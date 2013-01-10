Clinical Implantology
1st Edition
Description
The book, primarily written keeping in mind fresher as well as experienced implant dentists, provides all the new and relevant information of basic to advanced implantology for the undergraduate as well as postgraduate dental students. Current concepts of implantology are beautifully presented with illustrations and clinical cases making this book a complete literature for the dentists to learn the basic science and various advanced techniques of implantology like sinus grafting, nasal floor grafting, block grafting, ridge splitting, distraction osteogenesis, soft tissue grafting, ‘all-on-4’/‘all-on-6’ techniques and many more.
Key Features
- Consists of 24 chapters with more than 3000 illustrations including hundreds of clinical cases
- Provides step-by-step guidelines for implantology techniques
- Describes concepts under introduction, indications, contraindications, advantages, disadvantages, step-by-step technique, key points and summary headings
- Covers basic to advanced techniques with high quality clinical photographs and line illustrations
- Shares expertise of contributors from across the globe
A useful reference for dental students, practitioners and experienced implantologists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction and fundamental science
Chapter 2: Dental implant designs and surfaces
Chapter 3: Implant inventories and armamentarium
Chapter 4: Prosthetic options on implants
Chapter 5: Bone density for dental implants
Chapter 6: Role of available bone in dental implants
Chapter 7: Patient evaluation and treatment planning
Chapter 8: Step by step procedure of implant treatment
Chapter 9: Immediate implant in extraction socket
Chapter 10: Implant overdentures
Chapter 11: Implant impressions and prosthetics
Chapter 12: Dental implants for periodontally compromised patients
Chapter 13: Basics of bone grafting and graft materials
Chapter 14: Bone grafting simultaneous with implant placement
Chapter 15: Block grafting for dental implants
Chapter 16: Ridge splitting for implant placement
Chapter 17: Distraction osteogenesis in implantology
Chapter 18: Sinus grafting for dental implants
Chapter 19: Nasal floor elevation and grafting
Chapter 20: Immediate loading using basal implants
Chapter 21: Full-arch fixed prosthesis: conventional approach
Chapter 22: Full-arch fi xed prosthesis:All-on-4/All-on-6 approach
Chapter 23: Soft tissue grafting in implantology
Chapter 24: Complications and management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 10th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131233252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131233245
About the Author
Ajay Vikram Singh
Ajay Vikram Singh graduated in 2003 from Saraswati Dental College, Lucknow and received Implantology certificate from India. He received advanced level implant training at various centres and continuing education implant programmes in USA. He also received continuing education in implantology at the School of Dentistry, The University of Queensland in Australia. Currently he is an internationally acclaimed mentor, speaker and researcher in the field of implantology. He has spoken as the key note speaker in the various national and international implant conferences in India and abroad. Besides being the active member of various prestigious implant associations, he is the fellow and diplomat of International Congress of Implantology (ICOI). He is the founder President of International Academy of Implant Dentistry (IAID). He has written several articles on implantology in national and international journals. He is the founder of International Implant Training Centre (IITC), Agra (India) where he trains dentists from India and abroad in basic and advanced implantology.