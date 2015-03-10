Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease
7th Edition
Description
Get a deeper understanding of respiratory disease with Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease, 7th Edition. This popular, full-color text provides all the necessary tools you need to learn how to gather clinical data, formulate assessments, make objective evaluations, identify desired outcomes, design a safe and effective treatment plan, and document all the steps involved. Using easy-to-follow language and relevant clinical scenarios, this text gives readers a firm understanding of why certain treatment modalities are applied. And with a new chapter on respiratory failure and mechanical ventilation protocol, new information on electronic charting, and numerous updates in treatment and assessment added to nearly all the chapters, this new edition ensures you will be well-versed in all of the new issues affecting respiratory therapy.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Emphasis on clinical scenarios and critical thinking skills illustrates the causes of the clinical manifestations activated by specific respiratory disorders.
- UNIQUE! Focus on assessment and Therapist-Driven Protocols (TDPs) emphasizes industry-approved standards of care, providing readers with the knowledge and skills to implement these protocols into patient care.
- Case studies provide realistic examples of the respiratory therapist’s role in successful patient care and readers apply text information to clinical assessment and treatment.
- Self-assessment questions at the end of the text help readers personally assess their understanding of chapter material.
- Overview boxes summarize the clinical manifestations caused by the pathophysiologic mechanisms of each disorder.
- Student-friendly features reinforce learning with chapter outlines, objectives, key terms, and easy-to-follow language.
Table of Contents
PART I: ASSESSMENT OF RESPIRATORY DISEASE
Section I: Clinical Data Obtained at the Patient’s Bedside
1. The Patient Interview
2. The Physical Examination and Its Basis in Physiology
Section II: Clinical Data Obtained from Laboratory Tests and Special Procedures
3. Pulmonary Function Study Assessments
4. Arterial Blood Gas Assessments
5. Oxygenation Assessments
6. Cardiovascular System Assessments
7. Radiologic Examination of the Chest
8. Other Important Tests and Procedures
Section III: The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program – The Essentials
9. The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program and the Role of the Respiratory Care Practitioner
10. Respiratory Failure and the Mechanical Ventilation Protocol NEW!
11. Recording Skills: The Basis for Data Collection, Organization, Assessment
PART II: OBSTRUCTIVE AIRWAY DISEASES
12. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema
13. Asthma
14. Bronchiectasis
15. Cystic Fibrosis
PART III: INFECTIOUS PULMONARY DISEASES
16. Pneumonia
17. Lung Abscess
18. Tuberculosis
19. Fungal Diseases of the Lung
PART IV: PULMONARY VASCULAR DISEASES
20. Pulmonary Edema
21. Pulmonary Embolism and Infarction
PART V: CHEST AND PLEURAL TRAUMA
22. Flail Chest
23. Pneumothorax
PART VI: DISORDERS OF THE PLEURA AND OF THE CHEST WALL
24. Pleural Effusion and Empyema
25. Kyphoscoliosis
PART VII: ENVIRONMENTAL LUNG DISEASES
26. Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD)
PART VIII: NEOPLASTIC DISEASE
27. Cancer of the Lung
PART IX: DIFFUSE ALVEOLAR DISEASE
28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
PART X: NEUROLOGIC DISORDERS AND SLEEP APNEA
29. Guillain-Barré Syndrome
30. Myasthenia Gravis
31. Sleep Apnea
PART XI: NEWBORN AND EARLY CHILDHOOD RESPIRATORY DISORDERS
32. Newborn and Early Childhood Respiratory Disorders and Treatment Protocols
33. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
34. Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn
35. Respiratory Distress Syndrome
36. Pulmonary Air Leak Syndromes
37. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Bronchiolitis or Pneumonitis)
38. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
39. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
40. Congenital Heart Disease
41. Croup Syndrome: Laryngotracheobronchitis and Acute Epiglottitis
PART XII: OTHER IMPORTANT TOPICS
42. Near Drowning
43. Smoke Inhalation and Thermal Injuries
44. Postoperative Atelectasis
Appendix I
Symbols and Abbreviations Commonly Used in Respiratory Physiology
Appendix II
Agents Used to Treat Bronchospasm and Airway Inflammation
Appendix III
Antibiotics
Appendix IV
Antifungal Agents
Appendix V
Mucolytic and Expectorant Agents
Appendix VI
Positive Inotropes and Vasopressors
Appendix VII
Diuretic Agents
Appendix VIII
The Ideal Alveolar Gas Equation
Appendix IX
Physiologic Dead Space Calculation
Appendix X
Units of Measure
Appendix XI
Poiseuille’s Law
Appendix XII
PCO2/HCO3_/pH Nomogram
Appendix XIII
Calculated Hemodynamic Measurements
Appendix XIV
DuBois Body Surface Area Chart
Appendix XV
Cardiopulmonary Profile
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 10th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323244794
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323244831
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358972
About the Author
Terry Des Jardins
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Respiratory Care, Parkland College, Champaign, IL
George Burton
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Respiratory Services, Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH; Clinical Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH