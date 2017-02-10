Clinical Issues and Affirmative Treatment with Transgender Clients, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1

This issue of the Psychiatric Clinics of North America will review Clinical issues and Affirmative Treatments with Transgendered Clients. Edited by Lynne Carroll and lore m. dickey, subjects discussed in the text include, but are not limited to, Assessing Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Clients; Recommending Clients for Gender Transition; Psychodynamic Approaches in Clinical Practice with Gender Nonconforming and Gender Diverse Youth; Family Treatment with Transgender or Gender Nonconforming Children and Adolescents; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with Transgender Adults; Therapeutic Issues with Transgender Elders; Hormonal and Surgical Treatment options; Transgender and Gender Diverse Clients with Co-Occurring Mental Disorders; DSM-V Coding; and Past and Future Challenges, among others.