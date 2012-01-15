Clinical Naturopathic Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Naturopathic Medicine is a foundation clinical text integrating the holistic traditional principles of naturopathic philosophy with the scientific rigour of evidence-based medicine (EBM) to support contemporary practices and principles.
The text addresses all systems of the body and their related common conditions, with clear, accessible directions outlining how a practitioner can understand health from a naturopathic perspective and apply naturopathic medicines to treat patients individually. These treatments include herbal medicine, nutritional medicine and lifestyle recommendations. All chapters are structured by system and then by condition, so readers are easily able to navigate the content by chapter and heading structure. The content is designed for naturopathic practitioners and students (both undergraduate and postgraduate levels) and for medical and allied health professionals with an interest in integrative naturopathic medicine.
Key Features
- detailed coverage of naturopathic treatments provides readers with a solid understanding of the major therapeutic modalities used within naturopathic medicine
- each system is reviewed from both naturopathic and mainstream medical perspectives to correlate the variations and synergies of treatment
- only clinically efficacious and evidence-based treatments have been included
- information is rigorously researched (over 7500 references) from both traditional texts and recent research papers
- the content skilfully bridges traditional practice and EBM to support confident practitioners within the current health care system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 15th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581516
About the Author
Leah Hechtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Leah Hechtman, PhD (Cand), MSciMed (RHHG), BHSc, ND, Director, The Natural Health and Fertility Centre Natural Health and Fertility Pty Ltd