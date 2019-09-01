Clinical Naturopathy
3rd Edition
An evidence-based guide to practice
Editors: Jerome Sarris Jon Wardle
eBook ISBN: 9780729587273
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543026
eBook ISBN: 9780729587266
eBook ISBN: 9780729587280
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587273
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543026
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587266
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587280
About the Editor
Jerome Sarris
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne and Centre for Human Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria
Jon Wardle
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor’s Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney; Trans-Pacific Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Naturopathic Practitioner, Herbs on the Hill, Brisbane, Queensland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.