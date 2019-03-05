Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease

PART 1: Assessment of Cardiopulmonary Disease

SECTION I: Bedside Diagnosis

1. The Patient Interview

2. The Physical Examination

3. The Pathophysiologic Basis for Common Clinical Manifestations

SECTION II: CLINICAL DATA OBTAINED FROM LABORATORY TESTS AND SPECIAL PROCEDURES—Objective Findings

4. Pulmonary Function Testing

5. Blood Gas Assessment

6. Assessment of Oxygenation

7. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System

8. Radiologic Examination of the Chest

9. Other Important Tests and Procedures

SECTION III: THE THERAPIST-DRIVEN PROTOCOL PROGRAM—THE ESSENTIALS

10. The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program

11. Respiratory Insufficiency, Respiratory Failure and Ventilatory Management Protocols

12. Recording Skills and Intra-Professional Communication

PART II: Obstructive Lung Disease

13. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema

14. Asthma

15. Cystic Fibrosis

16. Bronchiectasis

PART III: Loss of Alveolar Volume

17. Atelectasis

PART IV: Infectious Pulmonary Disease

18. Pneumonia, Lung Abscess Formation and Important Fungal Diseases

19. Tuberculosis

PART V: Pulmonary Vascular Disease

20. Pulmonary Edema

21. Pulmonary Vascular Disease: Pulmonary Embolism and Pulmonary Hypertension

PART VI: Chest and Pleural Trauma

22. Flail Chest

23. Pneumothorax

PART VII: Disorders of the Pleura and of the Chest Wall

24. Pleural Effusion and Empyema

25. Kyphoscoliosis

PART VIII: Lung Cancer

26. Cancer of the Lung: Prevention and Palliation

PART IX: Environmental Lung Diseases

27. Interstitial Lung Diseases

PART X: Diffuse Alveolar Disease

28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

PART XI: Neuro-Respiratory Disorders

29. Guillain-Barre Syndrome

30. Myasthenia Gravis

31. Respiratory Insufficiency in the Patient with Neuro-Respiratory Disease

PART XII: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

32. Sleep Apnea

PART XIII: Newborn and Early Childhood Cardiopulmonary Disorders

33. The Newborn Disorders

34. Pediatric Assessment, Protocols, and PALS Management

35. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

36. Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn

37. Respiratory Distress Syndrome

38. Pulmonary Air Leak Syndrome

39. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (Bronchiolitis)

40. Chronic Lung Disease of Infancy

41. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

42. Congenital Heart Disease

43. Croup and Croup-like Syndromes: Laryngotracheobronchitis, Bacterial Tracheitis and Acute Epiglottitis

PART XIV: Other Important Topics

44. Near Drowning/Wet Drowning

45. Smoke Inhalation, Thermal Injuries, and Carbon Monoxide IntoxicationTentative (based on current edition)

Appendix I

Symbols and Abbreviations Commonly Used in Respiratory Physiology

Appendix II

Agents Used to Treat Bronchospasm and Airway Inflammation

Appendix III

Antibiotics

Appendix IV

Antifungal Agents

Appendix V

Mucolytic and Expectorant Agents

Appendix VI

Positive Inotropes and Vasopressors

Appendix VII

Diuretic Agents

Appendix VIII

The Ideal Alveolar Gas Equation

Appendix IX

Physiologic Dead Space Calculation

Appendix X

Units of Measure

Appendix XI

Poiseuille’s Law

Appendix XII

PCO2/HCO3_/pH Nomogram

Appendix XIII

Calculated Hemodynamic Measurements

Appendix XIV

DuBois Body Surface Area Chart

Appendix XV

Cardiopulmonary Profile

Appendix XVI

Answers to Self-Assessment Questions

Glossary

Index