Clinical Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323320269, 9780323320450

Clinical Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: Pier Luigi Filosso
eBook ISBN: 9780323320450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320269
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2014
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Clinical Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung" and is edited by Dr. Pier Luigi Filosso. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Pathology of neuroendocrine tumors, Clinical and radiological presentation of neuroendocrine tumors of the lung, Neuroendocrine tumors and endocrine syndromes, The significance of histology: typical and atypical bronchial carcinoids, Surgical management of well-differentiated lung neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical management of large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNC) of the lung, The role of surgery in small cell carcinoma, Management of thymic neuroendocrine tumors, Medical treatment of advanced thoracic neuroendocrine tumors, Radiometabolic treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors, Biological and clinical prognostic factors in thoracic neuroendocrine tumors, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323320450
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323320269

About the Authors

Pier Luigi Filosso Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Thoracic Surgery, University of Torino

