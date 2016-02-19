Clinical Neuroendocrinology
1st Edition
Clinical Neuroendocrinology, Volume II discusses neuroendocrine science and its application to the analysis of human physiology and behavior. This book stresses the importance of the interrelationships between central and peripheral signals, neurotransmitters and neuromodulators, and target glands and peripheral tissues to ensure coordination of somatic and behavioral development and function. The ""centralist"" concepts of the importance of brain hormones are revised in this text, emphasizing that neurohumoral factors isolated from brain tissues, and initially considered to be primarily involved in the central nervous system regulation of the endocrine system, also exist outside the brain and spinal cord. This volume is valuable to neuroendocrinologists, but is also a good source for those involved in basic and clinical research and patient management.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Gonadai Hormones and Sexual Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Normal Physiology of Gonadai Steroids
III. Phases of Sexual Life
IV. Normal Sexual Differentiation
V. Effect of Hormones on the Sexual Behavior of Animals
VI. Control of Libido and Potentia
VII. Sexual Identification in the Human
VIII. Management of Patients with Ambiguous Genitalia
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 The Hypothalamic-Pituitary Unit: The Maturation of the Neuroendocrine System in the Fetus
I. Introduction
II. The Development of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Unit
III. The Regulation of Adenohypophyseal Function in the Fetus and Neonate
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 3 Neurotransmitter Control of Anterior Pituitary Hormone Secretion and Its Clinical Implications in Man
I. Introduction
II. Role of Catecholaminergic Neurotransmitters
III. Role of Serotonin (5-HT)
IV. Role of Acetylcholine
V. Role of Histamine and 7-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)
VI. Role of Opioid Peptides
VII. Clinical Significance of Neuropharmacological Mediation of Hypothalamic-Pituitary Relationships
References
Chapter 4 Neuroendocrine Correlates of the Endorphins and Enkephalins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Identification of the Enkephalins and Endorphins
III. Measurement of the Enkephalins and Endorphins
IV. Distribution of Opiate Receptors and Endogenous Opiate Peptides
V. Recent Concepts
VI. Possible Physiological and Pathophysiological Roles of Endogenous Opiate Peptides
VII. Conclusion—Future Outlook
References
Chapter 5 Studies on Melatonin and Other Pineal Factors
I. Introduction
II. Pineal-Brain Interaction
III. Human Pathology
IV. Future Trends in Pineal Research
References
Chapter 6 Endocrine Changes in Psychiatric Illness
I. Introduction
II. Depression
III. Hypomania and Mania
IV. Schizophrenia
V. Anorexia Nervosa
References
Chapter 7 Clinical Context, Neuroendocrine Relationships, and Nature of Inhibin in Males and Females
I. History
II. Demonstrations of the Existence of Inhibin
III. Nature of Inhibin
IV. Physiology of Inhibin
V. The Modem Inhibin Hypothesis
References
Chapter 8 Gut Hormones and the Brain
I. Historical Notes
II. Concepts
III. Methods
IV. Nomenclature
V. Molecular Heterogeneity
VI. The Peptides
VII. The Brain-Visceral Axis
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Somatostatin and Its Physiology in Man in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Isolation, Structure, and Synthesis of Somatostatin
III. Actions of Exogenously Administered Somatostatin
IV. Mechanism of Action of Somatostatin
V. Measurement of Somatostatin
VI. Metabolism of Somatostatin
VII. Anatomical Localization of Somatostatin
VIII. Molecular Heterogeneity of Somatostatin
IX. The Physiological Role of Somatostatin
X. Pathology of Somatostatin
XI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Interspecies Study on the Distribution of Peptide Hormones Secreted by Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Hormones of the Hypothalamic-Neurohypophyseal System
III. Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone
IV. Somatostatin
V. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276113
G. M. Besser
Luciano Martini
Department of Endocrinology, University of Milano, Milano, Italy