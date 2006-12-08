Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists

The sixth edition of this popular favorite is ideal for board review, as well as for clinical reference on neurologic illnesses that can cause or mimic psychiatric symptoms. First it reviews anatomic neurology, describes how to approach patients with suspected neurologic disorders and correlates physical signs. Then it addresses clinical areas such as relevant history, easily performed examinations, differential diagnosis, and management approaches, and reviews psychiatric comorbidity. Abundant line drawings, CTs, MRIs, and EEGs demonstrate key clinical findings to facilitate diagnosis. And, more than 1,600 review questions help you to test and enhance your mastery of the material.