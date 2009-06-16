Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease is an exciting new book edited by Fredric Wondisford, MD—developer of the revolutionary new drug, Thyrotropin—and Sally Radovick, MD, with contributions from experts in the field. It fulfills the niche of a succinct, clinical resource to help you translate research into practice. This full-color volume offers valuable information on thyroid cancer and non-cancerous lesions, the effect of drugs on thyroid function, genetic disorders, and more in an accessible, easy-to-read consistent format.