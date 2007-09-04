Clinical Men's Health

Here's the first evidence-based guide to focus solely on the various health conditions that unequally affect men. This text provides a biopsychosocial approach to diseases and disorders of male patients from birth through infanthood, childhood, and adolescence, and from early through late adulthood. Replete with current evidence-based guidelines to facilitate clinical decision-making, the framework of each chapter builds upon epidemiological data centered on men. Special attention is given to the circumstances that influence men to either seek or not seek routine medical care.