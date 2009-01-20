Clinical Mycology with CD-ROM
2nd Edition
The first book of its kind to focus on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of patients with fungal infections, this definitive reference returns in a completely revised, full-color new edition. It presents specific recommendations for understanding, controlling, and preventing fungal infections based upon underlying principles of epidemiology and infection control policy, pathogenesis, immunology, histopathology, and laboratory diagnosis and antifungal therapy. More than 560 photographs, illustrations, and tables depict conditions as they appear in real life and equip you to identify clinical manifestations with accuracy. Expanded therapy content helps you implement the most appropriate treatment quickly, and a bonus CD-ROM—featuring all of the images from the text—enables you to enhance your electronic presentations.
- Includes specific recommendations for diagnosing, preventing, and treating fungal infections in various patient populations based upon underlying principles of epidemiology and infection control policy, pathogenesis, immunology, histopathology, and laboratory diagnosis and antifungal therapy.
- Covers etiologic agents of disease, fungal infections in special hosts such as pediatric patients and patients with cancer and HIV, infections of specific organ systems, and more, to make you aware of the special considerations involved in certain cases.
- Features clinically useful and reader-friendly practical tools—including algorithms, slides, graphs, pictorials, photographs, and radiographs—that better illustrate and communicate essential points, promote efficient use in a variety of clinical and academic settings, and facilitate slide making for lectures and presentations.
- Offers a CD-ROM containing all of the book’s images for use in your electronic presentations.
Section 1: General Principles, including Diagnosis
1. The Epidemiology of Fungal Infections, Shawn R. Lockhart, Daniel J. Diekema & Michael A. Pfaller
2. Recent Advances in Understanding Human Opportunistic Fungal Pathogenesis Mechanisms, Robert A. Crammer & John R. Perfect
3. Immunology, Thomas S. Harrison & Suart M. Levitz
4. The Laboratory and Clinical Mycology, Michael A. Pfaller & Michael R. McGinnis
5. Histopathology of Fungal Infections, Vicki J. Schnadig & Gail L. Woods
6. Radiology of Fungal Infections, Prasanna G. Vibhute, Venkat R. Surabhi, Angel Gomez, Santiago Restrepo, Michael McCarthy, Carlos Bazan III, Kedar Chintapalli
7. Antifungal Therapy, Elias A. Anaissie & Paul Gubbins
Section 2: The Organisms
8. Candida, Maria C. Dignani, Joseph S. Solomkin & Elias J. Anaissie
9. Cryptococcus, Marianna A. Viviani & Anna Maria Tortorano
10. Infections Caused by Non - Candida, Non - Cryptococcus Yeasts, Michael A. Pfaller, Daniel J. Diekema & William G. Merz
11. Aspergillus, Malcolm D. Richardson & Willian Hope
12. Zygomycosis,Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, Michael Smith & Michael R. McGinnis
13. Fusarium and other Hyaline Hyphomycetes, Elias J. Anaissie
14. Dematiaceous Fungi, Deanna A. Sutton, Michael G. Rinaldi & Stephen E. Sanche
15. Endemic Mycoses, Gregory M. Anstead & Thomas Patterson
16. Dermatophytes and Dermatophytoses, Mahmoud A. Ghannoum & Nancy C Isham
17. Pneumocystis, Michael A. Pfaller & Elias J. Anaissie
18. Anomalous Fungal and Fungal–like Infections: Lacaziosis, Pythiosis and Rhinosporidiosis, Leonel Mendoza & Raquel Vilela
Section 3: Clinical Syndromes and Organ Systems
19. Fungal Infections in the patient with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection, Michael Saccente
20. Fungal Infections in Cancer Patients, Elias J. Anaissie
21. Fungal Infections in the Organ Transplant Recipient, Robert H. Rubin
22. Fungal Infections in Pediatric Patients, Andreas H. Groll, Emmanuel Roilides & Thomas J. Walsh
23. Oral Fungal Infections, William G. Powderly
24. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Mycoses, Natalia Mendoza, Anita Arora, Cesar A. Arias, Carlos A. Hernandez, Vandana Madkam & Stephen K. Tyring
25. Fungal Infection of Bone and Joint, Carol A. Kemper & Stanley C. Deresinski
26. Fungal Infections of the Genitourinary Tract, Jack D. Sobel
27. Diagnosis and Treatment of Fungal Infections of the Respiratory Tract, Thomas J. Walsh
28. Central Nervous System Infection, Richard J. Hamill
29. Hematogenously Disseminated Fungal Infections, Stephanie L. Baer & Peter G. Pappas
30. Fungal Infections of the Eye, Golnaz Javey, Victor L. Yu & Jeffery J. Zuravleff
Section 4: Special Considerations
31. Geographic, Travel and Occupational Mycology, Robert W. Bradsher
32. Mycotoxins and their Effects on Humans, Michael Smith & Michael R. McGinnis
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 20th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711257
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416056805
Elias Anaissie
Director, Supportive Care, Myeloma Institute, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA Professor of Medicine
Michael McGinnis
Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
Michael Pfaller
Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa