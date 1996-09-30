Clinical Manual of Chinese Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443051289

Clinical Manual of Chinese Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Zhou Ying De Jin Hui
ISBN: 9780443051289
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th September 1996
Page Count: 585
Table of Contents

Diagnoses and Treatment of Common Symptoms and Signs. Common Diseases of Internal Medicine. Common Surgical Diseases. Common Diseases of Gynecology. Common Diseases of Pediatrics. Common Diseases of Traumatology. Common Diseases of Dermatology. Common Diseases of Ophthalmology. Common Diseases of Otorhinolaryngology and Stomatology. Common Diseases of the Anus and Rectum

Details

No. of pages:
585
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
ISBN:
9780443051289

About the Author

Zhou Ying

Affiliations and Expertise

Former President, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China

De Jin Hui

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctor of Chinese Medicine; Associate Professor, International Acupuncture Training Centre and Head of Interpreter Group, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, People's Republic of China

