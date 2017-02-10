Clinical Issues and Affirmative Treatment with Transgender Clients, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509855, 9780323510042

Clinical Issues and Affirmative Treatment with Transgender Clients, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lynne Carroll Lauren Mizock
eBook ISBN: 9780323510042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509855
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2017
Description

This issue of the Psychiatric Clinics of North America will review Clinical issues and Affirmative Treatments with Transgendered Clients. Edited by Lynne Carroll and lore m. dickey, subjects discussed in the text include, but are not limited to, Assessing Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Clients; Recommending Clients for Gender Transition; Psychodynamic Approaches in Clinical Practice with Gender Nonconforming and Gender Diverse Youth; Family Treatment with Transgender or Gender Nonconforming Children and Adolescents; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with Transgender Adults; Therapeutic Issues with Transgender Elders; Hormonal and Surgical Treatment options; Transgender and Gender Diverse Clients with Co-Occurring Mental Disorders; DSM-V Coding; and Past and Future Challenges, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323510042
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323509855

About the Authors

Lynne Carroll Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Florida

Lauren Mizock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fielding Graduate University

