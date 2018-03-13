Clinical Immunology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702068966, 9780702070402

Clinical Immunology

5th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Robert Rich Thomas Fleisher William Shearer Harry Schroeder Anthony Frew Cornelia Weyand
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702068966
eBook ISBN: 9780702070402
eBook ISBN: 9780702070396
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Page Count: 1392
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Keep abreast of the latest advances in this complex field with the 5th Edition of Clinical Immunology: Principles and Practice. This substantially revised edition by Drs. Robert R. Rich, Thomas A. Fleisher, William T. Shearer, Harry W. Schroeder, Jr., Anthony J. Frew, and Cornelia M. Weyand, offers authoritative guidance from some of the most respected global leaders in immunology, helping you navigate today’s latest knowledge and evidence-based practices that result in improved patient care. This trusted resource features sweeping content updates, rewritten chapters, a highly clinical perspective, and an easy-to-use organization designed to enhance your diagnosis and management skills in daily practice.

Key Features

User-friendly format features color-coded boxes highlighting critical information on Key Concepts, Clinical Pearls, Clinical Relevance, and Therapeutic Principles.

Table of Contents

Clinical Immunology

5e

　

Section 1 - Principles of Immune Response

1. The Human Immune Response

2. Organization of the Immune System

3. Innate Immunity

4. Antigen Receptor Genes, Gene Products, and Co-Receptors

5. The Major Histocompatibility Complex

6. Antigens and Antigen Presentation

7. B-Cell Development and Differentiation

8. T-Cell Development

9. Cytokines and Cytokine Receptors

10. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors

11. Lymphocyte Adhesion and Trafficking

12. T-Cell Activation and Tolerance

13. Regulated Cell Death

14. The Microbiota in Immunity and Inflammation

Section 2 - Host Defense Mechanisms and Inflammation

15. Immunoglobulin Function

16. Helper T-Cell Subsets and Control of the Inflammatory Response

17. Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes and Natural Killer Cells

18. Regulatory Immune Cells

19. Host Defenses in the Skin

20. Host Defenses at Mucosal Surfaces

21. Complement in Host Deficiencies And Diseases

22. Phagocyte Deficiencies

23. Mast Cells, Basophils, and Mastocytosis

24. Eosinophils and Eosinophilia

Section 3 - Host Defenses to Infectious Agents

25. Host Defenses to Viruses

26. Host Defenses to Intracellular Bacteria

27. Host Defenses to Extracellular Bacteria

28. Host Defenses to Spirochetes

29. Host Defenses to Fungi

30. Host Defenses to Protozoa

31. Host Defenses to Helminths

Section 4 - Immunologic Deficiencies

32. Approach to the Evaluation of the Immunodeficient Patient

33. Human Genomics in Immunology

34. Primary Antibody Deficiencies

35. Primary T-cell Immunodeficiencies

36. Immunodeficiencies at the Interface of Innate and Adaptive Immunity

37. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

38. Immune Deficiencies at the Extremes of Age

39. HIV Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

40. Autoantibody Mediated Phenocopies of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Section 5 - Allergic Diseases

41. Immunological Mechanisms of Airway Diseases and Pathways to Therapy

42. Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis

43. Allergic Reactions to Stinging and Biting Insects

44. Atopic and Contact Dermatitis

45. Food Allergy

46. Eosinophil-Associated Gastrointestinal Disorders

47. Allergic Disorders of the Eye

48. Drug Hypersensitivity

49. Occupational Respiratory Allergies

Section 6 - Systemic Immune Diseases

50. Mechanisms of Autoimmunity

51. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

52. Rheumatoid Arthritis

53. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

54. Sjögren’s Syndrome

55. Scleroderma-Systemic Sclerosis

56. Inflammatory Muscle Diseases

57. Spondyloarthritis

58. Small and Medium Vessel Primary Vasculitis

59. Large-Vessel Vasculitides

60. Systemic Autoinflammatory Syndromes

61. Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Section 7 - Organ-Specific Inflammatory Disease

62. Immunohematologic Disorders

63. Bullous Diseases of the Skin and Mucous Membranes

64. Immunology of Psoriasis

65. Myasthenia Gravis

66. Multiple Sclerosis

67. Autoimmune Peripheral Neuropathies

68. Immunologic Renal Diseases

69. Inflammation and Atherothrombosis

70. Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases

71. Diabetes and Related Autoimmune Diseases

72. Immunologic Lung Diseases

73. Sarcoidosis

74. Immunologic Ocular Disease

75. Immunologic Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract

76. Inflammatory Hepatobiliary Diseases

Section 8 - Immunology of Neoplasia

77. Tumor Immunotherapy

78. Lymphoid Leukemias

79. Lymphomas

80. Monoclonal Gammopathies

Section 9 - Transplantation

81. Concepts and Challenges in Organ Transplantation: Rejection, Immunosuppression, and Tolerance

82. Immune Reconstitution Therapy for Immunodeficiency

83. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Malignant Diseases

Section 10 - Prevention and Therapy of Immunologic Diseases

84. Immunoglobulin Therapy: Replacement and Immunomodulation

85. Gene Therapy

86. Glucocorticoids

87. Immunomodulating Pharmaceuticals

88. Protein Kinase Antagonists as Therapeutic Agents for Immunological and Inflammatory Disorders

89. Biological Modifiers of Inflammation

90. Vaccines

91. Immunotherapy of Allergic Disease

Section 11 - Diagnostic Immunology

92. Flow Cytometry

93. Assessment of Functional Immune Responses

94. Assessment of Neutrophil Function

95. Assessment of Human Allergic Diseases

96. Molecular Methods

Appendices

97. A1: Selected CD Molecules and their Characteristics

98. A2: Laboratory Reference Values

99. A3: Vaccine Schedules

　　

Details

No. of pages:
1392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702068966
eBook ISBN:
9780702070402
eBook ISBN:
9780702070396

About the Author

Robert Rich

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Microbiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL, USA

Thomas Fleisher

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, USUHA, Chief, Department of Laboratory Medicine, NIH Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda MD, USA

William Shearer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and of Pathology and Immunology, Baylor College of Medicine, Chief, Allergy and Immunology Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA

Harry Schroeder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Genetics

Anthony Frew

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Brighton General Hospital, Brighton, UK

Cornelia Weyand

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Medicine: Immunology and Rheumatology, Stanford, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.