrams.
Electromyography: It deals with the basis of EMG signals, their recording and interpretation. The application of myography in various myopathies and neurogenic disorders has been discussed in detail. A review of single fiber electromyography is included.
Evoked Potentials: This covers visual, brainstem, somatosensory and motor evoked potentials.
New to this Edition
- Three chapters: Electrodiagnosis in Pediatric Practice, Cognitive Evoked Potential, and Role of Clinical Neurophysiology in Prognosis of Neuromuscular Disorders.
- Updation of all chapters in the light of recent advances in genetics, immunology, molecular diagnosis, and neurophysiology.
- Extensive revision of Electromyography, Clinical Application of Electromyography and Nerve Conduction, and Repetitive Nerve Stimulation.
- Many additional illustrations highlighting the clinical applications of various tests.
Table of Contents
1 History of Clinical Neurophysiolog
2 An Introduction to Electrodiagnostic Signals and Their Measurements
3 Nerve Conduction Study
3.1 Principles of Nerve Conduction Study
3.2 Median Nerve
3.3 Ulnar Nerve
3.4 Radial nerve
3.5 Brachial Plexus
3.6 Cervical Radiculopathy
3.7 Lumbar Plexus and its Terminal Branches
3.8 Sacral Plexus and its Terminal Nerve Branches
3.9 Lumbosacral Radiculopathy
3.10 Anomalous Innervation of the Extremities
3.11 Nerve Conduction of Nonlimb Nerves
3.12 Late Response
3.13 Autonomic Nervous System Testing
4 Electromyography
4.1 Introduction to Electromyography
4.2 Technique of Electromyography
5 Clinical Application of EMG and Nerve Conduction
5.1 Electromyographic Findings in Neurologic Disorders
5.2 Nerve Conduction and EMG Studies in Polyneuropathies
6 Repetitive Nerve Stimulation
7 Single Fiber Electromyography
8 Visual Evoked Potential
9 Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential
10 Somatosensory Evoked Potentials
11 Motor Evoked Potential
12 Cognitive Evoked Potential
13 Electrodiagnosis in Pediatric Practice
13.1 Nerve Conduction and Electromyography
13.2 Visual Evoked Potential in Pediatric Practice
13.3 Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential in Pediatric Practice
13.4 Somatosensory Evoked Potentials in Pediatric Practice
14 Role of Clinical Neurophysiology in the Prognosis of Neuromuscular Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2006
- Published:
- 15th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231517