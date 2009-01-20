Clinical Mycology with CD-ROM - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416056805, 9781437711257

Clinical Mycology with CD-ROM

2nd Edition

Authors: Elias Anaissie Michael McGinnis Michael Pfaller
eBook ISBN: 9781437711257
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416056805
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th January 2009
Page Count: 700
Description

The first book of its kind to focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of patients with fungal infections, this definitive reference returns in a completely revised, full-color new edition. It presents specific recommendations for understanding, controlling, and preventing fungal infections based upon underlying principles of epidemiology and infection control policy, pathogenesis, immunology, histopathology, and laboratory diagnosis and antifungal therapy. More than 560 photographs, illustrations, and tables depict conditions as they appear in real life and equip you to identify clinical manifestations with accuracy. Expanded therapy content helps you implement the most appropriate treatment quickly, and a bonus CD-ROM—featuring all of the images from the text—enables you to enhance your electronic presentations.

Key Features

  • Includes specific recommendations for diagnosing, preventing, and treating fungal infections in various patient populations based upon underlying principles of epidemiology and infection control policy, pathogenesis, immunology, histopathology, and laboratory diagnosis and antifungal therapy.
  • Covers etiologic agents of disease, fungal infections in special hosts such as pediatric patients and patients with cancer and HIV, infections of specific organ systems, and more, to make you aware of the special considerations involved in certain cases.
  • Features clinically useful and reader-friendly practical tools—including algorithms, slides, graphs, pictorials, photographs, and radiographs—that better illustrate and communicate essential points, promote efficient use in a variety of clinical and academic settings, and facilitate slide making for lectures and presentations.
  • Offers a CD-ROM containing all of the book’s images for use in your electronic presentations.

Table of Contents

Section 1: General Principles, including Diagnosis

1. The Epidemiology of Fungal Infections, Shawn R. Lockhart, Daniel J. Diekema & Michael A. Pfaller

2. Recent Advances in Understanding Human Opportunistic Fungal Pathogenesis Mechanisms, Robert A. Crammer & John R. Perfect

3. Immunology, Thomas S. Harrison & Suart M. Levitz

4. The Laboratory and Clinical Mycology, Michael A. Pfaller & Michael R. McGinnis

5. Histopathology of Fungal Infections, Vicki J. Schnadig & Gail L. Woods

6. Radiology of Fungal Infections, Prasanna G. Vibhute, Venkat R. Surabhi, Angel Gomez, Santiago Restrepo, Michael McCarthy, Carlos Bazan III, Kedar Chintapalli

7. Antifungal Therapy, Elias A. Anaissie & Paul Gubbins

Section 2: The Organisms

8. Candida, Maria C. Dignani, Joseph S. Solomkin & Elias J. Anaissie

9. Cryptococcus, Marianna A. Viviani & Anna Maria Tortorano

10. Infections Caused by Non - Candida, Non - Cryptococcus Yeasts, Michael A. Pfaller, Daniel J. Diekema & William G. Merz

11. Aspergillus, Malcolm D. Richardson & Willian Hope

12. Zygomycosis,Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, Michael Smith & Michael R. McGinnis

13. Fusarium and other Hyaline Hyphomycetes, Elias J. Anaissie

14. Dematiaceous Fungi, Deanna A. Sutton, Michael G. Rinaldi & Stephen E. Sanche

15. Endemic Mycoses, Gregory M. Anstead & Thomas Patterson

16. Dermatophytes and Dermatophytoses, Mahmoud A. Ghannoum & Nancy C Isham

17. Pneumocystis, Michael A. Pfaller & Elias J. Anaissie

18. Anomalous Fungal and Fungal–like Infections: Lacaziosis, Pythiosis and Rhinosporidiosis, Leonel Mendoza & Raquel Vilela

Section 3: Clinical Syndromes and Organ Systems

19. Fungal Infections in the patient with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection, Michael Saccente

20. Fungal Infections in Cancer Patients, Elias J. Anaissie

21. Fungal Infections in the Organ Transplant Recipient, Robert H. Rubin

22. Fungal Infections in Pediatric Patients, Andreas H. Groll, Emmanuel Roilides & Thomas J. Walsh

23. Oral Fungal Infections, William G. Powderly

24. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Mycoses, Natalia Mendoza, Anita Arora, Cesar A. Arias, Carlos A. Hernandez, Vandana Madkam & Stephen K. Tyring

25. Fungal Infection of Bone and Joint, Carol A. Kemper & Stanley C. Deresinski

26. Fungal Infections of the Genitourinary Tract, Jack D. Sobel

27. Diagnosis and Treatment of Fungal Infections of the Respiratory Tract, Thomas J. Walsh

28. Central Nervous System Infection, Richard J. Hamill

29. Hematogenously Disseminated Fungal Infections, Stephanie L. Baer & Peter G. Pappas

30. Fungal Infections of the Eye, Golnaz Javey, Victor L. Yu & Jeffery J. Zuravleff

Section 4: Special Considerations

31. Geographic, Travel and Occupational Mycology, Robert W. Bradsher

32. Mycotoxins and their Effects on Humans, Michael Smith & Michael R. McGinnis

Details

About the Author

Elias Anaissie

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Supportive Care, Myeloma Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA Professor of Medicine

Michael McGinnis

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

Michael Pfaller

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa

