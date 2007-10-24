Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323029612, 9780323070362

Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice

2nd Edition

Authors: Bruce Muchnick
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323029612
eBook ISBN: 9780323070362
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th October 2007
Page Count: 416
Description

This updated new edition is a practical guide to the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of systemic disorders as they relate to primary eye care. It incorporates a multidisciplinary approach, from the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, to testing and diagnosis methods, to medical and surgical management. Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice, 2nd Edition provides the reader with the information needed to make informed decisions about patient management, such as identifying symptoms and their related disorders, and knowing when to refer patients to a medical specialist.

Key Features

  • Shows how the wide range of medical conditions and their therapeutic strategies impact the delivery of eye care.
  • Familiarizes the reader with the conditions that are encountered in practice, those that may present with ocular manifestations, and those that have significant importance to medicine in general.
  • Organized in a practical, easily accessible format.
  • Uses case presentations to demonstrate clinical test interpretation, differential diagnosis, treatment, and the development of a prognosis.

Table of Contents

DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES:

1. The Physical Exam

2. The Neurologic Exam

3. Laboratory Medicine

4. Radiology

CLINICAL MEDICINE IN OPTOMETRIC PRACTICE:

5. Cardiovascular Disease

6. Cerebrovascular Disease

7. Renal Disease

8. Pulmonary Disease

9. Thyroid-eye Disease

10. Diabetes Mellitus

11. Collagen-vascular Disease

12. Gastrointestinal Disease

13. Infectious Diseases

14. Hematology and Oncology

15. Handling In-office Medical Emergencies

THE EYE IN SYSTEMIC DISEASE:

16. The Anterior Segment in Systemic Disease (Uveitis)

17. The Posterior Segment in Systemic Disease

PHARMACOLOGY AND THE EYE

Appendix i: Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Drugs

Appendix ii: Systemic Manifestations of Ocular Drugs

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323029612
eBook ISBN:
9780323070362

About the Author

Bruce Muchnick

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Optometry, Coatesville Veterans Administration Medical Center, Coatesville, PA

