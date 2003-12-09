Clinical Neurophysiology of Disorders of Muscle, Volume 2
1st Edition
Handbook of Clinical Neurophysiology, Volume 2
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors. 1. Introduction (E. Stalberg).
Section I. Overview.
2. Skeletal muscle: structure and function (D. Burke, S.C. Gandevia). 3. Structure and function of the neuromuscular junction (J.F. Howard Jr.). 4. Nerve-muscle interactions (T. Lømo). 5. Pathology and pathogenesis of muscle diseases (H. Kalimo). 6. Genetic aspects of diagnosis (N. Dahl). 7. Ultrasound examination of muscle (J.H. Van der Hoeven). 8. Effects of aging on motor unit structure and function (L. Larsson).
Section II. Electrophysiological Methods.
9. Electromyographic methods (E. Stålberg, J. Daube). 10. Single fiber electromyography (J.V. Trontelj). 11. Methods for the quantification of conventional needle EMG (E. Stalberg). 12. Multichannel surface EMG (D.F. Stegeman, C. Houtman et al.). 13. Neurography - motor and sensory nerve conduction studies (B. Falck). 14. Repetitive nerve stimulation (D.B. Sanders). 15. Motor unit number estimation in disorders of muscle and neuromuscular junction (R.K. Olney). 16. Muscle fatigue (K.R. Mills). 17. Clinical neurophysiology of respiration (C.F. Bolton, U. Zifko). 18. Pediatric electromyography and neurography (H. Royden Jones Jr., B.T. Darras, K.E. Eeg-Olofsson).
Section III. Muscle Diseases.
19. Limb girdle muscular dystrophy (P.R.W. Fawcett, P.F. Chinnery). 20. Inflammatory myopathies (H.R. Briemberg, A.A. Amato). 21. Dystrophinopathies (K.E. Eeg-Olofsson). 22. Distal myopathies (L. Edström, T. Ansved). 23. Skeletal muscle channelopathies: myotonias, periodic paralyses and malignant hyperthermia (F. Lehmann-Horn, H. Lerche, K. Jurkat-Rott). 24. Congenital muscular disorders (M. Fardeau, D.I. Rubin). 25. Neuromuscular junction disorders (D.B. Sanders). 26. Involuntary muscle contraction of peripheral origin (T. Torbergsen). 27. Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (P.R.W. Fawcett, P.F. Chinnery). 28. Mitochondrial diseases (E. Ciafaloni, E. Arnaudo). 29. Critical care myopathies (S.J. Bird). 30. Muscle weakness in critical illness (C.F. Bolton). 31. Metabolic myopathies (C.L. Gooch, S. DiMauro). 32. Toxic myopathies (D.I. Rubin).
Section IV. Future Directions.
33. The future role of clinical neurophysiology in muscle disease (E. Stalberg, J. Daube).
Description
This book is a review of basic physiology, pathophysiology, clinical symptoms and diagnostic methods with emphasis on electrophysiology in disorders of muscle and neuromuscular junction, including fatigue. The strength of the volume lies in its coverage of the field from basic science to clinical aspects. Its main focus is the place of electrophysiological methods. This broad presentation of the various topics is aimed at stimulating the reader to efficiently use electrophysiology in diagnosis and future development in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2004
- Published:
- 9th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444529251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508676
About the Editors
E. Stalberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Neurophysiology, Center of Clinical Neuroscience, Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden