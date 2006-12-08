Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416030744

Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists

6th Edition

Authors: David Kaufman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416030744
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

Section I: Classic Anatomic Neurology

1. First Encounter with a Patient: Examination and Formulation

2. Central Nervous System Disorders

3. Psychogenic Neurological Deficits

4. Cranial Nerve Impairments

5. Peripheral Nerve Disorders

6. Muscle Disorders

Section II: Major Neurological Symptoms

7. Dementia

8. Aphasia and Related Disorders

9. Headaches

10. Seizures

11. TIAs and Strokes

12. Visual Disturbances

13. Congenital Cerebral Impairments

14. Neurologic Aspects of Chronic Pain

15. Multiple Sclerosis Episodes

16. Neurologic Aspects of Sexual Function

17. Sleep Disorders

18. Involuntary Movement Disorders

19. Brain Tumors and Metastatic Cancer

20. Lumbar Puncture and Imaging Studies

21. Neurotransmitters and Drug Abuse

22. Traumatic Brain Injury

Appendix 1: Patient and Family Support Groups

Appendix 2: Cost of Various Tests and Treatments

Appendix 3: Diseases Transmitted by Chromosome Abnormalities, Mitochondria Abnormalities, and Excessive Trinucleotide Repeats

Description

The sixth edition of this popular favorite is ideal for board review, as well as for clinical reference on neurologic illnesses that can cause or mimic psychiatric symptoms. First it reviews anatomic neurology, describes how to approach patients with suspected neurologic disorders and correlates physical signs. Then it addresses clinical areas such as relevant history, easily performed examinations, differential diagnosis, and management approaches, and reviews psychiatric comorbidity. Abundant line drawings, CTs, MRIs, and EEGs demonstrate key clinical findings to facilitate diagnosis. And, more than 1,600 review questions help you to test and enhance your mastery of the material.

Key Features

  • Describes each condition's relevant history, neurologic and psychiatric features, easily performed office and bedside examinations, appropriate tests, differential diagnosis, and management options.
  • Includes over 1,600 review questions and cases to help you prepare for the neurology section of the Psychiatry Board exam.
  • Uses an accessible writing style and a logical, easy-to-reference organization.
  • Includes reviews of public policy towards neurologic conditions, such as the persistent vegetative state and use of narcotics for chronic pain, important practice issues you may face.

About the Authors

David Kaufman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Director of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY, USA

