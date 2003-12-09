Clinical Neurophysiology of Disorders of Muscle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444508676, 9780444529251

Clinical Neurophysiology of Disorders of Muscle, Volume 2

1st Edition

Handbook of Clinical Neurophysiology, Volume 2

Editors: E. Stalberg
eBook ISBN: 9780444529251
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444508676
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2003
Page Count: 690
Table of Contents

Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Introduction (E. Stalberg).


Section I. Overview.

2. Skeletal muscle: structure and function (D. Burke, S.C. Gandevia). 3. Structure and function of the neuromuscular junction (J.F. Howard Jr.). 4. Nerve-muscle interactions (T. Lømo). 5. Pathology and pathogenesis of muscle diseases (H. Kalimo). 6. Genetic aspects of diagnosis (N. Dahl). 7. Ultrasound examination of muscle (J.H. Van der Hoeven). 8. Effects of aging on motor unit structure and function (L. Larsson).

Section II. Electrophysiological Methods.

9. Electromyographic methods (E. Stålberg, J. Daube). 10. Single fiber electromyography (J.V. Trontelj). 11. Methods for the quantification of conventional needle EMG (E. Stalberg). 12. Multichannel surface EMG (D.F. Stegeman, C. Houtman et al.). 13. Neurography - motor and sensory nerve conduction studies (B. Falck). 14. Repetitive nerve stimulation (D.B. Sanders). 15. Motor unit number estimation in disorders of muscle and neuromuscular junction (R.K. Olney). 16. Muscle fatigue (K.R. Mills). 17. Clinical neurophysiology of respiration (C.F. Bolton, U. Zifko). 18. Pediatric electromyography and neurography (H. Royden Jones Jr., B.T. Darras, K.E. Eeg-Olofsson).

Section III. Muscle Diseases.

19. Limb girdle muscular dystrophy (P.R.W. Fawcett, P.F. Chinnery). 20. Inflammatory myopathies (H.R. Briemberg, A.A. Amato). 21. Dystrophinopathies (K.E. Eeg-Olofsson). 22. Distal myopathies (L. Edström, T. Ansved). 23. Skeletal muscle channelopathies: myotonias, periodic paralyses and malignant hyperthermia (F. Lehmann-Horn, H. Lerche, K. Jurkat-Rott). 24. Congenital muscular disorders (M. Fardeau, D.I. Rubin). 25. Neuromuscular junction disorders (D.B. Sanders). 26. Involuntary muscle contraction of peripheral origin (T. Torbergsen). 27. Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (P.R.W. Fawcett, P.F. Chinnery). 28. Mitochondrial diseases (E. Ciafaloni, E. Arnaudo). 29. Critical care myopathies (S.J. Bird). 30. Muscle weakness in critical illness (C.F. Bolton). 31. Metabolic myopathies (C.L. Gooch, S. DiMauro). 32. Toxic myopathies (D.I. Rubin).

Section IV. Future Directions.

33. The future role of clinical neurophysiology in muscle disease (E. Stalberg, J. Daube).

Description

This book is a review of basic physiology, pathophysiology, clinical symptoms and diagnostic methods with emphasis on electrophysiology in disorders of muscle and neuromuscular junction, including fatigue. The strength of the volume lies in its coverage of the field from basic science to clinical aspects. Its main focus is the place of electrophysiological methods. This broad presentation of the various topics is aimed at stimulating the reader to efficiently use electrophysiology in diagnosis and future development in the field.

No. of pages:
690
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444529251
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444508676

E. Stalberg Editor

Department of Clinical Neurophysiology, Center of Clinical Neuroscience, Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden

