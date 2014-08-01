Clinical Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-3

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Clinical Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung" and is edited by Dr. Pier Luigi Filosso. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Pathology of neuroendocrine tumors, Clinical and radiological presentation of neuroendocrine tumors of the lung, Neuroendocrine tumors and endocrine syndromes, The significance of histology: typical and atypical bronchial carcinoids, Surgical management of well-differentiated lung neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical management of large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNC) of the lung, The role of surgery in small cell carcinoma, Management of thymic neuroendocrine tumors, Medical treatment of advanced thoracic neuroendocrine tumors, Radiometabolic treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors, Biological and clinical prognostic factors in thoracic neuroendocrine tumors, and more!