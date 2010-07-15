Clinical Neurology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539357, 9780729579353

Clinical Neurology

1st Edition

A Primer

Authors: Peter Gates
eBook ISBN: 9780729579353
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 15th July 2010
Page Count: 450
Description

This is a clinical neurology book for students and non neurologists, and for those who teach them. The book covers neuroanatomy, history taking and examination and then proceeds to discuss the clinical features of common problems as well as selected, less common neurological disorders, in a way that will demystify a part of medicine that many find complex and difficult to understand. The book is accompanied by a DVD explaining concepts, demonstrating techniques of performing the neurological examination and demonstration of abnormal neurological signs.

NEW!! To access exclusive video lectures given by Professor Peter Gates, please visit www.understandingneurology.com 

For a free sample video, visit: http://www.understandingneurology.com/teaching-videos-intro/

Reviews of Clinical Neurology -

“I would strongly recommend this book to anyone who’s looking for a book to introduce them to the field of neurology, and to anyone thats needs a quick refresher on neurological presentations. I have thoroughly enjoyed reading this book, gained plenty of new information, and have developed new ways of accessing neurological presentations.” 
Review by Kane Guthrie
“…we may be seeing the birth of a new classic educational and training neurology textbook. I recommend it highly.” Review by Neil Scolding, Burden Professor of Clinical Neurosciences –
practical-neurology.com

“Dr Gates has somehow deconstructed what a neurologist does and laid this bare for us to see. The result is a text of enormous utility to medical students, postgraduate students and importantly teachers of those students” Review by M. Leech –
Internal Medicine Journal

Key Features

  • widely illustrated with case studies and illustrations

  • key points

  • clinical questions

  • clinical orientation with comprehensive references

Table of Contents

1 Clinically oriented neuroanatomy: ‘Meridians of longitude and parallels of latitude’

2 The neurological history

3 Neurological examination of the limbs

4 The cranial nerves and understanding the brainstem: The ‘Rule of 4’

5 The cerebral hemispheres and cerebellum: Assessment of higher cognitive function

6 After the history and examination, what next?

7 Episodic disturbances of neurological function

8 Seizures and epilepsy

9 Headache and facial pain

10 Cerebrovascular disease

11 Common neck, arm and upper back problems

12 Back pain and common leg problems with or without difficulty walking

13 Abnormal movements and difficulty walking due to central nervous system problems

14 Miscellaneous neurological disorders

15 Further reading, keeping up-to-date and retrieving information

Appendices

A: The Mini-Mental State Examination

B: Benign focal seizures of childhood

C: Currently recommended drugs for epilepsy

D: Treatment of migraine

E: Epidemiology and primary prevention of stroke

F: Current criteria for t-PA in patients with ischaemic stroke

G: Barwon Health dysphagia screen

H: Nerve conduction studies and electromyography

I: Diagnostic criteria for multiple sclerosis

Glossary

About the Author

Peter Gates

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Melbourne University, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne Professor Deakin University, The Geelong Hospital, Geelong, Victoria, Australia

