Clinical Neurophysiology of Motor Neuron Diseases, Volume 4

Foreword. List of Contributors. 1. Overview (A. Eisen).



I. Anatomy and Physiology of the Human Motor System.



2. Comparative anatomy of the motor system: differences in the organization of corticospinal control in different species (R. Lemon, J. Griffiths). 3. Developmental aspects of corticospinal projections (J.A. Eyre). 4. Principles of corticospinal system organization and function (P.D. Cheney, A. Belhaj-Saïf, M.-H. Boudrias). 5. Molecular mechanisms regulating motor neuron development and degeneration (T.J. Kilpatrick, N. Tubridy). 6. Physiology of the motor neuron and the motor unit (C.J. Heckman, R.M. Enoka). 7. Cytopathology of the motor neuron (P.G. Ince, S.B. Wharton). 8. Genetics of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (M. Dewil et al.). 9. Neuroimaging in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (G. Comi, L. Leocani). 10. Animal models of motor neuron death (J.-P. Julien).



II. Methodology and Techniques Applicable to Motor Neuron Diseases.



11. Needle electromyography (J.R. Daube, E.J. Sorenson). 12. Peripheral nerve conduction studies and neuromuscular junction testing (J. Kimura). 13. Motor unit number estimates (J.M. Shefner). 14. Magnetic stimulation and central conduction time (K.R. Mills). 15. Evoked potentials in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (R. Dengler, K. Krampfl). 16. Triple stimulation technique (K.M. Rösler, M.R. Registris). 17. Cortical threshold and excitability measurements (U. Ziemann). 18. Spinal and long-latency reflexes (T.V. Ilic, G. Deuschl). 19. Single unit recordings - peristimulus time histograms (PSTHs) (M. Weber). 20. Threshold electrotonus and the assessment of nerve excitability in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (M.C. Kiernan, D. Burke).



III. Disorders Primarily Affecting the Anterior Horn Cell.



21. Spinal muscular atrophies ( M. De Visser, H. Franssen). 22. Arthrogryposis multiplex and related congenital disorders (J.G. Hall). 23. Spinobulbar muscular atrophy (Kennedy's disease) (J.-M. Gallo). 24. Late muscular sequelae after poliomyelitis (E. Stålberg). 25. Other infections of the anterior horn cell (R. Olney). 26. Toxic motor neuronopathies and neuropathies (S.L. Venance, M.J. Strong). 27. Motor neuron disorders with other diseases and exposures (J.D. Mitchell, A.M. Beaumont).



IV. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Related Conditions.



28. Classic Charcot amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (A. Eisen, C. Krieger). 29. Electrophysiological evaluation of oropharyngeal dysphagia in ALS (C. Ertekin). 30. Electrodiagnostic assessment of respiratory dysfunction in motor neuron disease (M. De Carvalho). 31. Assessment of autonomic function in motor neuron diseases (P.L. Oey). 32. Neurophysiology of hereditary amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (H.G. Stewart, P.M. Andersen). 33. Autosomal recessive juvenile amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (F. Hentati). 34. Paraneoplastic motor neuron disease (E. Nobile-Orazio, A. Cappellari). 35. Multifocal motor neuropathy (R. Kaji). 36. Focal amyotrophies of the upper and lower limbs (A. Uncini, A. Di Muzio).



V. Disorders Primarily Affecting the Upper Motor Neuron.



37. Primary lateral sclerosis (N. Le Forestier, V. Meininger). 38. Hereditary spastic paraplegia (H. El-Shanti). 39. Hereditary ataxias (T. Klockgether, M. Abele). 40. Konzo (K.E. Eeg-Olofsson, D. Tshala-Katumbay).



VI. Research Studies.



41. Application of clinical neurophysiology to clinical trials involving motor neuron diseases (M.B. Bromberg).



VII. Future Advances and Applications.



42. The role of clinical neurophysiology in motor neuron diseases: where next? (M. Swash).



Subject Index.