Clinical Neurogenetics, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261081, 9780323261098

Clinical Neurogenetics, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: Brent Fogel
eBook ISBN: 9780323261098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Description

This issue of Neurologic Clinics features a review of clinical neurogenetics as it pertains to the following disorders: Huntington Disease; Autism/ASD; Fragile X Tremor Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS); Lysosomal Storage Diseases; Psychiatric Disorders; Dominant Spinocerebellar Ataxias; Metabolic Disorders; Friedreich Ataxia; ALS; Dementia; Neuromuscular Disorders; Stroke; Epilepsy; and Dystonia.

About the Authors

Brent Fogel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

