Clinical Neurodynamics
2nd Edition
A New System of Neuromusculoskeletal Treatment
Authors: Michael Shacklock
Paperback ISBN: 9780702062353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2005
Page Count: 336
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 26th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702062353
About the Author
Michael Shacklock
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, City Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Adelaide, Australia; Fellow of the Australian College of Physiotherapists
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.