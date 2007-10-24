Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice
2nd Edition
Description
This updated new edition is a practical guide to the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of systemic disorders as they relate to primary eye care. It incorporates a multidisciplinary approach, from the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, to testing and diagnosis methods, to medical and surgical management. Clinical Medicine in Optometric Practice, 2nd Edition provides the reader with the information needed to make informed decisions about patient management, such as identifying symptoms and their related disorders, and knowing when to refer patients to a medical specialist.
Key Features
- Shows how the wide range of medical conditions and their therapeutic strategies impact the delivery of eye care.
- Familiarizes the reader with the conditions that are encountered in practice, those that may present with ocular manifestations, and those that have significant importance to medicine in general.
- Organized in a practical, easily accessible format.
- Uses case presentations to demonstrate clinical test interpretation, differential diagnosis, treatment, and the development of a prognosis.
Table of Contents
DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES:
1. The Physical Exam
2. The Neurologic Exam
3. Laboratory Medicine
4. Radiology
CLINICAL MEDICINE IN OPTOMETRIC PRACTICE:
5. Cardiovascular Disease
6. Cerebrovascular Disease
7. Renal Disease
8. Pulmonary Disease
9. Thyroid-eye Disease
10. Diabetes Mellitus
11. Collagen-vascular Disease
12. Gastrointestinal Disease
13. Infectious Diseases
14. Hematology and Oncology
15. Handling In-office Medical Emergencies
THE EYE IN SYSTEMIC DISEASE:
16. The Anterior Segment in Systemic Disease (Uveitis)
17. The Posterior Segment in Systemic Disease
PHARMACOLOGY AND THE EYE
Appendix i: Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Drugs
Appendix ii: Systemic Manifestations of Ocular Drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 24th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323029612
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070362
About the Author
Bruce Muchnick
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Optometry, Coatesville Veterans Administration Medical Center, Coatesville, PA