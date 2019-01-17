Clinical Microbiology E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661188

Clinical Microbiology E-Book

1st Edition

Authors: Nader Rifai
eBook ISBN: 9780323661560
eBook ISBN: 9780323661553
eBook ISBN: 9780323661188
eBook ISBN: 9780323709255
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th January 2019
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Mass Spectrometry Applications in Infectious Disease and Pathogens Identification
    2. Molecular Microbiology
    3. Bacteriology
    4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
    5. Mycobacteriology
    6. Mycology
    7. Parasitology
    8. Virology
    9. Atlas of Parasitology: The Bobbi Pritt Collection
    10. Tietz Teasers in Parasitology: The Bobbi Pritt Collection

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323661560
eBook ISBN:
9780323661553
eBook ISBN:
9780323661188
eBook ISBN:
9780323709255

About the Author

Nader Rifai

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School Louis Joseph Gay-Lussac Chair in Laboratory Medicine Director of Clinical Chemistry, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.