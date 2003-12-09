Clinical Neurophysiology of Disorders of Muscle, Volume 2

This book is a review of basic physiology, pathophysiology, clinical symptoms and diagnostic methods with emphasis on electrophysiology in disorders of muscle and neuromuscular junction, including fatigue. The strength of the volume lies in its coverage of the field from basic science to clinical aspects. Its main focus is the place of electrophysiological methods. This broad presentation of the various topics is aimed at stimulating the reader to efficiently use electrophysiology in diagnosis and future development in the field.