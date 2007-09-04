Clinical Men's Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416030003, 9781437710755

Clinical Men's Health

1st Edition

Evidence in Practice

Authors: Joel Heidelbaugh
eBook ISBN: 9781437710755
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416030003
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th September 2007
Page Count: 624
Description

Here's the first evidence-based guide to focus solely on the various health conditions that unequally affect men. This text provides a biopsychosocial approach to diseases and disorders of male patients from birth through infanthood, childhood, and adolescence, and from early through late adulthood. Replete with current evidence-based guidelines to facilitate clinical decision-making, the framework of each chapter builds upon epidemiological data centered on men. Special attention is given to the circumstances that influence men to either seek or not seek routine medical care.

Key Features

  • Provides a general overview of the construct of men's health, detailing the organization of preventive healthcare in men, diagnostic bias in men's healthcare, gender disparities on a global level, and the hesitancy of men to seek help.
  • Focuses on pertinent medical disorders and biopsychosocial issues in the developing male from infancy through school-age to adolescence.
  • Highlights a comprehensive review of common system-based disease conditions that unequally impact adult men through an evidence-based approach.
  • Examines special concerns of adolescent and adult males including lifestyle risks, suicide, nutrition, stress, exercise and fitness, integrative medicine, cosmetic plastic surgery, cancer, and end of life issues.
  • Summarizes clinical care guidelines for special populations of men including athletes, executives, prisoners, homosexuals, and transgendered men.
  • Authored by leaders from numerous subspecialties, for well-rounded perspectives on many clinical problems.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Organizing Preventive Healthcare in Men

Chapter 2. Diagnostic Bias in Men’s Healthcare

Chapter 3. Global Disparities in Men’s Health

Chapter 4. Men and the Problem of Help Seeking


The Developing Male


Chapter 5. The Newborn/Infant Male

Chapter 6. The School-Aged Male Child

Chapter 7. The Adolescent Male


The Adult Male


Chapter 8. Cardiology

Chapter 9. Endocrinology

Chapter 10. Gastroenterology

Chapter 11. Infectious Diseases

Chapter 12. Nephrology

Chapter 13. Neurology

Chapter 14. Oral Health

Chapter 15. Sexual Health

Chapter 16. Urology


Special Concerns of the Adolescent and Adult Male


Chapter 17. Lifestyle Risks

Chapter 18. Suicide

Chapter 19. Nutrition

Chapter 20. Stress and the Modern Male

Chapter 21. Exercise and Fitness

Chapter 22. Integrative Medicine

Chapter 23. Cosmetic Plastic Surgery

Chapter 24. Cancer Incidence, Screening and Prevention

Chapter 25. The Aging Male/End of Life Issues


Special Populations of the Adolescent and Adult Male


Chapter 26. The Collegiate/Professional Male Athlete

Chapter 27. The Executive Male Physical

Chapter 28. The Incarcerated Male

Chapter 29. The Homosexual Male

Chapter 30. The Transsexual Male

Index

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710755
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416030003

About the Author

Joel Heidelbaugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

