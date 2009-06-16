Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease
1st Edition
Description
Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease is an exciting new book edited by Fredric Wondisford, MD—developer of the revolutionary new drug, Thyrotropin—and Sally Radovick, MD, with contributions from experts in the field. It fulfills the niche of a succinct, clinical resource to help you translate research into practice. This full-color volume offers valuable information on thyroid cancer and non-cancerous lesions, the effect of drugs on thyroid function, genetic disorders, and more in an accessible, easy-to-read consistent format.
Key Features
- Presents the expertise of authors and editorial staff comprised of leaders in the field of thyroid research and clinical management for the best-qualified guidance on diagnosis and treatment.
- Provides a full-color, comprehensive approach that makes valuable information easy to locate and quick to read.
- Covers relevant topics applicable to all levels of training and expertise to serve as a detailed clinical reference on everything from the basic to the sophisticated.
- Captures research advances on hot topics such as thyroid cancer and non-cancerous lesions, the effect of drugs on thyroid function, and genetic disorders so that you can incorporate them into the way you treat patients.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 16th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719697
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416047452
About the Author
Fredric Wondisford
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief Metabolism Divsion Pediatrice, Medicine and Physiology Departments, Director Research and Training Center; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Sally Radovick
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawson Wilkins Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Division of Endocrinology, Departmentof Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD