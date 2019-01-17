Clinical Microbiology E-Book
1st Edition
Authors: Nader Rifai
eBook ISBN: 9780323661560
eBook ISBN: 9780323661553
eBook ISBN: 9780323661188
eBook ISBN: 9780323709255
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th January 2019
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents
- Mass Spectrometry Applications in Infectious Disease and Pathogens Identification
2. Molecular Microbiology
3. Bacteriology
4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
5. Mycobacteriology
6. Mycology
7. Parasitology
8. Virology
9. Atlas of Parasitology: The Bobbi Pritt Collection
10. Tietz Teasers in Parasitology: The Bobbi Pritt Collection
About the Author
Nader Rifai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School Louis Joseph Gay-Lussac Chair in Laboratory Medicine Director of Clinical Chemistry, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA USA
