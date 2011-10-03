Clinical Mass Spectrometry, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Authors: Nigel Clarke Andrew Hoofnagle
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710256
eBook ISBN: 9781455712014
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Guest Edited by Nigel Clarke, MD, and Andrew Hoofnagle, MD, will focus on Mass Spectrometry, with topics including: Proteins; Peptides; Small Molecules: Toxicology; Small Molecules: Diagnostics; and Regulatory Considerations.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710256
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712014
About the Authors
Nigel Clarke Author
Quest Diagnostics
Andrew Hoofnagle Author
Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Washington
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.