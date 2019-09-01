Clinical Naturopathy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543026, 9780729587273

Clinical Naturopathy

3rd Edition

An evidence-based guide to practice

Editors: Jerome Sarris Jon Wardle
eBook ISBN: 9780729587273
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543026
eBook ISBN: 9780729587266
eBook ISBN: 9780729587280
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587273
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543026
eBook ISBN:
9780729587266
eBook ISBN:
9780729587280

About the Editor

Jerome Sarris

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne and Centre for Human Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria

Jon Wardle

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor’s Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney; Trans-Pacific Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Naturopathic Practitioner, Herbs on the Hill, Brisbane, Queensland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.