Clinical Impact of Bone and Connective Tissue Markers

[Contents without contributors checked 7/24/90 LMC.] CONTENTS: Connective Tissue Components and Turnover: The Collagens. Basement Membranes. Versatility of Cell Adhesion Mechanisms. Proteoglycans and Matrix Proteins of Connective Tissue with Special Reference to Cartilage. Hyaluronan: Sources, Turnover, and Metabolism. Catabolism in Liver Sinusoids. Interactions between the Immune System and Connective Tissue in Arthritis: Aspects on Connective Tissue Proliferation and Breakdown. Bone Components and Turnover: Biochemistry of the Bone Matrix. Non-Collagenous Proteins of Bone. Differentiation and Function of Cells of Osteoblastic Lineage. Osteoblast Phenotypic Expression and Bone Markers. Gene Expression and Functional Studies of the Vitamin K-Dependent Protein of Bone, Osteocalcin. Mechanism of Calcification in Bone: Role of Collagen Fibrils and Collagen-Phosphoprotein Complexes in Vitro and in Vivo. The Possible Roles of Cytokines in Bone and Cartilage Metabolism. Clinical Applications of Connective Tissue Markers: Markers of Collagen Assembly and Turnover. Collagen Markers in Clinical Work. Molecular Markers for Joint Disease. Keratan Sulfate as a Marker for Cartilage Proteoglycan Catabolism. Hyaluronan as a Clinical Marker. Immunity to Cartilage Components and the Development of Chronic Inflammatory Arthritis. Round Table Discussion: Present