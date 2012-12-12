Clinical Immunology

PART 1: Fundamental Principles of the Immune Response



1 The human immune response

2 Organization of the immune system

3 Innate immunity

4 Antigen receptor genes, gene products, and co-receptors

5 The major histocompatibility complex

6 Antigens and antigen processing

7 Antigen-presenting cells and antigen presentation

8 B-cell development and differentiation

9 T-cell development

10 Cytokines and cytokine receptors

11 Chemokines and chemokine receptors

12 Lymphocyte adhesion and trafficking

13 T-cell activation and tolerance

14 Programmed cell death in lymphocytes



PART 2: Host Defense Mechanisms and Inflammation



15 Immunoglobulin function

16 Regulatory T cells

17 Helper T-cell subsets and control of the inflammatory response

18 Cytotoxic lymphocyte function and natural killer cells

19 Host defenses at mucosal surfaces

20 Complement and complement deficiencies

21 Phagocytes and phagocyte deficiencies

22 Mast cells, basophils and mastocytosis

23 Eosinophils and eosinophilia



PART 3: Infection and Immunity



24 Immune response to extracellular bacteria

25 Immune responses to intracellular bacteria

26 Immune responses to spirochetes

27 Immune responses to viruses

28 I mmune responses to protozoans

29 Immune responses to helminths



PART 4: Immunologic Deficiencies



30 Evaluation of the immunodeficient patient

31 Infections in the immunocompromised host

32 Development of the fetal and neonatal immune system

33 Aging and the immune system

34 Primary antibody deficiencies

35 Primary T-cell immunodeficiencies

36 Inherited disorders of IFN-γ-, IFN-α/β-, and NF-κB-mediated immunity

37 HIV infection and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

38 Immunodeficiency due to congenital, metabolic, infectious,

surgical, and environmental factors



PART 5: Allergic Diseases



39 Pathogenesis of asthma

40 Management of the asthmatic patient

41 Rhinitis and sinusitus

42 Urticaria, angiodema, and anaphylaxis

43 Allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects

44 Atopic and contact dermatitis

45 Food allergy

46 Eosinophil-associated gastrointestinal disorders (EGID )

47 Allergic disorders of the eye

48 Drug hypersensitivity

49 Occupational and environmental allergic disorders



PART 6: Systemic Immune Diseases



50 Mechanisms of autoimmunity

51 S ystemic lupus erythematosus

52 Rheumatoid arthritis

53 Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

54 Sjögren’s syndrome

55 Systemic sclerosis

56 Inflammatory muscle diseases

57 Spondyloarthritis

58 Small- and medium-vessel primary vasculitis

59 Large-vessel vasculitides

60 Autoinflammatory fever syndromes

61 Antiphospholipid syndrome



PART 7: Organ Specific Inflammatory Disease



62 Immunohematologic disorders

63 Bullous diseases of the skin and mucous membranes

64 Myasthenia gravis

65 Multiple sclerosis

66 Autoimmune peripheral neuropathies

67 Immunologic renal diseases

68 Inflammation and atherothrombosis

69 Autoimmune thyroid diseases

70 Diabetes and related autoimmune diseases

71 Immunologic lung diseases

72 Sarcoidosis

73 Immunologic ocular disease

74 Immunologic disease of the gastrointesinal tract

75 Inflammatory hepatobiliary cirrhosis



PART 8: Neoplasia and the Immune System



76 Lymphoid leukemias

77 Lymphomas including Hodgkin lymphoma

78 Monoclonal gammopathies

79 Tumor immunology and immunotherapy



PART 9: Transplantation



80 Concepts and challenges in transplantation: rejection,

immunosuppression and tolerance

81 Challenges and potentials of xenotransplantation

82 Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for malignant diseases

83 Stem cell transplantation and immune reconstitution

in immunodeficiency

84 Thymic reconstitution



PART 10: Prevention and Therapy of Immunologic Diseases



85 Immunoglobulin therapy: replacement and immunomodulation

86 Gene transfer therapy of immunologic diseases

87 Glucocorticoids

88 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

89 Antihistamines

90 Immunomodulating pharmaceuticals

91 Protein kinase antagonists as therapeutic agents for immunological

and inflammatory disorders

92 Vaccines

93 Immunotherapy of allergic disease

94 Cytokine therapy

95 Monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins



PART 11: Diagnostic Immunology



96 Assessment of proteins of the immune system

97 Flow cytometry

98 Assessment of functional immune responses

99 Assessment of neutrophil function

100 Assessment of human allergic diseases

101 Molecular methods



Apendices



1 Selected CD molecules and their characteristics

2 Laboratory reference values

3 Chemokines

4 Cytokines