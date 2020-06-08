Clinical Naturopathic Medicine and Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine - Pack

Written by Leah Hechtman, Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e engages the reader and evolves their knowledge and understanding from the fundamental Clinical Naturopathic Medicine to a more specialised focus. It concentrates on advanced topics commonly encountered in clinical practice, including new advancements and cutting-edge research, as well as foundational aspects of clinical practice.

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 2e

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 2e is a foundation clinical text integrating the holistic traditional principles of naturopathic philosophy with the scientific rigour of evidence-based medicine (EBM) to support contemporary practices and principles. It is structured as a systems-based text covering all relevant areas for solid Naturopathic training and expertise.

Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e

Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e showcases how transformative and effective naturopathy is and offers insight into the depth of naturopathic practice and its vital role in the healthcare system. With the profession constantly evolving and naturopathy more-often incorporated into specialty practices, this publication is a timely resource to guide clinicians and students through complicated areas of expertise and specialisation whilst keeping the primary principle of patient-centred care at the forefront of the reader’s mind.