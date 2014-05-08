Clinical Naturopathy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541732, 9780729581745

Clinical Naturopathy

2nd Edition

An evidence-based guide to practice

Editors: Jerome Sarris
Authors: Jerome Sarris Jon Wardle
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541732
eBook ISBN: 9780729581745
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 8th May 2014
Page Count: 923
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical Naturopathy: an evidence-based guide to practice, 2nd edition, by Jerome Sarris and Jon Wardle, articulates evidence-based clinical practice.

It details the principles, treatment protocols and interventions at the forefront of naturopathic practice in the 21st century. Clinical Naturopathy 2e: an evidence-based guide to practice, equips you to critically evaluate your patients, analyse treatment protocols, and provide evidence-based prescriptions.

This second edition promotes the fundamentals of traditional naturopathy, while pushing the scientific boundaries and driving the steady evolution of the profession of naturopathic medicine.

Perfect for:

Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy)
Advanced diploma and Postgraduate students in:

  • • Naturopathy
  • • Western Herbal Medicine
  • • Nutrition
  • • Homoeopathy

Complementary health therapists
General Practitioners
Nursing students
Pharmacy students

Key Features

• A rigorously researched update of common clinical conditions and their naturopathic treatment according to evidence-based guidelines (over 5,000 references).

• Bridges conventional medical and naturopathic paradigms to help clinicians facilitate truly integrative models of care.

• Augmented appendices including: herb/drug interaction charts, laboratory reference values, food sources of nutrients, cancer medication interactions and nutraceutical use.

• Key Treatment Protocols throughout the text offer an evidence-based referenced critique.

• Naturopathic Treatment trees for each condition, with Treatment Aims boxes that are easy to follow and understand.

• Scientific and traditional evidence validating treatment protocols.

• Decision trees, unique figures, tables and charts are a great aid to visual learners.

Table of Contents

1 Naturopathic case taking

2 Naturopathic diagnostic techniques

3 Wellness, lifestyle and preventive medicine

4 Irritable bowel syndrome

5 Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease 

6 Food allergy/intolerance 

7 Liver dysfunction and disease 

8 Respiratory infections and immune insufficiency 

9 Asthma 

10 Congestive respiratory disorders 

11 Atherosclerosis and dyslipidaemia 

12 Hypertension and stroke 

13 Chronic venous insufficiency 

14 Anxiety 

15 Depression 

16 Insomnia 

17 Headache and migraine 

18 Stress and fatigue 

19 Diabetes type 2 and insulin resistance 

20 Thyroid abnormalities 

21 Dysmenorrhoea and menstrual complaints 

22 Endometriosis 

23 Polycystic ovarian syndrome 

24 Menopause 

25 Osteoarthritis 

26 Fibromyalgia 

27 Acne vulgaris 

28 Inflammatory skin disorders—atopic eczema and psoriasis 

29 Benign prostatic hypertrophy 

30 Recurrent urinary tract infection

31 Autoimmune disease 

32 Cancer 

33 Paediatrics 

34 Fertility, preconception care and pregnancy 

35 Ageing and cognition 

36 Bipolar disorder 

37 Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder 

38 Chronic fatigue syndrome 

39 Human immunodeficiency virus 

40 Pain management 

41 Polypharmacy and drug–nutraceutical interactions 

Appendix 1 Drug–herb interaction chart

Appendix 2 Drug–nutrient interaction chart

Appendix 3 Chemotherapy drugs and concurrent nutraceutical use

Appendix 4 Food sources of nutrients

Appendix 5 Laboratory reference values

Appendix 6 Taxonomic cross-reference of major herbs

Details

No. of pages:
923
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
Paperback ISBN:
9780729541732
eBook ISBN:
9780729581745

About the Editor

Jerome Sarris

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne and Centre for Human Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria

About the Author

Jerome Sarris

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne and Centre for Human Psychopharmacology, Swinburne University of Technology, Victoria

Jon Wardle

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor’s Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney; Trans-Pacific Fellow, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Naturopathic Practitioner, Herbs on the Hill, Brisbane, Queensland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.