Clinical Neurogenetics, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 31-4

This issue of Neurologic Clinics features a review of clinical neurogenetics as it pertains to the following disorders: Huntington Disease; Autism/ASD; Fragile X Tremor Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS); Lysosomal Storage Diseases; Psychiatric Disorders; Dominant Spinocerebellar Ataxias; Metabolic Disorders; Friedreich Ataxia; ALS; Dementia; Neuromuscular Disorders; Stroke; Epilepsy; and Dystonia.