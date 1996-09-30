Clinical Manual of Chinese Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture
1st Edition
Authors: Ying Zhou Zhong De Jin Hui
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443051289
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th September 1996
Page Count: 585
Table of Contents
Diagnoses and Treatment of Common Symptoms and Signs. Common Diseases of Internal Medicine. Common Surgical Diseases. Common Diseases of Gynecology. Common Diseases of Pediatrics. Common Diseases of Traumatology. Common Diseases of Dermatology. Common Diseases of Ophthalmology. Common Diseases of Otorhinolaryngology and Stomatology. Common Diseases of the Anus and Rectum
About the Author
Ying Zhou Zhong
Affiliations and Expertise
Former President, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China
De Jin Hui
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Chinese Medicine; Associate Professor, International Acupuncture Training Centre and Head of Interpreter Group, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China
