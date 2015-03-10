Clinical Manifestations and Assessment of Respiratory Disease

PART I: ASSESSMENT OF RESPIRATORY DISEASE

Section I: Clinical Data Obtained at the Patient’s Bedside

1. The Patient Interview

2. The Physical Examination and Its Basis in Physiology

Section II: Clinical Data Obtained from Laboratory Tests and Special Procedures

3. Pulmonary Function Study Assessments

4. Arterial Blood Gas Assessments

5. Oxygenation Assessments

6. Cardiovascular System Assessments

7. Radiologic Examination of the Chest

8. Other Important Tests and Procedures

Section III: The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program – The Essentials

9. The Therapist-Driven Protocol Program and the Role of the Respiratory Care Practitioner

10. Respiratory Failure and the Mechanical Ventilation Protocol NEW!

11. Recording Skills: The Basis for Data Collection, Organization, Assessment

PART II: OBSTRUCTIVE AIRWAY DISEASES

12. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema

13. Asthma

14. Bronchiectasis

15. Cystic Fibrosis

PART III: INFECTIOUS PULMONARY DISEASES

16. Pneumonia

17. Lung Abscess

18. Tuberculosis

19. Fungal Diseases of the Lung

PART IV: PULMONARY VASCULAR DISEASES

20. Pulmonary Edema

21. Pulmonary Embolism and Infarction

PART V: CHEST AND PLEURAL TRAUMA

22. Flail Chest

23. Pneumothorax

PART VI: DISORDERS OF THE PLEURA AND OF THE CHEST WALL

24. Pleural Effusion and Empyema

25. Kyphoscoliosis

PART VII: ENVIRONMENTAL LUNG DISEASES

26. Interstitial Lung Diseases (ILD)

PART VIII: NEOPLASTIC DISEASE

27. Cancer of the Lung

PART IX: DIFFUSE ALVEOLAR DISEASE

28. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

PART X: NEUROLOGIC DISORDERS AND SLEEP APNEA

29. Guillain-Barré Syndrome

30. Myasthenia Gravis

31. Sleep Apnea

PART XI: NEWBORN AND EARLY CHILDHOOD RESPIRATORY DISORDERS

32. Newborn and Early Childhood Respiratory Disorders and Treatment Protocols

33. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

34. Transient Tachypnea of the Newborn

35. Respiratory Distress Syndrome

36. Pulmonary Air Leak Syndromes

37. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Bronchiolitis or Pneumonitis)

38. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

39. Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

40. Congenital Heart Disease

41. Croup Syndrome: Laryngotracheobronchitis and Acute Epiglottitis

PART XII: OTHER IMPORTANT TOPICS

42. Near Drowning

43. Smoke Inhalation and Thermal Injuries

44. Postoperative Atelectasis

Appendix I

Symbols and Abbreviations Commonly Used in Respiratory Physiology

Appendix II

Agents Used to Treat Bronchospasm and Airway Inflammation

Appendix III

Antibiotics

Appendix IV

Antifungal Agents

Appendix V

Mucolytic and Expectorant Agents

Appendix VI

Positive Inotropes and Vasopressors

Appendix VII

Diuretic Agents

Appendix VIII

The Ideal Alveolar Gas Equation

Appendix IX

Physiologic Dead Space Calculation

Appendix X

Units of Measure

Appendix XI

Poiseuille’s Law

Appendix XII

PCO2/HCO3_/pH Nomogram

Appendix XIII

Calculated Hemodynamic Measurements

Appendix XIV

DuBois Body Surface Area Chart

Appendix XV

Cardiopulmonary Profile

Glossary