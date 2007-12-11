Clinical Massage in the Healthcare Setting
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Unit 1: The World of Healthcare
1. Massage and Healthcare: A Professional Perspective
2. Research Essentials for Massage in the Health Care Setting
3. The World of Healthcare
4. Preventive Medicine, Wellness, and Lifestyle
Unit 2: Therapeutic Massage Essentials
5. Indications and Contraindications
6. Pertinent Anatomy and Physiology Review
7. Sanitation
8. Review and Application of Massage
9. Assessment for Massage and Physical Healing and Rehabilitation Application
10. Focused Massage Application
11. General and Palliative Protocols
12. Unique Circumstances and Adjunct Therapies
Unit 3: Clinical Applications of Massage
13. Illness and Injury in General
14. General Massage Treatment for Predisposing and Perpetuating Factors and Symptom Management
15. Medical Treatment for Illness and Injury
16. Population Similarities in Healthcare
17. Common Categories of Illness, Injury, and Clinical Reasoning
Unit 4: Integration
18. Case Studies
Appendix: Protocols for Massage Therapy
Description
Covering advanced massage therapy skills, this practical resource prepares you to work with medical professionals in a clinical setting, such as a hospital, hospice, long-term care, or other health-related practice. It discusses the many skills you need to succeed in this environment, helping you become a contributing member of an integrated team. Also covered are the essentials of clinical massage, such as indications and contraindications, review of massage methods, range of motion testing, SOAP note documentation, and a massage therapy general protocol. Case studies show how a multidisciplinary approach applies to real-world clients. By coordinating your work with other health professionals, you can enhance patient care in any clinical setting!
Key Features
- Includes a DVD with:
- Two hours of video showing specific applications, featuring author Sandy Fritz.
- A complete general protocol for massage.
- State-of-the-art animations depicting biologic functions and medical procedures.
- 700 full-color illustrations accompany procedures, concepts, and techniques.
- An integrated healthcare approach covers the healthcare environment and the skills necessary to be a contributing member of an integrated healthcare team.
- A research-based focus emphasizes research, clinical reasoning, and outcome-based massage application — for effective massage application in conjunction with healthcare intervention.
- A complete general protocol provides a guide to treating disorders and maintaining wellness, with recommendations for positioning and interventions, using a step-by-step sequence that can easily be modified to meet a patient's specific needs.
- A palliative protocol helps you temporarily relieve a patient's symptoms of disorders or diseases.
- Case studies focus on outcome-based massage for individuals with multiple health issues, detailing assessment, medical intervention, justification for massage, and session documentation.
- Coverage of advanced massage therapy skills and decision-making skills includes specific themes for effective massage application, allowing you to consolidate massage treatment based on the main outcomes — useful when working with individuals with multiple pathologies or treatment needs.
- A discussion of aromatherapy provides safe recommendations for the use of essential oils in conjunction with massage, to promote healing of the body and mind.
- Descriptions of illness and injury include relevant anatomy/physiology/pathophysiology, as well as strategies and massage applications to use for pain management, immune support, stress management, chronic illness, and post-surgical needs.
- Coverage of insurance and reimbursement issues relates to you as a massage professional.
- Strategies for general conditions such as substance abuse, mental health, orthopedic injury, and cardiovascular disorders help you specialize in clinical massage.
- Expert authors provide knowledge in research, massage therapy in healthcare, and manual therapies.
- Learning resources include chapter outlines, chapter learning objectives, key terms, and workbook-style exercises.
- A companion Evolve website includes:
- PubMed links to research supporting best practices and justification for massage application.
- More information on topics such as insurance, pharmacology, and nutrition.
- More information on anatomy and physiology and other subjects.
- A comprehensive glossary with key terms and some audio pronunciations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 11th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167888
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070690
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323039963
About the Authors
Sandy Fritz Author
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director
Leon Chaitow Author
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK
Glenn Hymel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Psychology, Loyola University, New Orleans, LA