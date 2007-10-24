This updated new edition is a practical guide to the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of systemic disorders as they relate to primary eye care. It incorporates a multidisciplinary approach, from the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, to testing and diagnosis methods, to medical and surgical management. Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice, 2nd Edition provides the reader with the information needed to make informed decisions about patient management, such as identifying symptoms and their related disorders, and knowing when to refer patients to a medical specialist.