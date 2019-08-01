Clinical Neurophysiology: Basis and Technical Aspects, Volume 160

Section 1. Basic Physiological and Recording Concepts

1. Generation and propagation of the action potential

2. Volume conduction, waveform analysis, and near and far field potentials

3. Instrumentation for electrodiagnostic studies

4. Filtering of neurophysiological signals

5. Electrical safety

Section 2. EEG: Technologic Aspects and Basic Rhythms

6. EEG source localization

7. Adult EEG

8. Child EEG (and maturation)

9. Normal EEG variants

10. Ambulatory EEG

11. Video-EEG

12. High-resolution EEG

13. Magnetoencephalography for localizing and characterizing the epileptic focus

Section 3. Nerve Conduction Studies, Methods and Techniques

14. Nerve conduction studies: Basic concepts

15. F wave, A wave, H reflex, and blink reflex

Section 4. Needle Electromyography, Methods and Techniques

16. Needle electromyography: basic concepts

17. Normal and abnormal spontaneous activity

18. Normal and abnormal voluntary activity

19. Single fiber EMG

Section 5. Intra-operative Clinical Neurophysiology, MEP, SSEP

20. Electrocorticography and functional mapping

21. Spinal cord monitoring

22. Electrophysiological mapping for deep brain stimulation for movement disorders

Section 6. Sleep Physiology and Studies

23. Sleep-wake physiology

24. Practical aspects of actigraphy and approaches in clinical and research domains

25. Polysomnography

26. The Multiple sleep latency test

Section 7. Autonomic Nervous System: Basic and Technical Aspects

27. Basics of autonomic nervous system function

28. Autonomic testing, methods and techniques

Section 8. Auditory, Visual and Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

29. Cochlea and auditory nerve

30. Auditory brainstem response

31. The auditory and association cortex and language evaluation methods

32. Electroretinograms

33. The Electrooculogram

34. Visually evoked potentials

35. Somatosensory evoked potentials

Section 9. Cognitive Neurophysiology

36. Cognitive neurophysiology: event-related potentials

37. Transcranial magnetic stimulation