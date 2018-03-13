Clinical Immunology
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Keep abreast of the latest advances in this complex field with the 5th Edition of Clinical Immunology: Principles and Practice. This substantially revised edition by Drs. Robert R. Rich, Thomas A. Fleisher, William T. Shearer, Harry W. Schroeder, Jr., Anthony J. Frew, and Cornelia M. Weyand, offers authoritative guidance from some of the most respected global leaders in immunology, helping you navigate today’s latest knowledge and evidence-based practices that result in improved patient care. This trusted resource features sweeping content updates, rewritten chapters, a highly clinical perspective, and an easy-to-use organization designed to enhance your diagnosis and management skills in daily practice.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Clinical Immunology
5e
Section 1 - Principles of Immune Response
1. The Human Immune Response
2. Organization of the Immune System
3. Innate Immunity
4. Antigen Receptor Genes, Gene Products, and Co-Receptors
5. The Major Histocompatibility Complex
6. Antigens and Antigen Presentation
7. B-Cell Development and Differentiation
8. T-Cell Development
9. Cytokines and Cytokine Receptors
10. Chemokines and Chemokine Receptors
11. Lymphocyte Adhesion and Trafficking
12. T-Cell Activation and Tolerance
13. Regulated Cell Death
14. The Microbiota in Immunity and Inflammation
Section 2 - Host Defense Mechanisms and Inflammation
15. Immunoglobulin Function
16. Helper T-Cell Subsets and Control of the Inflammatory Response
17. Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes and Natural Killer Cells
18. Regulatory Immune Cells
19. Host Defenses in the Skin
20. Host Defenses at Mucosal Surfaces
21. Complement in Host Deficiencies And Diseases
22. Phagocyte Deficiencies
23. Mast Cells, Basophils, and Mastocytosis
24. Eosinophils and Eosinophilia
Section 3 - Host Defenses to Infectious Agents
25. Host Defenses to Viruses
26. Host Defenses to Intracellular Bacteria
27. Host Defenses to Extracellular Bacteria
28. Host Defenses to Spirochetes
29. Host Defenses to Fungi
30. Host Defenses to Protozoa
31. Host Defenses to Helminths
Section 4 - Immunologic Deficiencies
32. Approach to the Evaluation of the Immunodeficient Patient
33. Human Genomics in Immunology
34. Primary Antibody Deficiencies
35. Primary T-cell Immunodeficiencies
36. Immunodeficiencies at the Interface of Innate and Adaptive Immunity
37. Infections in the Immunocompromised Host
38. Immune Deficiencies at the Extremes of Age
39. HIV Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
40. Autoantibody Mediated Phenocopies of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases
Section 5 - Allergic Diseases
41. Immunological Mechanisms of Airway Diseases and Pathways to Therapy
42. Urticaria, Angioedema, and Anaphylaxis
43. Allergic Reactions to Stinging and Biting Insects
44. Atopic and Contact Dermatitis
45. Food Allergy
46. Eosinophil-Associated Gastrointestinal Disorders
47. Allergic Disorders of the Eye
48. Drug Hypersensitivity
49. Occupational Respiratory Allergies
Section 6 - Systemic Immune Diseases
50. Mechanisms of Autoimmunity
51. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
52. Rheumatoid Arthritis
53. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
54. Sjögren’s Syndrome
55. Scleroderma-Systemic Sclerosis
56. Inflammatory Muscle Diseases
57. Spondyloarthritis
58. Small and Medium Vessel Primary Vasculitis
59. Large-Vessel Vasculitides
60. Systemic Autoinflammatory Syndromes
61. Antiphospholipid Syndrome
Section 7 - Organ-Specific Inflammatory Disease
62. Immunohematologic Disorders
63. Bullous Diseases of the Skin and Mucous Membranes
64. Immunology of Psoriasis
65. Myasthenia Gravis
66. Multiple Sclerosis
67. Autoimmune Peripheral Neuropathies
68. Immunologic Renal Diseases
69. Inflammation and Atherothrombosis
70. Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
71. Diabetes and Related Autoimmune Diseases
72. Immunologic Lung Diseases
73. Sarcoidosis
74. Immunologic Ocular Disease
75. Immunologic Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
76. Inflammatory Hepatobiliary Diseases
Section 8 - Immunology of Neoplasia
77. Tumor Immunotherapy
78. Lymphoid Leukemias
79. Lymphomas
80. Monoclonal Gammopathies
Section 9 - Transplantation
81. Concepts and Challenges in Organ Transplantation: Rejection, Immunosuppression, and Tolerance
82. Immune Reconstitution Therapy for Immunodeficiency
83. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation for Malignant Diseases
Section 10 - Prevention and Therapy of Immunologic Diseases
84. Immunoglobulin Therapy: Replacement and Immunomodulation
85. Gene Therapy
86. Glucocorticoids
87. Immunomodulating Pharmaceuticals
88. Protein Kinase Antagonists as Therapeutic Agents for Immunological and Inflammatory Disorders
89. Biological Modifiers of Inflammation
90. Vaccines
91. Immunotherapy of Allergic Disease
Section 11 - Diagnostic Immunology
92. Flow Cytometry
93. Assessment of Functional Immune Responses
94. Assessment of Neutrophil Function
95. Assessment of Human Allergic Diseases
96. Molecular Methods
Appendices
97. A1: Selected CD Molecules and their Characteristics
98. A2: Laboratory Reference Values
99. A3: Vaccine Schedules
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702068966
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070396
About the Author
Robert Rich
Professor of Medicine and Microbiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL, USA
Thomas Fleisher
Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics, USUHA, Chief, Department of Laboratory Medicine, NIH Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda MD, USA
William Shearer
Professor of Pediatrics and of Pathology and Immunology, Baylor College of Medicine, Chief, Allergy and Immunology Service, Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA
Harry Schroeder
Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Genetics
Anthony Frew
Professor of Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Brighton General Hospital, Brighton, UK
Cornelia Weyand
Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Medicine: Immunology and Rheumatology, Stanford, CA, USA