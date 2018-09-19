Clinical Naturopathic Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
Written by Leah Hechtman, Clinical Naturopathic Medicine is a foundation clinical text integrating the holistic traditional principles of naturopathic philosophy with the scientific rigour of evidence-based medicine (EBM) to support contemporary practices and principles.
The text addresses all systems of the body and their related common conditions, with clear, accessible directions outlining how a practitioner can understand health from a naturopathic medicine and apply naturopathic medicines to treat patients individually. These treatments include herbal medicine, nutritional medicine and lifestyle recommendations. All chapters are structured by system and then by condition, so readers are easily able to navigate the content by chapter and heading structure.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Principles of Naturopathic Medicine
1. Naturopathic philosophy
2. Principles of herbal medicine
3. Principles of nutritional medicine
4. Diagnostics
5. Case taking and treatment
6. Interactions
Part 2: Naturopathic Treatments
7. Nutritional medicine (supplementation)
8. Nutritional medicine (dietary)
9. Herbal medicine
Part 3: Body Systems
10. The gastrointestinal system
11. The hepatobiliary system
12. The immune system
13. Ear, nose and throat
14. The respiratory system
15. The Musculoskeletal system
16. The dermatology system
17. The urinary and renal systems
18. The female reproductive System
19. The male reproductive system
20. The cardiovascular system
21. The endocrine system
22. The neurological system
23. The psychological system
Interaction Tables
Dietary Plans
Details
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
Published:
- 19th September 2018
Imprint:
- Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585767
eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585743
eBook ISBN:
Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542425
About the Author
Leah Hechtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Leah Hechtman, PhD (Cand), MSciMed (RHHG), BHSc, ND, Director, The Natural Health and Fertility Centre Natural Health and Fertility Pty Ltd