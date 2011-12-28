Clinical Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive review of clinical neurology for the equine practitioner! Topics will include: infectious diseases affecting the equine nervous system, advanced imaging of the nervous system, metabolic encephalopathies, neuro-ophthalmic disorders, cervical pain causing abnormal gait, neurologic or neuromuscular disorders, management of the downer horse, adverse drug reactions and toxins affecting the nervous system, neurologic conditions associated with guttural pouch disease, objective analysis of the equine gait and nervous system, and treatment of acute cervical injury in the horse.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 28th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455779963
About the Authors
Thomas J. Divers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Steffen Professor of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Amy Johnson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania, Kennett Square, PA