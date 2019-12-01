Clinical Molecular Medicine

Section I Fundamentals of Molecular and Cell Biology

1. Genes, genome and chromosomes

2. Cellular structure and molecular systems

3. RNA, Transcription factors and Ribosome

4. Proteins and Proteomics

5. Mitochondria and oxidative phosphorylation

6. Reproductive and developmental molecular biology

7. Genomic variation, molecular basis of evolution, comparative molecular biology

8. Bioinformatics and systems biology

Section II Molecular basis of human disease

9. Molecular basis of growth disorders: Primordial growth disorders; Overgrowth and asymmetric growth disorders

10. Developmental disorders: major molecular groups and malformations: transcriptionopathies, spliceopathies, ciliopathies, RASopathies, nuclear envelopathies and many others

11. Disorders of sexual differentiation: Mullerian and anti-Mullerian hormones and steroids/ androgens

12. Disorders of cardiovascular development and circulation: TBX molecular system, notch signaling pathway, sarcomere proteins, vascular endothelial growth factors and transforming growth factors

13. Disorders of lipids: familial hypercholesterolemia, complex hyperlipidemia and other rare disorders

14. Disorders of glycemic metabolism and regulation: Diabetes mellitus & Obesity- Mendelian and complex disorders

15. Disorders of brain development: microcephaly, holoprosencephaly, lissencephaly and neuronal migration disorders

16. Lysosomal and other storage disorders of the nervous system: Tay Sachs; Mucopolysaccharidoses; Gaucher’s disease; Fabry’s disease; Glycogen storage diseases and other rare examples

17. Molecular basis of childhood autism, learning / intellectual difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

18. Disorders of ion-channels: Epilepsy and Cardiac arrhythmias

19. Disorders of eye development, ocular structure and function; cataracts, choroidoretinal disorders and glaucoma

20. Disorders of cranio-facial development: fibroblasts, fibroblast growth factors and fibroblast growth factor receptors

21. Molecular basis of hearing loss: connexins and auditory neuro-receptors

22. Disorders of bone and joints: abnormal collagen- structure and function; calcium and vitamin D regulation and homeostasis

23. Disorders of voluntary (skeletal muscle): Dystrophin, Sacroglycans and other molecular structures in muscle function

24. Disorders of skin and appendages: Keratin and other dermal molecular structures

25. Disorders of immune function: T-cell, immunoglobins and tissue-host response

26. Disorders of abnormal hemoglobin structure and function: sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, hemochromatosis and abnormal iron storage

27. Disorders of blood groups: ABO incompatibility, Rhesus iso-sensitization and rare blood groups

28. Disorders of coagulation and bleeding: abnormal platelet structure and function; Hemophilia and van Will brand disease: Rare clotting disorders

29. Molecular basis of respiratory disorders: bronchial asthma, pulmonary failure and high altitude living

30. Disorders of digestion and nutrition including molecular basis of inflammatory bowel disease

31. Molecular basis of inflammatory disorders (cytokines, and interferon): Rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythmematosis and other disorders

32. Molecular basis of Infectious diseases: human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Tuberculosis, Malaria, Influenza, Oncogenic viruses, Parasites, Microbial response- susceptibility and protection, Anti-microbials and Vaccines

33. Molecular basis of neoplasia: oncogenes, tumor suppressor genes, DNA repair and hematologic malignancies (leukemias and lymphomas)

34. Molecular basis of neuro-degenerative disorders: Huntington’s disease, Spino-cerebellar ataxias, Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple sclerosis and others

35. Molecular basis of renal and urinary structural and functional disorders

36. Molecular basis of neuro-psychiatric disorders: Depression, Bi-polar disorder, Schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s and other dementia disorders (Taupathies, abnormal proteins in amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles)

37. Molecular basis of ageing and apoptosis: Premature aging-progenies

Section III Molecular therapeutics

38. Genomics and molecular biology applications for new drug design and development

39. Molecular basis of adverse drug reactions and favorable drug response

40. Targeted molecular therapy

41. Gene and Cell therapy including anti-sense oligonucleotide therapy

42. Stem cell and regenerative medicine

43. RNA-Interference therapy

44. Pharmacogenetics/pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine

45. Stratified and Precision Medicine including Nanomedicine