Clinical Neuroendocrinology
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Neuroendocrinology covers the clinical significance of the advances made in the understanding of relationships between the actions of neurotransmitters and the hypothalamic control of pituitary secretions. This book contains 24 chapters that examine the interactions of target gland secretions with the effects of hypothalamic and pituitary hormones. This book begins with a discussion of the physiological regulation and clinical applications of thyrotropin-stimulating hormone and thyrotropin-releasing hormone. The subsequent chapters are devoted to neuroendocrine aspects, secretion, regulation, and analysis of gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormone. Other chapters explore the regulations, tests, therapeutic implications, and clinical physiology of growth hormones and prolactin. This text also considers the chemical nature, brain pathways, mode of action, and clinical significance of other hormones, including corticotropin-releasing factor, melanocyte-stimulating hormone release-inhibiting factor, melanocyte-stimulating hormone, and related pituitary peptides. The remaining chapters examine the control mechanisms and pathophysiology of vasopressin, oxytocin, and neurophysins. Clinical neuroendocrinologists and researchers will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Physiology and Nature of Hypothalamic Regulatory Hormones
I. General Introduction
II. Corticotropin-Releasing Factor (CRF)
III. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone (TRH)
IV. The LH- and FSH-Releasing Hormone (LH-RH/FSH-RH)
V. Prolactin Release-Inhibiting Factor (PIF)
VI. Prolactin-Releasing Factor (PRF)
VII. Growth Hormone Release-Inhibiting Hormone (GH-RIH; Somatostatin)
VIII. Growth Hormone-Releasing Factor (GH-RF)
IX. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone Release-Inhibiting Factor (MIF)
References
Chapter 2 Role of Central Cholinergic and Aminergic Neurotransmitters in the Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion
I. Introduction
II. Role of Cholinergic Neurotransmitters
III. Role of Catecholaminergic Neurotransmitters
IV. Role of Indoleaminergic Neurotransmitters
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 TSH and TRH: Their Physiological Regulation and the Clinical Applications of TRH
I. Normal TSH Control, TSH Rhythm, and Nature of Feedback
II. The TRH Test
ΙII. Other Test Procedures for TSH Reserve
References
Chapter 4 TRH: Clinical Investigations for Nonendocrine Actions in Man
I. Introduction
II. Mental Depression
III. TSH Response in Mental Depression
IV. Miscellaneous Clinical Trials with TRH
V. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Normal Gonadotropin Secretion in Females
I. Episodic Secretion of Pituitary Gonadotropins
II. Circadian Studies of Pituitary Gonadotropin Secretion
III. Gonadotropin Secretion during the Normal Menstrual Cycle
IV. Ovarian Steroid Secretion during the Normal Menstrual Cycle
V. Temporal Relationships between Ovarian Steroids and Gonadotropins at Midcycle
VI. The Reciprocal Relationship between the Ovarian Hormones and the Pituitary Gonadotropins
VII. Hormonal Changes during Menstrual Cycles in the Premenopausal Period
VIII. Gonadotropin Secretion before and after Menopause
IX. Effects of Exogenous Sex Steroids on the Pituitary Gonadotropin Secretion in Women
X. Effect of Synthetic Sex Steroids on Gonadotropin Secretion during the Menstrual Cycle
XI. Effects of Clomiphene Citrate on the Pituitary Gonadotropin Secretion in Normal Women
XII. Effects of Exogenous Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone in Normal Women during the Menstrual Cycle
XIII. Present Concept of the Regulation of the Human Menstrual Cycle
References
Chapter 6 Neuroendocrine Aspects of the Regulation of Cyclic Gonadotropin Release in Women
I. Introduction
II. The Three-Component System
III. Clinical Aspects
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Gonadotropin Secretion in Male Subjects
I. Introduction
II. Gonadotropin Secretion at Different Stages of Life in the Male
III. Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion in Males
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Gn-RH in Normal Subjects
III. Gn-RH in Pathological States
IV. Gn-RH Therapy
References
Chapter 9 Test Procedures for Gonadotropin Reserve Other than Gn-RH
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Action of Clomiphene
III. Clinical Use of Clomiphene
IV. 2-Hydroxyestrone
References
Chapter 10 Growth Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Growth Hormone Secretion
III. Tests of Growth Hormone Secretion
IV. Disordered Growth Hormone Secretion
References
Chapter 11 Growth Hormone Release-Inhibiting Hormone (GH-RIH, Somatostatin)
I. Introduction
II. Localization
III. Mechanism of Action
IV. Actions on Pituitary Function
V. Actions on Extrapituitary Hormones
VI. Therapy
References
Chapter 12 Therapeutic Implications of Dopaminergic Drugs in Acromegaly
I. Introduction
II. GH Secretion and Neurotransmitters
III. Medical Therapy for Acromegaly
References
Chapter 13 Nature of Prolactin and Its Measurement
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Characterization
III. Measurement of Prolactin
IV. The Form of Prolactin in Serum
V. Comparison of Methods
References
Chapter 14 Prolactin: Clinical Physiology and the Significance and Management of Hyperprolactinemia
I. Introduction
II. Secretory Patterns
III. Normal Control of Prolactin Secretion
IV. Physiological Role of Prolactin
V. Dynamic Tests for Prolactin Secretion
VI. Disorders of Prolactin Secretion
VII. Mechanisms of Hypogonadism in Hyperprolactinemia
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 The Nature of CRF and Its Relationship to Vasopressin
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Nature of Vasopressin and CRF
III. Dissimilarity of Vasopressin and CRF: In Vitro Studies
IV. Brain Pathways and ACTH Regulation
V. Response to Vasopressin Administration in Normal Subjects
VI. Vasopressin as a Test of Hypothalamic-Pituitary (ACTH) Function
VII. Response to Vasopressin Administration in Patients Receiving Corticosteroid
VIII. Response to Vasopressin Administration in Patients with Cushing's Disease or Syndrome
References
Chapter 16 MIF-I: Actions in Man
I. Introduction
II. Parkinson's Disease
III. Mental Depression
IV. Tardive Dyskinesia
V. MSH Release
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 17 Human Adrenocorticotropin and Lipotropin (MSH) in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Nature of ACTH and Related Peptides
III. Measurement of ACTH
IV. Physiological Mechanisms Controlling ACTH Secretion
V. Assessment of Basal ACTH Secretion
VI. Dynamic Tests of ACTH Secretion
VII. ACTH and Cushing's Syndrome
VIII. ACTH and Adrenocortical Failure
IX. Nature of ß-LPH, γ-LPH, and ß-MSH
X. Measurement of ß-LPH, γ-LPH, and ß-MSH
XI. Physiology and Pathophysiology of ßh-LPH Secretion: Relationship to MSH
XII. ACTH and ß-LPH-Related Peptides in the Fetus
XIII. The Endorphins
References
Chapter 18 Central Nervous System Actions of MSH and Related Pituitary Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Studies with Rats
III. Behavioral Studies with Human Beings
IV. Other CNS Effects of MSH and ACTH Analogues
V. Discussion
References
Chapter 19 Measurement of Hypothalamic Regulatory Hormones in Biological Systems
I. General Principles
II. Biological Assays
III. Radioimmunoassays and Receptor Assays
IV. Problems Associated with Assays in Biological Fluids
V. Significance of Assay Results
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 20 The Neuroendocrine System and Puberty
I. Neuroendocrine Control of Gonadotropins before Puberty
II. Puberal Maturation of Neuroendocrine Control
III. Neuroendocrine Control in Pathological Conditions
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 21 Pathological States Involving the Pineal
I. Neuroanatomy and Cytology of the Pineal
II. Synthesis and Metabolism of Melatonin
III. Physiology of the Pineal Organ
IV. Biological Effects of Pineal Compounds
V. Pineal Pathology
References
Chapter 22 Vasopressin
I. Introduction
II. Nature
ΙΠ. Control Mechanisms
IV. Neurotransmitters
V. Effects of Vasopressin
VI. Drug Interactions
VII. Pathophysiology
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 23 Oxytocin
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Oxytocin
III. The Synthesis and Release of Oxytocin
IV. The Control of Oxytocin Release
V. The Measurement of Oxytocin
VI. Function of Oxytocin in Labor
VII. Function of Oxytocin in Lactation
VIII. Other Functions of Oxytocin
IX. Disorders Involving Oxytocin Secretion
References
Chapter 24 Neurophysins
I. Introduction
II. Oxytocin Neurophysin and Vasopressin Neurophysin
III. Human Neurophysins: Nicotine-Stimulated Neurophysin (NSN) and Estrogen-Stimulated Neurophysin (ESN)
IV. Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144292