Clinical Naturopathic Medicine and Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine - Pack - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729543927

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine and Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine - Pack

1st Edition

Author: Leah Hechtman
Book ISBN: 9780729543927
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th June 2020
Description

Written by Leah Hechtman, Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e engages the reader and evolves their knowledge and understanding from the fundamental Clinical Naturopathic Medicine to a more specialised focus. It concentrates on advanced topics commonly encountered in clinical practice, including new advancements and cutting-edge research, as well as foundational aspects of clinical practice.

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 2e　

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 2e is a foundation clinical text integrating the holistic traditional principles of naturopathic philosophy with the scientific rigour of evidence-based medicine (EBM) to support contemporary practices and principles. It is structured as a systems-based text covering all relevant areas for solid Naturopathic training and expertise.

Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e　

Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine 1e showcases how transformative and effective naturopathy is and offers insight into the depth of naturopathic practice and its vital role in the healthcare system. With the profession constantly evolving and naturopathy more-often incorporated into specialty practices, this publication is a timely resource to guide clinicians and students through complicated areas of expertise and specialisation whilst keeping the primary principle of patient-centred care at the forefront of the reader’s mind.

Table of Contents

Clinical Naturopathic Medicine, 2nd Edition

Part 1: Principles of Naturopathic Medicine
1. Naturopathic philosophy
2. Principles of herbal medicine
3. Principles of nutritional medicine
4. Diagnostics
5. Case taking and treatment
6. Interactions
Part 2: Naturopathic Treatments
7. Nutritional medicine (supplementation)
8. Nutritional medicine (dietary)
9. Herbal medicine
Part 3: Body Systems
10. The gastrointestinal system
11. The hepatobiliary system
12. The immune system
13. Ear, nose and throat
14. The respiratory system
15. The Musculoskeletal system
16. The dermatology system
17. The urinary and renal systems
18. The female reproductive System
19. The male reproductive system
20. The cardiovascular system
21. The endocrine system
22. The neurological system
23. The psychological system
Interaction Tables
Dietary Plans

Advanced Clinical Naturopathic Medicine, 1st Edition

1 Global Naturopathic Medicine
2 Environmental Medicine
3 Chelation
4 Detoxification
5 Naturopathic hydrotherapy
6 The Microbiome
7 Methylation
8 Genetics and Epigenetics
9 Mind-body medicine
10 Sports Naturopathy
11 Fertility - Female and Male
12 Miscarriage          
13 Pregnancy and Labour
14 Breastfeeding
15 Infancy
16 Paediatrics and Adolescence
17 Geriatrics
18 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
19 Downs Syndrome
20 "The endocannabinoid system and cannabis"
21 Cancer - Advanced 1
22 Cancer - Advanced II
23 HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
24 Lyme disease and co-infections
Interactions Table
Abbreviations

About the Author

Leah Hechtman

Affiliations and Expertise

Leah Hechtman, PhD (Cand), MSciMed (RHHG), BHSc, ND, Director, The Natural Health and Fertility Centre Natural Health and Fertility Pty Ltd

