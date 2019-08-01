Clinical Neurophysiology: Basis and Technical Aspects, Volume 160
1st Edition
Handbook of Clinical Neurology Series
Table of Contents
Section 1. Basic Physiological and Recording Concepts
1. Generation and propagation of the action potential
2. Volume conduction, waveform analysis, and near and far field potentials
3. Instrumentation for electrodiagnostic studies
4. Filtering of neurophysiological signals
5. Electrical safety
Section 2. EEG: Technologic Aspects and Basic Rhythms
6. EEG source localization
7. Adult EEG
8. Child EEG (and maturation)
9. Normal EEG variants
10. Ambulatory EEG
11. Video-EEG
12. High-resolution EEG
13. Magnetoencephalography for localizing and characterizing the epileptic focus
Section 3. Nerve Conduction Studies, Methods and Techniques
14. Nerve conduction studies: Basic concepts
15. F wave, A wave, H reflex, and blink reflex
Section 4. Needle Electromyography, Methods and Techniques
16. Needle electromyography: basic concepts
17. Normal and abnormal spontaneous activity
18. Normal and abnormal voluntary activity
19. Single fiber EMG
Section 5. Intra-operative Clinical Neurophysiology, MEP, SSEP
20. Electrocorticography and functional mapping
21. Spinal cord monitoring
22. Electrophysiological mapping for deep brain stimulation for movement disorders
Section 6. Sleep Physiology and Studies
23. Sleep-wake physiology
24. Practical aspects of actigraphy and approaches in clinical and research domains
25. Polysomnography
26. The Multiple sleep latency test
Section 7. Autonomic Nervous System: Basic and Technical Aspects
27. Basics of autonomic nervous system function
28. Autonomic testing, methods and techniques
Section 8. Auditory, Visual and Somatosensory Evoked Potentials
29. Cochlea and auditory nerve
30. Auditory brainstem response
31. The auditory and association cortex and language evaluation methods
32. Electroretinograms
33. The Electrooculogram
34. Visually evoked potentials
35. Somatosensory evoked potentials
Section 9. Cognitive Neurophysiology
36. Cognitive neurophysiology: event-related potentials
37. Transcranial magnetic stimulation
Description
Clinical Neurophysiology: Basis and Technical Aspects, the latest release in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, is organized into sections on basic physiological concepts, on the function and limitations of modern instrumentation, and on other fundamental or methodologic aspects related to the recording of various bioelectric signals from the nervous system for clinical or investigative purposes. There is discussion of the EEG, nerve conduction studies, needle electromyography, intra-operative clinical neurophysiology, sleep physiology and studies, the autonomic nervous system, various sensory evoked potentials, and cognitive neurophysiology.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date review on the practice of neurophysiological techniques in the assessment of neurological disease
- Explores the electrophysiological techniques used to better understand neurological function and dysfunction, first in the area of consciousness and epilepsy, then in the areas of the peripheral nervous system and sleep
- Focuses on new techniques, including electrocorticography, functional mapping, stereo EEG, motor evoked potentials, magnetoencephalography, laser evoked potentials, and transcranial magnetic stimulation
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in neuroscience and neurophysiology; fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology, clinical neurophysiology, sleep medicine, subspecialists in epilepsy, neuromuscular diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640321
About the Series Volume Editors
Kerry Levin Series Volume Editor
Dr. Levin began his position at Cleveland Clinic in 1984 as a neurologist and currently serves in multiple capacities, including Chair of the Department of Neurology, Director of the Neuromuscular Center at the Neurological Institute, Program Director for neurophysiology and neuromuscular fellowships and Professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University. Twice awarded Teacher of the Year by the Neurology Department, Dr. Levin's specialties are electromyography and clinical neuromuscular diseases. Dr. Levin is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and of the American Association of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, and his been elected to membership in the American Neurological Association. He has held leadership positions in these and other professional associations and sits on the editorial board of Muscle and Nerve. The author of several books and many articles, Dr. Levin is also engaged in clinical research with interests ranging from the electrodiagnosis of radiculopathy and defects of neuromuscular junction transmission, to the treatment of polyneuropathy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Neurology, Director of the Neuromuscular Center at the Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA
Patrick Chauvel Series Volume Editor
After becoming an INSERM (Paris) researcher, Pr. Chauvel began his work in experimental and later clinical research into the mechanisms of the epilepsies. Under the mentorship of Talairach and Bancaud at Hopital Sainte-Anne, Paris, he developed SEEG (StereoElectroEncephalography) as a presurgical method in epilepsy surgery. His research work has been devoted to the neurophysiology of the epileptogenic zone, emergence of seizure clinical semiology in relation to intracerebral recording, and cerebral cortex physiology. He has promoted the concept of epileptogenic network over the classical epileptic focus idea, and opened new vistas in markers of the epileptogenic zone and pathophysiology of frontal epilepsies. Pr. Chauvel served as the Director of the SEEG Unit in Hôpital Sainte-Anne in Paris (1986-1990), then Professor and Chairman of Neurology in Rennes (1990-1997) where he configured a new type of Epilepsy Unit including research, then Professor and Chairman of Clinical Neurophysiology and Director of the INSERM Institute of Systems Neuroscience in Marseille (1997-2014). In 2014, he relocated to the Epilepsy Center of the Cleveland Clinic, in order to promote the development of presurgical investigation using SEEG in North America. He is the author of 250 original articles in international journals and is a member of several Scientific and Medical Societies, both French and International. He has been elected as a Member of the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Neurologist in the Epilepsy Center at the Neurological Institute, Cleveland, OH, USA