Clinical Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779963, 9781455709205

Clinical Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas J. Divers Amy Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781455709205
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779963
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive review of clinical neurology for the equine practitioner! Topics will include: infectious diseases affecting the equine nervous system, advanced imaging of the nervous system, metabolic encephalopathies, neuro-ophthalmic disorders, cervical pain causing abnormal gait, neurologic or neuromuscular disorders, management of the downer horse, adverse drug reactions and toxins affecting the nervous system, neurologic conditions associated with guttural pouch disease, objective analysis of the equine gait and nervous system, and treatment of acute cervical injury in the horse.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455709205
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455779963

About the Authors

Thomas J. Divers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Steffen Professor of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Amy Johnson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania, Kennett Square, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.