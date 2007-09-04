Clinical Men's Health
1st Edition
Evidence in Practice
Description
Here's the first evidence-based guide to focus solely on the various health conditions that unequally affect men. This text provides a biopsychosocial approach to diseases and disorders of male patients from birth through infanthood, childhood, and adolescence, and from early through late adulthood. Replete with current evidence-based guidelines to facilitate clinical decision-making, the framework of each chapter builds upon epidemiological data centered on men. Special attention is given to the circumstances that influence men to either seek or not seek routine medical care.
Key Features
- Provides a general overview of the construct of men's health, detailing the organization of preventive healthcare in men, diagnostic bias in men's healthcare, gender disparities on a global level, and the hesitancy of men to seek help.
- Focuses on pertinent medical disorders and biopsychosocial issues in the developing male from infancy through school-age to adolescence.
- Highlights a comprehensive review of common system-based disease conditions that unequally impact adult men through an evidence-based approach.
- Examines special concerns of adolescent and adult males including lifestyle risks, suicide, nutrition, stress, exercise and fitness, integrative medicine, cosmetic plastic surgery, cancer, and end of life issues.
- Summarizes clinical care guidelines for special populations of men including athletes, executives, prisoners, homosexuals, and transgendered men.
- Authored by leaders from numerous subspecialties, for well-rounded perspectives on many clinical problems.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Organizing Preventive Healthcare in Men
Chapter 2. Diagnostic Bias in Men’s Healthcare
Chapter 3. Global Disparities in Men’s Health
Chapter 4. Men and the Problem of Help Seeking
The Developing Male
Chapter 5. The Newborn/Infant Male
Chapter 6. The School-Aged Male Child
Chapter 7. The Adolescent Male
The Adult Male
Chapter 8. Cardiology
Chapter 9. Endocrinology
Chapter 10. Gastroenterology
Chapter 11. Infectious Diseases
Chapter 12. Nephrology
Chapter 13. Neurology
Chapter 14. Oral Health
Chapter 15. Sexual Health
Chapter 16. Urology
Special Concerns of the Adolescent and Adult Male
Chapter 17. Lifestyle Risks
Chapter 18. Suicide
Chapter 19. Nutrition
Chapter 20. Stress and the Modern Male
Chapter 21. Exercise and Fitness
Chapter 22. Integrative Medicine
Chapter 23. Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
Chapter 24. Cancer Incidence, Screening and Prevention
Chapter 25. The Aging Male/End of Life Issues
Special Populations of the Adolescent and Adult Male
Chapter 26. The Collegiate/Professional Male Athlete
Chapter 27. The Executive Male Physical
Chapter 28. The Incarcerated Male
Chapter 29. The Homosexual Male
Chapter 30. The Transsexual Male
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 4th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710755
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416030003
About the Author
Joel Heidelbaugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA