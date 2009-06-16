Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416047452, 9781437719697

Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Fredric Wondisford Sally Radovick
eBook ISBN: 9781437719697
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416047452
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th June 2009
Page Count: 440
Description

Clinical Management of Thyroid Disease is an exciting new book edited by Fredric Wondisford, MD—developer of the revolutionary new drug, Thyrotropin—and Sally Radovick, MD, with contributions from experts in the field. It fulfills the niche of a succinct, clinical resource to help you translate research into practice. This full-color volume offers valuable information on thyroid cancer and non-cancerous lesions, the effect of drugs on thyroid function, genetic disorders, and more in an accessible, easy-to-read consistent format.

Key Features

  • Presents the expertise of authors and editorial staff comprised of leaders in the field of thyroid research and clinical management for the best-qualified guidance on diagnosis and treatment.
  • Provides a full-color, comprehensive approach that makes valuable information easy to locate and quick to read.
  • Covers relevant topics applicable to all levels of training and expertise to serve as a detailed clinical reference on everything from the basic to the sophisticated.
  • Captures research advances on hot topics such as thyroid cancer and non-cancerous lesions, the effect of drugs on thyroid function, and genetic disorders so that you can incorporate them into the way you treat patients.

About the Author

Fredric Wondisford

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief Metabolism Divsion Pediatrice, Medicine and Physiology Departments, Director Research and Training Center; Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Sally Radovick

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawson Wilkins Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Division of Endocrinology, Departmentof Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

