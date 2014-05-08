Clinical Naturopathy: an evidence-based guide to practice, 2nd edition, by Jerome Sarris and Jon Wardle, articulates evidence-based clinical practice.

It details the principles, treatment protocols and interventions at the forefront of naturopathic practice in the 21st century. Clinical Naturopathy 2e: an evidence-based guide to practice, equips you to critically evaluate your patients, analyse treatment protocols, and provide evidence-based prescriptions.

This second edition promotes the fundamentals of traditional naturopathy, while pushing the scientific boundaries and driving the steady evolution of the profession of naturopathic medicine.

Perfect for:

Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy)

Advanced diploma and Postgraduate students in:

• Naturopathy

• Western Herbal Medicine

• Nutrition

• Homoeopathy

Complementary health therapists

General Practitioners

Nursing students

Pharmacy students