Clinical Issues and Affirmative Treatment with Transgender Clients, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of the Psychiatric Clinics of North America will review Clinical issues and Affirmative Treatments with Transgendered Clients. Edited by Lynne Carroll and lore m. dickey, subjects discussed in the text include, but are not limited to, Assessing Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Clients; Recommending Clients for Gender Transition; Psychodynamic Approaches in Clinical Practice with Gender Nonconforming and Gender Diverse Youth; Family Treatment with Transgender or Gender Nonconforming Children and Adolescents; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with Transgender Adults; Therapeutic Issues with Transgender Elders; Hormonal and Surgical Treatment options; Transgender and Gender Diverse Clients with Co-Occurring Mental Disorders; DSM-V Coding; and Past and Future Challenges, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 10th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323509855
About the Authors
Lynne Carroll Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Florida
Lauren Mizock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Fielding Graduate University