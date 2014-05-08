Clinical Naturopathy
2nd Edition
An evidence-based guide to practice
Description
Clinical Naturopathy: an evidence-based guide to practice, 2nd edition, by Jerome Sarris and Jon Wardle, articulates evidence-based clinical practice.
It details the principles, treatment protocols and interventions at the forefront of naturopathic practice in the 21st century. Clinical Naturopathy 2e: an evidence-based guide to practice, equips you to critically evaluate your patients, analyse treatment protocols, and provide evidence-based prescriptions.
This second edition promotes the fundamentals of traditional naturopathy, while pushing the scientific boundaries and driving the steady evolution of the profession of naturopathic medicine.
Perfect for:
Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy)
Advanced diploma and Postgraduate students in:
Naturopathy
Western Herbal Medicine
Nutrition
Homoeopathy
Complementary health therapists
General Practitioners
Nursing students
Pharmacy students
Key Features
A rigorously researched update of common clinical conditions and their naturopathic treatment according to evidence-based guidelines (over 5,000 references).
Bridges conventional medical and naturopathic paradigms to help clinicians facilitate truly integrative models of care.
Augmented appendices including: herb/drug interaction charts, laboratory reference values, food sources of nutrients, cancer medication interactions and nutraceutical use.
Key Treatment Protocols throughout the text offer an evidence-based referenced critique.
Naturopathic Treatment trees for each condition, with Treatment Aims boxes that are easy to follow and understand.
Scientific and traditional evidence validating treatment protocols.
Decision trees, unique figures, tables and charts are a great aid to visual learners.
Table of Contents
1 Naturopathic case taking
2 Naturopathic diagnostic techniques
3 Wellness, lifestyle and preventive medicine
4 Irritable bowel syndrome
5 Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease
6 Food allergy/intolerance
7 Liver dysfunction and disease
8 Respiratory infections and immune insufficiency
9 Asthma
10 Congestive respiratory disorders
11 Atherosclerosis and dyslipidaemia
12 Hypertension and stroke
13 Chronic venous insufficiency
14 Anxiety
15 Depression
16 Insomnia
17 Headache and migraine
18 Stress and fatigue
19 Diabetes type 2 and insulin resistance
20 Thyroid abnormalities
21 Dysmenorrhoea and menstrual complaints
22 Endometriosis
23 Polycystic ovarian syndrome
24 Menopause
25 Osteoarthritis
26 Fibromyalgia
27 Acne vulgaris
28 Inflammatory skin disorders—atopic eczema and psoriasis
29 Benign prostatic hypertrophy
30 Recurrent urinary tract infection
31 Autoimmune disease
32 Cancer
33 Paediatrics
34 Fertility, preconception care and pregnancy
35 Ageing and cognition
36 Bipolar disorder
37 Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder
38 Chronic fatigue syndrome
39 Human immunodeficiency virus
40 Pain management
41 Polypharmacy and drug–nutraceutical interactions
Appendix 1 Drug–herb interaction chart
Appendix 2 Drug–nutrient interaction chart
Appendix 3 Chemotherapy drugs and concurrent nutraceutical use
Appendix 4 Food sources of nutrients
Appendix 5 Laboratory reference values
Appendix 6 Taxonomic cross-reference of major herbs
Details
No. of pages:
- 923
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2014
Published:
- 8th May 2014
Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541732
eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581745
About the Editor
Jerome Sarris
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne and Centre for Human Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria
About the Author
Jon Wardle
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor’s Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney; Trans-Pacific Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Naturopathic Practitioner, Herbs on the Hill, Brisbane, Queensland