Clinical Manual of Chinese Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Diagnoses and Treatment of Common Symptoms and Signs. Common Diseases of Internal Medicine. Common Surgical Diseases. Common Diseases of Gynecology. Common Diseases of Pediatrics. Common Diseases of Traumatology. Common Diseases of Dermatology. Common Diseases of Ophthalmology. Common Diseases of Otorhinolaryngology and Stomatology. Common Diseases of the Anus and Rectum
- No. of pages:
- 585
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1996
- Published:
- 30th September 1996
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443051289
About the Authors
Ying Zhou
Researcher at Northwestern Polytechnical University in China. Her research focuses on innovative topology optimization methods, and feature-driven methods for structural optimization. She has published nine papers on computational mechanics and structural optimization
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Xi'an, China
De Jin Hui
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Chinese Medicine; Associate Professor, International Acupuncture Training Centre and Head of Interpreter Group, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China
