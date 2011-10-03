Clinical Mass Spectrometry, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710256, 9781455712014

Clinical Mass Spectrometry, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nigel Clarke Andrew Hoofnagle
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710256
eBook ISBN: 9781455712014
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Guest Edited by Nigel Clarke, MD, and Andrew Hoofnagle, MD, will focus on Mass Spectrometry, with topics including: Proteins; Peptides; Small Molecules: Toxicology; Small Molecules: Diagnostics; and Regulatory Considerations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710256
eBook ISBN:
9781455712014

About the Authors

Nigel Clarke Author

Quest Diagnostics

Andrew Hoofnagle Author

Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.