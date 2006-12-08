Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists
6th Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Classic Anatomic Neurology
1. First Encounter with a Patient: Examination and Formulation
2. Central Nervous System Disorders
3. Psychogenic Neurological Deficits
4. Cranial Nerve Impairments
5. Peripheral Nerve Disorders
6. Muscle Disorders
Section II: Major Neurological Symptoms
7. Dementia
8. Aphasia and Related Disorders
9. Headaches
10. Seizures
11. TIAs and Strokes
12. Visual Disturbances
13. Congenital Cerebral Impairments
14. Neurologic Aspects of Chronic Pain
15. Multiple Sclerosis Episodes
16. Neurologic Aspects of Sexual Function
17. Sleep Disorders
18. Involuntary Movement Disorders
19. Brain Tumors and Metastatic Cancer
20. Lumbar Puncture and Imaging Studies
21. Neurotransmitters and Drug Abuse
22. Traumatic Brain Injury
Appendix 1: Patient and Family Support Groups
Appendix 2: Cost of Various Tests and Treatments
Appendix 3: Diseases Transmitted by Chromosome Abnormalities, Mitochondria Abnormalities, and Excessive Trinucleotide Repeats
Description
The sixth edition of this popular favorite is ideal for board review, as well as for clinical reference on neurologic illnesses that can cause or mimic psychiatric symptoms. First it reviews anatomic neurology, describes how to approach patients with suspected neurologic disorders and correlates physical signs. Then it addresses clinical areas such as relevant history, easily performed examinations, differential diagnosis, and management approaches, and reviews psychiatric comorbidity. Abundant line drawings, CTs, MRIs, and EEGs demonstrate key clinical findings to facilitate diagnosis. And, more than 1,600 review questions help you to test and enhance your mastery of the material.
Key Features
- Describes each condition's relevant history, neurologic and psychiatric features, easily performed office and bedside examinations, appropriate tests, differential diagnosis, and management options.
- Includes over 1,600 review questions and cases to help you prepare for the neurology section of the Psychiatry Board exam.
- Uses an accessible writing style and a logical, easy-to-reference organization.
- Includes reviews of public policy towards neurologic conditions, such as the persistent vegetative state and use of narcotics for chronic pain, important practice issues you may face.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416030744
About the Authors
David Kaufman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Director of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY, USA