Clinical Mycology with CD-ROM

The first book of its kind to focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of patients with fungal infections, this definitive reference returns in a completely revised, full-color new edition. It presents specific recommendations for understanding, controlling, and preventing fungal infections based upon underlying principles of epidemiology and infection control policy, pathogenesis, immunology, histopathology, and laboratory diagnosis and antifungal therapy. More than 560 photographs, illustrations, and tables depict conditions as they appear in real life and equip you to identify clinical manifestations with accuracy. Expanded therapy content helps you implement the most appropriate treatment quickly, and a bonus CD-ROM—featuring all of the images from the text—enables you to enhance your electronic presentations.