Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323553698, 9780323571012

Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease

8th Edition

Authors: Terry Des Jardins George Burton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323553698
eBook ISBN: 9780323571012
eBook ISBN: 9780323571005
eBook ISBN: 9780323571029
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2019
Page Count: 673
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A realistic look at treating respiratory diseases! Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease, 8th Edition gives you a fundamental knowledge and understanding that is required to successfully assess and treat patients with respiratory diseases. Using a unique organization of material, this full-color text is divided into three distinct areas which show you how to first gather clinical data, then formulate assessments, make objective evaluations, identify desired outcomes, design a safe and effective treatment plan, and finally document all steps. With easy-to-follow language and relevant clinical scenarios, you will gain a firm understanding of why certain treatment modalities are applied. New to this edition is a chapter detailing Respiratory Insufficiency in the Patient with Neuro-Respiratory Disease, along with revised content which takes a deeper dive into latest developments, research, and practices and protocols in the treatment of respiratory disease.

Key Features

  • Revised content in the disease sections reflect the latest developments, research, and practices and protocols in the treatment of respiratory disease.
  • UPDATED! Case studies on Evolve provide realistic examples of the respiratory therapist’s role in successful patient care and help you apply text information to clinical assessment and treatment.
  • UNIQUE! Emphasis on clinical scenarios and critical thinking skills helps students understand the causes of the clinical manifestations activated by specific respiratory disorders.
  • UNIQUE! Focus on assessment and Therapist-Driven Protocols (TDPs) emphasizes industry-approved standards of care, providing you with the knowledge and skills to implement these protocols into patient care.
  • Overview boxes summarize the clinical manifestations caused by the pathophysiologic mechanisms of each disorder.
  • Self-assessment questions at the end of the text help you to personally assess your understanding of chapter material.
  • Student-friendly features reinforce learning with chapter outlines, objectives, key terms, and easy-to-follow language.

Table of Contents

PART 1:  Assessment of Cardiopulmonary Disease
SECTION I:  Bedside Diagnosis

1. The Patient Interview
2. The Physical Examination
3. The Pathophysiologic Basis for Common Clinical Manifestations

SECTION II:  CLINICAL DATA OBTAINED FROM LABORATORY TESTS AND SPECIAL PROCEDURES—Objective Findings

4. Pulmonary Function Testing 
5. Blood Gas Assessment
6. Assessment of Oxygenation
7. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System 
8. Radiologic Examination of the Chest
9. Other Important Tests and Procedures

SECTION III:  THE THERAPIST-DRIVEN PROTOCOL PROGRAM—THE ESSENTIALS

10.  The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program
11.  Respiratory Insufficiency, Respiratory Failure and Ventilatory Management Protocols
12.  Recording Skills and Intra-Professional Communication

PART II:  Obstructive Lung Disease

13.  Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema   
14.  Asthma
15.  Cystic Fibrosis
16.  Bronchiectasis

PART III:  Loss of Alveolar Volume

17.  Atelectasis

PART IV:  Infectious Pulmonary Disease

18. Pneumonia, Lung Abscess Formation and Important Fungal Diseases
19. Tuberculosis

PART V:  Pulmonary Vascular Disease

20.  Pulmonary Edema
21.  Pulmonary Vascular Disease: Pulmonary Embolism and Pulmonary Hypertension 

PART VI:  Chest and Pleural Trauma

22.  Flail Chest
23.  Pneumothorax

PART VII:  Disorders of the Pleura and of the Chest Wall

24.  Pleural Effusion and Empyema
25.  Kyphoscoliosis

PART VIII:  Lung Cancer

26. Cancer of the Lung: Prevention and Palliation

PART IX:  Environmental Lung Diseases 

27. Interstitial Lung Diseases

PART X:  Diffuse Alveolar Disease

28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

PART XI:  Neuro-Respiratory Disorders

29.  Guillain-Barre Syndrome
30.  Myasthenia Gravis
31.  Respiratory Insufficiency in the Patient with Neuro-Respiratory Disease

PART XII:  Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

32. Sleep Apnea

PART XIII:  Newborn and Early Childhood Cardiopulmonary Disorders

33. The Newborn Disorders
34. Pediatric Assessment, Protocols, and PALS Management
35. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
36. Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn
37. Respiratory Distress Syndrome
38. Pulmonary Air Leak Syndrome
39. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (Bronchiolitis)
40. Chronic Lung Disease of Infancy
41. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
42. Congenital Heart Disease
43. Croup and Croup-like Syndromes:  Laryngotracheobronchitis, Bacterial Tracheitis and Acute Epiglottitis

PART XIV:  Other Important Topics

44. Near Drowning/Wet Drowning

45. Smoke Inhalation, Thermal Injuries, and Carbon Monoxide IntoxicationTentative (based on current edition)

Appendix I
Symbols and Abbreviations Commonly Used in Respiratory Physiology
Appendix II
Agents Used to Treat Bronchospasm and Airway Inflammation
Appendix III
Antibiotics
Appendix IV
Antifungal Agents
Appendix V
Mucolytic and Expectorant Agents
Appendix VI
Positive Inotropes and Vasopressors
Appendix VII
Diuretic Agents
Appendix VIII
The Ideal Alveolar Gas Equation
Appendix IX
Physiologic Dead Space Calculation
Appendix X
Units of Measure
Appendix XI
Poiseuille’s Law
Appendix XII
PCO2/HCO3_/pH Nomogram
Appendix XIII
Calculated Hemodynamic Measurements
Appendix XIV
DuBois Body Surface Area Chart
Appendix XV
Cardiopulmonary Profile
Appendix XVI
Answers to Self-Assessment Questions

Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
673
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323553698
eBook ISBN:
9780323571012
eBook ISBN:
9780323571005
eBook ISBN:
9780323571029

About the Author

Terry Des Jardins

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Respiratory Care, Parkland College, Champaign, IL

George Burton

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Respiratory Services, Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH; Clinical Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.