Clinical Neuroendocrinology, Volume II discusses neuroendocrine science and its application to the analysis of human physiology and behavior. This book stresses the importance of the interrelationships between central and peripheral signals, neurotransmitters and neuromodulators, and target glands and peripheral tissues to ensure coordination of somatic and behavioral development and function. The ""centralist"" concepts of the importance of brain hormones are revised in this text, emphasizing that neurohumoral factors isolated from brain tissues, and initially considered to be primarily involved in the central nervous system regulation of the endocrine system, also exist outside the brain and spinal cord. This volume is valuable to neuroendocrinologists, but is also a good source for those involved in basic and clinical research and patient management.

Chapter 1 Gonadai Hormones and Sexual Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Normal Physiology of Gonadai Steroids

III. Phases of Sexual Life

IV. Normal Sexual Differentiation

V. Effect of Hormones on the Sexual Behavior of Animals

VI. Control of Libido and Potentia

VII. Sexual Identification in the Human

VIII. Management of Patients with Ambiguous Genitalia

IX. Conclusion

Chapter 2 The Hypothalamic-Pituitary Unit: The Maturation of the Neuroendocrine System in the Fetus

I. Introduction

II. The Development of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Unit

III. The Regulation of Adenohypophyseal Function in the Fetus and Neonate

IV. Concluding Comments

Chapter 3 Neurotransmitter Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion and Its Clinical Implications in Man

I. Introduction

II. Role of Catecholaminergic Neurotransmitters

III. Role of Serotonin (5-HT)

IV. Role of Acetylcholine

V. Role of Histamine and 7-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

VI. Role of Opioid Peptides

VII. Clinical Significance of Neuropharmacological Mediation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary Relationships

Chapter 4 Neuroendocrine Correlates of the Endorphins and Enkephalins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Identification of the Enkephalins and Endorphins

III. Measurement of the Enkephalins and Endorphins

IV. Distribution of Opiate Receptors and Endogenous Opiate Peptides

V. Recent Concepts

VI. Possible Physiological and Pathophysiological Roles of Endogenous Opiate Peptides

VII. Conclusion—Future Outlook

Chapter 5 Studies on Melatonin and Other Pineal Factors

I. Introduction

II. Pineal-Brain Interaction

III. Human Pathology

IV. Future Trends in Pineal Research

Chapter 6 Endocrine Changes in Psychiatric Illness

I. Introduction

II. Depression

III. Hypomania and Mania

IV. Schizophrenia

V. Anorexia Nervosa

Chapter 7 Clinical Context, Neuroendocrine Relationships, and Nature of Inhibin in Males and Females

I. History

II. Demonstrations of the Existence of Inhibin

III. Nature of Inhibin

IV. Physiology of Inhibin

V. The Modem Inhibin Hypothesis

Chapter 8 Gut Hormones and the Brain

I. Historical Notes

II. Concepts

III. Methods

IV. Nomenclature

V. Molecular Heterogeneity

VI. The Peptides

VII. The Brain-Visceral Axis

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 9 Somatostatin and Its Physiology in Man in Health and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Isolation, Structure, and Synthesis of Somatostatin

III. Actions of Exogenously Administered Somatostatin

IV. Mechanism of Action of Somatostatin

V. Measurement of Somatostatin

VI. Metabolism of Somatostatin

VII. Anatomical Localization of Somatostatin

VIII. Molecular Heterogeneity of Somatostatin

IX. The Physiological Role of Somatostatin

X. Pathology of Somatostatin

XI. Conclusions

Chapter 10 Interspecies Study on the Distribution of Peptide Hormones Secreted by Neurons

I. Introduction

II. Hormones of the Hypothalamic-Neurohypophyseal System

III. Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone

IV. Somatostatin

V. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone

VI. Summary and Conclusions

