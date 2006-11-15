Clinical Neurophysiology is aimed at bedside clinical application of neurophysiological tests, with emphasis on clinical problem solving. Highly illustrated format including line diagrams, clinical photographs, CT scan and MRI pictures with corresponding neurophysiological findings is a special feature of this book.

Clinical Neurophysiology is written by clinicians for fellow clinicians. This book will be useful to all those ordering, conducting or interpreting electrodiagnostic tests, especially students and clinicians in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, and pediatrics.